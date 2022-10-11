ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy brings loaded gun to Ohio school: Police

By Daniel Griffin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday.

Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing a handgun to the school.

According to police, school security detained the students after performing a security check with a metal detector wand.

Police said security staff found the gun in the waistband of the student’s pants. The gun was loaded with an extended magazine of 29 rounds of ammunition, according to police.

The teenager was taken into custody and allegedly admitted to possessing the gun before and while entering the school.

The boy has been charged with possession and conveying a firearm into a school zone.

Comments / 10

Marvin Pennington
5d ago

Just had 11 yr old girl bring a gun on bus because she'd been supposedly bullied. These kids have no coping skills or respect for law and life. They figure to solve personal problems with a gun???? Charge the parents too, they need to get a clue.

