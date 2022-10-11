Read full article on original website
Marie Cieluch
5d ago
good parents need to know, WHAT is being taught and how and why their children are doing. good or bad it's a need to know.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Workers from various jobs march to demand 'unions for all'
MINNEAPOLIS — From healthcare and education to retail and building maintenance, dozens of workers from several different job areas came together Friday for a march. Organizers said it was part of a national movement, with thousands of workers nationwide taking to the streets to demand "unions for all." "We...
Condo employees across the Twin Cities begin 2-day strike
MINNESOTA, USA — Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, workers from FirstService Residential will be picketing in Minneapolis at 12th and Nicollet. The Unfair Labor Practice strike began Thursday evening. According to a statement from the group, this comes after they voted to authorize the strike back in September. They...
Downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into winter
MINNEAPOLIS — By almost every metric, downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into the winter, although there's still a lot of progress left to be made. According to the latest statistics shared by the Minneapolis Downtown Council, building occupancy rates in downtown's largest buildings have climbed to nearly 59 percent -- a 20-percent increase compared to last year. Other encouraging signs this fall include higher levels of hotel occupancies (64.8 percent), seated diners at restaurants (54.9 percent) and light rail ridership (41.3 percent).
Edina students fall ill after taking part in spicy chip challenge
EDINA, Minn. — Edina Public Schools is asking parents to speak to their kids about the dangers of a new spicy chip challenge, which has led to some students getting treated by school staff and paramedics. Several students in Edina's South View Middle School grew ill after participating in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walz, state leaders plan update on Bloomington hosting the 2027 World's Expo
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Wednesday morning, there's a new push to put Minnesota on the world stage. At 10:30 a.m., Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and a delegation of Expo leaders will be giving an update about the United States bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Bloomington.
University of Minnesota Teamster union votes to authorize strike: 'Spread the wealth a little bit'
MINNEAPOLIS — After holding a weeks-long vote, service workers at the University of Minnesota have voted to authorize a strike and will file its notice Tuesday morning. The Teamsters 230 union, which represents about 1,500 service workers at the university, voted to authorize a strike by a margin of 93%, according to Brian Aldes, the vice president of the union.
Bethel University scraps 10 majors, minors; cites declining enrollment
ARDEN HILLS, Minn — Bethel University, a private Christian school in Arden Hills, has eliminated 10 programs, saying it needs to “change” and “adapt” to declining enrollment. The cuts affect a number of Bethel’s schools, including the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of...
A permanent home in Powderhorn
MINNEAPOLIS — Homes come in many different shapes and sizes. By the end of this year, 17 veterans will be calling the powder-blue apartment complex that sits on the 3000 block of 14th Ave South in Minneapolis, theirs. "Yes, we have names associated with every unit right now even...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Halloween decor inspiration from Valleyfair
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair did a pivot from ValleySCARE to a more family friendly Tricks and Treats Halloween celebration... which means the decorations had to take a shift too.
Guilty plea in massive $86 million elder-fraud scheme affecting Minnesotans
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in May 2021. When then-U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald announced charges in a massive telemarketing scheme in October 2020, she called it "the largest elder fraud scheme in the nation." On Friday, in...
'We need to do all we can': Dr. Mom Foundation created to help prevent physician suicides
MINNEAPOLIS — Radiologist of the year. Teaching resident of the year. Dr. Gretchen Butler was all of those things at the age of 36 — and, a new mom for the third time. “Our third child was 18 months old when Gretchen took her own life,” Mike Butler, Gretchen’s widow said.
With teen suicide sharply on the rise, United Healthcare pledges $3 million to address mental health
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Wednesday, United Health Foundation announced a $3 million grant dedicated to addressing key mental health concerns, primarily among young adults. The partnership between Active Minds and the philanthropic arm of United Healthcare coincides with the release of the 2022 America's Health Rankings Health of Women and Children Report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North metro fire department finding creative ways to recruit volunteer firefighters
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — Right now, fire departments across the state are dealing with a firefighter shortage. Many departments rely on volunteer firefighters, so recruiting has been difficult. But one department in the north metro says they're going to try to maintain the volunteer model for as long...
Anoka teacher grows record-setting pumpkin; wins CA competition
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — An Anoka teacher took home a blue ribbon and thousands of dollars in prize money after setting a new U.S. record for heaviest pumpkin at the 49th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California. The Associated Press reported Monday that Travis Gienger, a horticulture...
Is the TikTok search bar the new Google? Students weigh in
MINNEAPOLIS — For more than a decade, saying you're going to "Google something" has been synonymous with simply doing an internet search. But now, you might need to add another, unlikely "search engine" to the list: TikTok. While there's no public data just yet, in July at a FORTUNE...
Family, community celebrate what would've been George Floyd's 49th birthday
MINNEAPOLIS — In a room filled with good vibes and good food, family and community shared memories of a man who some say changed the world and acknowledged the racial reckoning brought on by the murder of George Floyd, on what would've been his 49th birthday. "What he left...
Study examines how the pandemic may have changed our personalities
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The pandemic changed how we work, interact with others, and more — but it also may have changed parts of our personalities. "I definitely identified as extroverted before this, and definitely more introverted post-pandemic," said Olivia Rivera, 23, of Minneapolis. In a recent study, published...
Folly Coffee Café & Jinx Tea Bar to open in Linden Hills
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — St. Louis Park-based Folly Coffee Roasters is teaming up with Jinx Tea to open the Folly Coffee Café & Jinx Tea Bar in the Minneapolis neighborhood of Linden Hills. After five years in business, this will be the first brick and mortar location...
Bloomington Fire Dept. and others transition to full-time staff to address worker shortage
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — There's a big problem in firefighting right now, not enough people, or at least, not enough volunteers. Countless fire departments across the country rely on volunteer firefighters who are on-call and only get paid when the emergency calls come in. This model is common in small...
MSP Film Society kicks off 10th annual Cine Latino festival with screenings for high school students
MINNEAPOLIS — While Hispanic Heritage Month might be over, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Society's 10th-annual Cine Latino Film Festival began on Thursday with a kick-off party at La Doña Cervecería in Minneapolis. On Friday, the celebration continued with a morning film screening of curated short films for...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 1