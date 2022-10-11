ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lululemon To Surge Over 20%? Plus Wedbush Predicts $370 For Domino's

By Lisa Levin
  • Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU price target from $320 to $350. Lululemon shares fell 2.8% to close at $289.85 on Monday.
  • Wedbush cut Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $430 to $370. Domino's shares fell 0.1% to $309.47 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lowered Pfizer Inc. PFE price target from $53 to $48. Pfizer shares fell 0.3% to $41.61 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY from $5.7 to $5.9. Uranium Royalty shares rose 4.6% to $2.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM from $220 to $170. QUALCOMM shares fell 1.4% to $112.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush raised the price target on Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH from $95 to $98. Texas Roadhouse shares rose 1% to close at $88.17 on Monday.
  • Barclays cut the price target for Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC from $40 to $33. Teladoc Health shares fell 1.2% to $24.63 in pre-market trading.

