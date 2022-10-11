Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?
Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for October
Marijuana stocks broadly rose last week after President Biden's cannabis announcement. The statement included a pardon for all individuals convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the federal level, and a message to the states to review current marijuana laws in effect. The announcement could also potentially lead the way...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Is AMD a Buy?
The PC market's weakness led AMD to cut its Q3 guidance substantially. This weakness will likely persist in the near term and weigh on AMD stock. But the company's diversified end markets should allow it to deliver robust growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money
Palo Alto Networks is growing at a faster pace than the cybersecurity market, and it looks capable of sustaining that momentum. Investors need to look past the near-term problems that Nvidia is facing as multiple catalysts can send the stock higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Stimulus Payments in October
Many consumers are struggling with skyrocketing living costs. Some states, including California, Georgia, and Illinois, are sending out stimulus checks to help residents cope. For several months in a row, the Federal Reserve has implemented aggressive interest rate hikes in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. But that tactic doesn't seem to be working.
Motley Fool
Social Security 8.7% COLA: When Will You Receive Your Checks?
Social Security beneficiaries will receive an 8.7% benefit increase in 2023. There's a simple way to check your new benefit amount. The COLA will also result in several other big changes to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Want to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? Take a Look at This Unstoppable Stock
Rising interest rates to combat soaring inflation will continue to hurt the economy. Investors should look for all-weather stocks like O'Reilly Automotive. O'Reilly has been a fantastic business to own, and its shares are reasonably priced. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
$5,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years
Inflation is showing no signs of letting up, which weighs heavily on consumer spending. While the stock market is in bear market territory, such downturns tend to be short-lived. The bull markets that follow tend to run for years, making this a great time to buy. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Airbnb's home-sharing platform is transforming the travel industry. Image-sharing app Pinterest looks oversold and ready for a turnaround. MercadoLibre's marketplace and other tools continue to deliver strong growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Down 35%, Is Take-Two Stock a Buy?
Take-Two is home to one of the world's most profitable games. A recent acquisition also gave it ownership of a lucrative mobile games catalog. The games market is expected to continue growing for years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse
CrowdStrike's 40%-plus stock decline won't impact its ability to grow. Intuit's ability to generate cash allows it to take advantage of the more than 40% plunge in its share price. Thanks to its cash position, Zoom won't have to issue stock at a deep discount to finance growth. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Is This Dividend Growth Retailer Stock a Buy?
Tractor Supply just completed its long-awaited acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. The Midwestern retailer has been a top dividend growth story over the past decade. The stock fetches a premium, but it could be well-deserved if its growth story stays intact. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
A $100 Million Hack Hit Solana, XRP, and Cardano Hard Today
A key Solana-based decentralized finance protocol, Mango Markets, was hacked for around $100 million on Tuesday. This hack sent Solana down sharply following the news, with other major cryptocurrencies following suit. Thus, despite a rally later today, investors appear to remain on edge with top cryptocurrencies. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week
The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Bear Markets Come and Go, and These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Just Keep Paying
It seems like there's only bad news for Stanley Black & Decker today, but this Dividend King has ridden out storms before. Emerson Electric's financial strength and focus on automation have enabled it to deliver 65 straight years of dividend growth. Nucor's upcoming 50th annual dividend raise could be a...
Motley Fool
Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"
The market seems to be overlooking the massive results being generated by Amazon Web Services right now. Amazon's e-commerce segment has temporarily fallen into an operating loss, which is the leading reason the stock is down. AWS's profit potential is the driving force of this company, making the e-commerce business...
Motley Fool
Here's Why Credit Suisse Is in Trouble, but Not on the Brink of Failure
Credit Suisse could face an upcoming capital shortfall. The company needs to restructure its investment banking unit, which could prove costly. Still, Credit Suisse is very well capitalized right now and does not appear to be at any risk of failing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Could Lead a Year-End Market Rally
Taiwan Semiconductor held up well even as chipmakers face challenges. Walgreens expects to return to full strength in the next few years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0