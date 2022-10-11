ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?

Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on.
Motley Fool

3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for October

Marijuana stocks broadly rose last week after President Biden's cannabis announcement. The statement included a pardon for all individuals convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the federal level, and a message to the states to review current marijuana laws in effect. The announcement could also potentially lead the way...
Motley Fool

Is AMD a Buy?

The PC market's weakness led AMD to cut its Q3 guidance substantially. This weakness will likely persist in the near term and weigh on AMD stock. But the company's diversified end markets should allow it to deliver robust growth.
Buterin
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money

Palo Alto Networks is growing at a faster pace than the cybersecurity market, and it looks capable of sustaining that momentum. Investors need to look past the near-term problems that Nvidia is facing as multiple catalysts can send the stock higher.
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Stimulus Payments in October

Many consumers are struggling with skyrocketing living costs. Some states, including California, Georgia, and Illinois, are sending out stimulus checks to help residents cope. For several months in a row, the Federal Reserve has implemented aggressive interest rate hikes in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. But that tactic doesn't seem to be working.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Social Security 8.7% COLA: When Will You Receive Your Checks?

Social Security beneficiaries will receive an 8.7% benefit increase in 2023. There's a simple way to check your new benefit amount. The COLA will also result in several other big changes to Social Security.
Motley Fool

Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level.
Motley Fool

Want to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? Take a Look at This Unstoppable Stock

Rising interest rates to combat soaring inflation will continue to hurt the economy. Investors should look for all-weather stocks like O'Reilly Automotive. O'Reilly has been a fantastic business to own, and its shares are reasonably priced.
Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Airbnb's home-sharing platform is transforming the travel industry. Image-sharing app Pinterest looks oversold and ready for a turnaround. MercadoLibre's marketplace and other tools continue to deliver strong growth.
Motley Fool

Down 35%, Is Take-Two Stock a Buy?

Take-Two is home to one of the world's most profitable games. A recent acquisition also gave it ownership of a lucrative mobile games catalog. The games market is expected to continue growing for years to come.
Motley Fool

Is This Dividend Growth Retailer Stock a Buy?

Tractor Supply just completed its long-awaited acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. The Midwestern retailer has been a top dividend growth story over the past decade. The stock fetches a premium, but it could be well-deserved if its growth story stays intact.
Motley Fool

A $100 Million Hack Hit Solana, XRP, and Cardano Hard Today

A key Solana-based decentralized finance protocol, Mango Markets, was hacked for around $100 million on Tuesday. This hack sent Solana down sharply following the news, with other major cryptocurrencies following suit. Thus, despite a rally later today, investors appear to remain on edge with top cryptocurrencies.
Motley Fool

Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week

The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors.
Motley Fool

Bear Markets Come and Go, and These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Just Keep Paying

It seems like there's only bad news for Stanley Black & Decker today, but this Dividend King has ridden out storms before. Emerson Electric's financial strength and focus on automation have enabled it to deliver 65 straight years of dividend growth. Nucor's upcoming 50th annual dividend raise could be a...
Motley Fool

Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

The market seems to be overlooking the massive results being generated by Amazon Web Services right now. Amazon's e-commerce segment has temporarily fallen into an operating loss, which is the leading reason the stock is down. AWS's profit potential is the driving force of this company, making the e-commerce business...
Motley Fool

Here's Why Credit Suisse Is in Trouble, but Not on the Brink of Failure

Credit Suisse could face an upcoming capital shortfall. The company needs to restructure its investment banking unit, which could prove costly. Still, Credit Suisse is very well capitalized right now and does not appear to be at any risk of failing.
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Could Lead a Year-End Market Rally

Taiwan Semiconductor held up well even as chipmakers face challenges. Walgreens expects to return to full strength in the next few years.
