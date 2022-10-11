ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for October

Marijuana stocks broadly rose last week after President Biden's cannabis announcement. The statement included a pardon for all individuals convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the federal level, and a message to the states to review current marijuana laws in effect. The announcement could also potentially lead the way...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is This Dividend Growth Retailer Stock a Buy?

Tractor Supply just completed its long-awaited acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. The Midwestern retailer has been a top dividend growth story over the past decade. The stock fetches a premium, but it could be well-deserved if its growth story stays intact.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Down 40% in 2022, Is Domino's Pizza Stock a Buy?

Domino's stock rallied after it posted a mixed Q3 earnings report. The bulls focused on its growth in domestic same-store sales. But the bears will point out that its margins are still declining.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Bear Markets Come and Go, and These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Just Keep Paying

It seems like there's only bad news for Stanley Black & Decker today, but this Dividend King has ridden out storms before. Emerson Electric's financial strength and focus on automation have enabled it to deliver 65 straight years of dividend growth. Nucor's upcoming 50th annual dividend raise could be a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week

The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Could Lead a Year-End Market Rally

Taiwan Semiconductor held up well even as chipmakers face challenges. Walgreens expects to return to full strength in the next few years.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's What the Average Person Has in Retirement Savings at 40

The average balance is approaching the $100,000 mark. Looking at the median balance tells a different story, with a much lower figure around $35,000. The data is narrowly focused on employer-sponsored plans. Other retirement savings could push the numbers up. Believe it or not, those turning 40 this year aren't...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Is AMD a Buy?

The PC market's weakness led AMD to cut its Q3 guidance substantially. This weakness will likely persist in the near term and weigh on AMD stock. But the company's diversified end markets should allow it to deliver robust growth.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

The market seems to be overlooking the massive results being generated by Amazon Web Services right now. Amazon's e-commerce segment has temporarily fallen into an operating loss, which is the leading reason the stock is down. AWS's profit potential is the driving force of this company, making the e-commerce business...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Credit Suisse Is in Trouble, but Not on the Brink of Failure

The company needs to restructure its investment banking unit, which could prove costly. Still, Credit Suisse is very well capitalized right now and does not appear to be at any risk of failing.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why ASML Holding Fell by as Much as 16.4% This Week

The federal government has further restricted what semiconductor manufacturing equipment U.S. companies can sell to China. ASML Holding is one of the largest and most advanced semiconductor equipment companies in the world.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Retailers Are Already Having Big Holiday Sales

You may want to do some early holiday shopping this year. Many retailers are sitting on excess inventory this year. That's prompting stores like Amazon and Walmart to run promotions well ahead of the holiday season. There's a reason so many consumers start their holiday shopping on Black Friday and...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC 14.69%) Q4 2022
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Citigroup (C) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Citigroup (C 0.65%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Oct
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM -2.64%) Q3 2022 Earnings
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Can These 2 Travel Stocks Compete With Airbnb?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides access to 2,000 vacation homes. Hilton Grand Vacations is adapting to the travel needs of a younger generation. Key for the timeshare industry is to draw millennial and Gen Z customers.
TRAVEL

