Texas State

Food Costs Per Household for a Family of Four Is Up in Texas

A few nights ago on payday, my wife came home from shopping at the supermarket buying groceries for the month for our family. As she walked into the kitchen and started setting bags down I saw the frown on her face, (could tell she was not happy). I asked what seems to be the problem and she unloaded on me.
Beware: 10 Texas Superstitions To Keep You Safe This Halloween

As we're coming up on Halloween, I can't be more excited. So, I thought now would be a great time to break out some old superstitions that you'll find right here in Texas. The word superstition is defined as a belief or way of behaving that is based on the fear of the unknown and faith in magic or luck. It seems like there are hundreds of old wives' tales and superstitions. Such as the ever-popular, don't walk under a ladder or cross the path of a black cat. A shattered mirror brings years of bad luck. The list goes on and on.
This Texas City Makes The Top 10 Foodie List For 2022

What exactly is a foodie anyway? Come to find out it's any person who has a special interest in food, not only out of hunger but almost as a hobby. It's someone who enjoys fine dining and great food experiences. Foodies normally enjoy discovering new recipes and trying new dishes with new enticing flavors.
Shocking: Top 10 States For Lightning Deaths And Texas Ranks Very High

This is something I bet most don't know. I mean, after all, how often do we think about lightning? We've all seen it before. It scatters across the sky like electric fingers. But unfortunately, it's not all mystifying beauty. Lightning can cause death. I don't know about you but anything that can cause death needs to be looked at.
10 Life-Changing Inventions Spawned From the Great State of Texas

As the saying goes "everything is bigger (and better) in Texas" and inventions from the Lone Star State are no exception to this boastful claim. Texans have had their hands on some of the most ground-breaking inventions of all time and you're probably enjoying those inventions to this day, some more than others.
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

