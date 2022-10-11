ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Hidden Portfolio Can't Stop Buying These 2 Stocks

Since becoming CEO in 1965, Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. Due to an acquisition in 1998, Berkshire's 13F doesn't tell the full story about Buffett's portfolio. This "hidden" portfolio has aggressively purchased two stocks this year. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for October

Marijuana stocks broadly rose last week after President Biden's cannabis announcement. The statement included a pardon for all individuals convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the federal level, and a message to the states to review current marijuana laws in effect. The announcement could also potentially lead the way...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Bear Markets Come and Go, and These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Just Keep Paying

It seems like there's only bad news for Stanley Black & Decker today, but this Dividend King has ridden out storms before. Emerson Electric's financial strength and focus on automation have enabled it to deliver 65 straight years of dividend growth. Nucor's upcoming 50th annual dividend raise could be a...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Chanos
Motley Fool

Here's Why Credit Suisse Is in Trouble, but Not on the Brink of Failure

The company needs to restructure its investment banking unit, which could prove costly. Still, Credit Suisse is very well capitalized right now and does not appear to be at any risk of failing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Airbnb's home-sharing platform is transforming the travel industry. Image-sharing app Pinterest looks oversold and ready for a turnaround. MercadoLibre's marketplace and other tools continue to deliver strong growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week

The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 35%, Is Take-Two Stock a Buy?

Take-Two is home to one of the world's most profitable games. A recent acquisition also gave it ownership of a lucrative mobile games catalog. The games market is expected to continue growing for years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Realty#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Motley Fool

Is AMD a Buy?

The PC market's weakness led AMD to cut its Q3 guidance substantially. This weakness will likely persist in the near term and weigh on AMD stock. But the company's diversified end markets should allow it to deliver robust growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

The market seems to be overlooking the massive results being generated by Amazon Web Services right now. Amazon's e-commerce segment has temporarily fallen into an operating loss, which is the leading reason the stock is down. AWS's profit potential is the driving force of this company, making the e-commerce business...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why ASML Holding Fell by as Much as 16.4% This Week

The federal government has further restricted what semiconductor manufacturing equipment U.S. companies can sell to China. ASML Holding is one of the largest and most advanced semiconductor equipment companies in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Occidental Petroleum Could Be Warren Buffett's Next Apple

Warren Buffett has bought more than 20% of Occidental Petroleum this year, even as famous activist investor Carl Icahn has been selling. Here's why each could be right, according to their different philosophies. But Buffett's strategy could yield bigger long-term returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Motley Fool

Citigroup (C) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Citigroup (C 0.65%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Oct...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 40% in 2022, Is Domino's Pizza Stock a Buy?

Domino’s stock rallied after it posted a mixed Q3 earnings report. The bulls focused on its growth in domestic same-store sales. But the bears will point out that its margins are still declining. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

BlackRock (BLK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

BlackRock (BLK -2.02%) Good morning. My name is Jake and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the BlackRock, Inc. third quarter 2022 earnings teleconference. Our host for today's call will be chairman and chief executive officer, Laurence D. Fink;...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC 14.69%) Q4 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Commercial Metals Company (CMC -1.52%) Q4 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a $1 Trillion Stock by 2030?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing expects strong revenue growth that outpaces the industry average. The company's relentless investment in manufacturing technology could help it stay in the lead for years to come. Despite a precipitous fall this year, this chip company could reach the $1 trillion mark by the end of the...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Can These 2 Travel Stocks Compete With Airbnb?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides access to 2,000 vacation homes. Hilton Grand Vacations is adapting to the travel needs of a younger generation. Key for the timeshare industry is to draw millennial and Gen Z customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy