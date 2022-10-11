The Howard University Network is surprisingly overlooked by advertisers and agencies that have committed minimum shares of ad spending to Black-owned media. A dominant presence as the leader in reaching women 25-54 in the Washington D.C. market, WHUR Radio is only one of the many ad-supported Howard University Network media properties reaching both local and national audiences. Most prominent among them is Black-targeted content across Sirius/XM channels 141 (all talk) and 142 (HBCU Radio) featuring a spectrum of music, news and talk. MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org are proud to partner with the Howard University Network to educate their audiences about career opportunities in media and advertising during Black Talent Outreach Week October 17-20.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO