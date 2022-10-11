Read full article on original website
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Washington DC this year? This post covers Christmas Washington DC 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Washington DC, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Best Places to Work 2022
Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
A Washington D.C. Uber Driver Revealed The 6 Types Of Party Passengers He Sees On Weekends
Whether it's a Saturday night or early Sunday morning, if you like to party, you most likely have been in an Uber between the late night to early bird hours... and your driver most likely has seen it all from the number of people who use the app. One, in...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the location and square footage for a 1 bed
This rental is located at 426 6th St. NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,695 / 1br – 700ft2 – Spacious One Bedroom|10 Min Walk to Union Station Metro (Capitol Hill) The apartment is located in a 9-unit apartment building and is within easy walking distance of the Senate office buildings, the House office buildings, the Capitol, the metro stops of Union Station and Eastern Market. It is close to local shopping, dining, and nightlife!
popville.com
“Proper Irish Pub in DC?”
With the weather getting colder, I’m searching for an Irish pub where they know how to pour a Guinness properly and have the warm comfortable atmosphere. Do you have any recommendations on where I should go?”. So we got Nanny’s in Cleveland Park (obviously), Irish Channel in Chinatown, Duffy’s...
Washingtonian.com
PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in September
This nearly 9,000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion, which overlooks Potomac’s Avenel golf course, has five-and-a-half bathrooms, a golf room and simulator, and a landscaped backyard with a spacious deck, gazebo, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen. #9. Where: 8600 Rapley Gate Ter., Potomac. How much: $3,050,000. This four-bedroom, eight-bathroom Colonial mansion has a...
Eater
Hill East Burger Swings Into Southeast With Perfected Patties and a Taxidermied Armadillo
The local owners of barbecue standard-bearer Sloppy Mama’s and hip Tex-Mex joint Republic Cantina just unveiled a sizzling new bar on Capitol Hill. Anticipated smoked burger saloon Hill East Burger is a joint effort between Joe Neuman (Sloppy Mama, Chris Svetlik (Republic Cantina), and D.C. bartending vet Ben Alt, an alum of Martha Dear, Tail Up Goat, and Reliable Tavern.
WTOP
Ex-DC deputy mayor explains Virginia home, says he ‘geo bachelored’
Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart — who resigned this week after an argument in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot led to a police statement that the District official lived in Falls Church — is defending his living arrangement. Geldart stepped down Wednesday as deputy mayor for public...
WJLA
'Not paying to live like this': DC's Marbury Plaza residents weary of worsening conditions
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — “I’m not paying to live like this. I’m not doing it anymore!” said Barbara Cooper, the president of the tenants association at Marbury Plaza, a huge 674-unit apartment complex in Southeast D.C. When it was completed in 1968, it became an...
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
streetsensemedia.org
Helping Rockville families find a place to call home: Inside the work of Stepping Stones Shelter
This article is part of our 2022 contribution to the Homeless Crisis Reporting Project in collaboration with other local newsrooms. The collective works will be published throughout the week at homelesscrisis.press. In 1982, Stepping Stones Shelter made history as the first homeless shelter for families in Montgomery County, MD. Today,...
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
mocoshow.com
Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older Will Be Available in October and November
Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend four free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. The...
This Is Washington's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
mediavillage.com
Howard University Network Overlooked Among Leading Black-Owned Media (Video)
The Howard University Network is surprisingly overlooked by advertisers and agencies that have committed minimum shares of ad spending to Black-owned media. A dominant presence as the leader in reaching women 25-54 in the Washington D.C. market, WHUR Radio is only one of the many ad-supported Howard University Network media properties reaching both local and national audiences. Most prominent among them is Black-targeted content across Sirius/XM channels 141 (all talk) and 142 (HBCU Radio) featuring a spectrum of music, news and talk. MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org are proud to partner with the Howard University Network to educate their audiences about career opportunities in media and advertising during Black Talent Outreach Week October 17-20.
NBC Washington
DC Housing Authority Units Unsafe, Unsanitary and Mismanaged, Audit Finds
A scathing federal audit accuses the D.C. agency in charge of public housing of mismanagement and allowing thousands of public housing units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Housing Authority manages thousands of public housing units and administers millions of dollars in federally...
mocoshow.com
New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County
Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
ggwash.org
Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?
I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
WJLA
SEE IT: Gov. Hogan celebrates opening of new Nice-Middleton bridge over Potomac
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan cut the ribbon Wednesday on the grand opening of the new Nice-Middleton Bridge in Charles County. The event was hosted by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). The US 301 bridge connects Charles County in Maryland and King George County in...
