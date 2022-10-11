ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC

There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
arlingtonmagazine.com

Best Places to Work 2022

Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the location and square footage for a 1 bed

This rental is located at 426 6th St. NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,695 / 1br – 700ft2 – Spacious One Bedroom|10 Min Walk to Union Station Metro (Capitol Hill) The apartment is located in a 9-unit apartment building and is within easy walking distance of the Senate office buildings, the House office buildings, the Capitol, the metro stops of Union Station and Eastern Market. It is close to local shopping, dining, and nightlife!
popville.com

“Proper Irish Pub in DC?”

With the weather getting colder, I’m searching for an Irish pub where they know how to pour a Guinness properly and have the warm comfortable atmosphere. Do you have any recommendations on where I should go?”. So we got Nanny’s in Cleveland Park (obviously), Irish Channel in Chinatown, Duffy’s...
Washingtonian.com

PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in September

This nearly 9,000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion, which overlooks Potomac’s Avenel golf course, has five-and-a-half bathrooms, a golf room and simulator, and a landscaped backyard with a spacious deck, gazebo, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen. #9. Where: 8600 Rapley Gate Ter., Potomac. How much: $3,050,000. This four-bedroom, eight-bathroom Colonial mansion has a...
Eater

Hill East Burger Swings Into Southeast With Perfected Patties and a Taxidermied Armadillo

The local owners of barbecue standard-bearer Sloppy Mama’s and hip Tex-Mex joint Republic Cantina just unveiled a sizzling new bar on Capitol Hill. Anticipated smoked burger saloon Hill East Burger is a joint effort between Joe Neuman (Sloppy Mama, Chris Svetlik (Republic Cantina), and D.C. bartending vet Ben Alt, an alum of Martha Dear, Tail Up Goat, and Reliable Tavern.
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
ffxnow.com

Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse

One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
mediavillage.com

Howard University Network Overlooked Among Leading Black-Owned Media (Video)

The Howard University Network is surprisingly overlooked by advertisers and agencies that have committed minimum shares of ad spending to Black-owned media. A dominant presence as the leader in reaching women 25-54 in the Washington D.C. market, WHUR Radio is only one of the many ad-supported Howard University Network media properties reaching both local and national audiences. Most prominent among them is Black-targeted content across Sirius/XM channels 141 (all talk) and 142 (HBCU Radio) featuring a spectrum of music, news and talk. MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org are proud to partner with the Howard University Network to educate their audiences about career opportunities in media and advertising during Black Talent Outreach Week October 17-20.
NBC Washington

DC Housing Authority Units Unsafe, Unsanitary and Mismanaged, Audit Finds

A scathing federal audit accuses the D.C. agency in charge of public housing of mismanagement and allowing thousands of public housing units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Housing Authority manages thousands of public housing units and administers millions of dollars in federally...
mocoshow.com

New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County

Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
ggwash.org

Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?

I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
