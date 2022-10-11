ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

Top Colleges and Universities to Attend Vistamar School’s 14th Annual Multicultural Student College Fair on October 16, 2022

By Vistamar School
 5 days ago
BOSS™ Racks Up $130,000 in a Day and Places Second in Long Beach Gives

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The 4th Annual Long Beach Gives campaign, an online giving day sponsored by the City’s leading nonprofit funders and nonprofit support organizations, invites donors from throughout the city and beyond to give to the local nonprofit of their choosing. This year, the effort raised $1,965,539 to support 232 participating nonprofits. BOSS™ (Business Of Student Success) raised $130,000 from more than 300 donors, making it the second most contributed to charity in this year’s campaign.
LONG BEACH, CA

