White County Sheriff Randy Graves is releasing a week’s worth of activity by his department. Most recently on Monday, Sheriff’s authorities met with 32 year old Amy Ward in the lobby of the department. The rural Carmi woman said she was there to turn herself in on a White County warrant for Domestic Battery. The charge dates back to September 11th. Ward was booked, bonded out to $300 cash plus booking fee and is due in court November 14th before Judge Dinn.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO