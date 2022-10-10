Read full article on original website
14news.com
Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - A Fairfield man accused in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols was found guilty on Thursday. After just two hours of deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict. Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
KFVS12
1 man arrested, 1 man wanted in connection with stealing guns in McCracken County
A vehicle and a structure were lost to a large fire in Scott County, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 11.
wish989.com
Man Charged Following Home Invasion in Carbondale Tuesday
CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man is facing charges stemming from a home invasion early Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of West Sunset in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, officers went to the scene around 2:30 a.m. regarding a report of damage to property. Officers found that the suspect,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale police searching for suspect in shots-fired incident
CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle. The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to the shots fired report around 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Willow Street and North Wall Street. Officers say someone fired a...
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County man indicted on federal fishing charges
A Livingston County man was indicted Wednesday on federal fishing violations. A federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Charles Hopkins with conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and their roe. The indictment alleges that in the spring of 2016, 2017, and 2018, Hopkins worked with others to transport and sell shovelnose sturgeon...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
wrul.com
Multiple Warrants And Thefts Reported By The White County Sheriff’s Department
White County Sheriff Randy Graves is releasing a week’s worth of activity by his department. Most recently on Monday, Sheriff’s authorities met with 32 year old Amy Ward in the lobby of the department. The rural Carmi woman said she was there to turn herself in on a White County warrant for Domestic Battery. The charge dates back to September 11th. Ward was booked, bonded out to $300 cash plus booking fee and is due in court November 14th before Judge Dinn.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop
BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
westkentuckystar.com
Police asking for help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects
Kentucky State Police are asking for help as they try to identify a pair believed to have stolen several catalytic converters from a Livingston County business. Two people were seen on surveillance video allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers. The thefts reportedly took place on Thursday, September 15th at around 2 a.m.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man faces charges after police claim to witness drug buy
A Metropolis man will face several drug-related charges after authorities said an off-duty officer witnessed a drug deal. The officer was at the sports park when he claims to have witnessed someone purchasing drugs. An officer on duty arrived and searched the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Peyton R. Norwood. The...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Couple charged with Fentanyl trafficking
Paducah couple charged with Fentanyl trafficking, deputies say. Detectives seized hundreds of suspected Fentanyl pills and over 5 pounds of marijuana from a West Paducah couples' home. They also found about $16,000 cash.
KFVS12
Gas leak repaired that caused several homes to be evacuated in West Frankfort at Van Buren, Poplar Streets
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The gas leak on Van Buren and Poplar Streets in West Frankfort has been repaired. Workers will still be in the area, and fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area and use caution around workers. A gas leak was reported in the...
wish989.com
Franklin County Sheriff Seeking Identity of Person of Interest in Criminal Trespass Case
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a person of interest in a criminal trespass investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.
westkentuckystar.com
Fentanyl trafficking investigation nets Paducah pair
A search warrant executed on Sunday afternoon netted a Paducah couple on trafficking charges. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office searched a home on Noble Road in connection to a drug investigation. The search reportedly uncovered several hundred pills believed to contain fentanyl along with several pounds of marijuana and around $16,000 in cash believed to be from drug sales.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after more than 1 pound crystal meth found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton man faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Jeremy Johnson, 49, of Benton faces charges of operating on an expired driver’s license, trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Man on the run caught, arrested in Webster County
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit. On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 9th, 2022
A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Wamac Police on Saturday on an outstanding traffic warrant. Jeremy Watson of Copple Road was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a blue...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah mayor says demolishing parts of Katterjohn building necessary for public safety
PADUCAH — Paducah's mayor is providing an update after the city hired a contractor to demolish part of the Katterjohn building. The mayor tells us it was an emergency safety issue. That's because the city says the building is only "marginally safe." Multiple parts of the building required immediate...
