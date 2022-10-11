Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
At debate, Walker denies past support for US abortion ban
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday denied his previous support for an outright national ban on abortion, though he has insisted at various points throughout the campaign that it was a proposal he endorsed. Walker, a staunch anti-abortion politician recently accused by...
KEYT
Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate
When Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker met to debate in the already contentious Georgia Senate race, all the focus was on how personal allegations against Walker would roil the first — and likely only — debate in the campaign. Walker continued to deny allegations that...
KEYT
Abrams-founded voting rights group to probe potential ‘incorrect’ payments to consultants
The political arm of a voting rights group founded by Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said on Friday that it would launch an investigation into whether it incorrectly paid consultants. The announcement came in response to the publication of a Fox News report describing Fair Fight PAC’s payments of consulting...
KEYT
CNN Exclusive: Trump operative seen on video in Georgia voting system breach testifies before special grand jury
A pro-Trump operative who was caught on tape participating in a Georgia voting system breach after the 2020 election has testified before the special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the outcome in that state, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Running as a moderate, New Mexico Democratic congressional candidate deletes progressive tweets
A Democratic House candidate in New Mexico, campaigning as a moderate in a tightly contested race, deleted tweets attacking the oil and gas industry, rationalizing rioting in summer 2020, and comparing the Trump administration to the Ku Klux Klan. The deleted tweets reviewed by CNN’s KFile on the oil and...
Bernie Sanders sees opening for Dems to court Trump voters: Dems should fight for middle class
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said the Democratic Party needs to fight for middle-class voters to appeal to some who previously voted for former President Donald Trump.
GOP attack ads smash Dems for cozying up to IRS: ‘They will come after you’
Republicans are hammering Democrats for granting tens of billions in funding to the IRS earlier this year. The ads argue the IRS will now target middle and lower-class families.
KEYT
Trump does not say whether he will comply with subpoena in written response to January 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump on Friday does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection, in a lengthy response to the committee posted on Truth Social. In a letter addressed to committee chairman Democratic Rep. Bennie...
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYT
First on CNN: Biden to zero in on abortion rights at DNC event 3 weeks from Election Day
President Joe Biden will try to keep abortion rights in the spotlight when he speaks at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, a Democratic official told CNN, as the White House hopes the issue will continue to galvanize voters heading into the midterm elections. Three weeks...
KEYT
Indiana US Senate candidates set for only televised debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young will face his two reelection opponents on Sunday in what is their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate comes as Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, has struggled to gain traction against Young, who has huge fundraising and organization advantages in seeking his second term. Libertarian James Sceniak is also taking part in the debate, which will be broadcast on several TV stations around the state. Despite Democrats and Republicans fiercely fighting for control of the current 50-50 Senate, Indiana’s Senate race hasn’t seen the tens of millions in outside spending as in 2016 and 2018 campaigns.
KEYT
Oz says he wouldn’t talk to patients the way his campaign talked about Fetterman’s health
Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz again tried to distance himself from the mocking tone his campaign has taken with his Democratic opponent John Fetterman’s recovery from a near fatal stroke, telling NBC in an interview Friday that he would not talk to his own patients the way his campaign talked about the Democratic Senate nominee.
KEYT
Giuliani’s lawyers submit witness list for upcoming DC attorney discipline hearing
Rudy Giuliani‘s attorneys plan to rely on several prominent former advisers to Donald Trump as witnesses in an upcoming attorney discipline hearing in Washington, DC, for the onetime Trump lawyer. Giuliani’s list of witnesses includes the former New York City mayor himself, along with other notable names related to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Judge drops 1 of 5 charges against Trump-Russia dossier source, in blow to special counsel Durham
A federal judge on Friday threw out one of five charges against Igor Danchenko, the primary source for the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, in a major setback for special counsel John Durham’s investigation. The judge dropped one of the five false-statement charges, specifically pertaining to the allegation that Danchenko lied...
KEYT
Justice Department formally appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago documents case
The Justice Department officially appealed the appointment of the special master, who is overseeing the review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago estate, in a brief filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday. The Justice Department centered their brief on sweeping criticism of...
KEYT
Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an early vote event on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, the state’s largest city and home to the largest group of African American voters. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is taking on Johnson and would be the first Black senator from Wisconsin should he win. Gov. Tony Evers is challenged by Tim Michels. Marquette polls for months have shown that race to be about even.
KEYT
DeSantis migrant relocation program planned to transport ‘100 or more’ to Delaware, Illinois, documents obtained by CNN show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant relocation program planned to transport “approximately 100 or more” migrants to Delaware and Illinois between September 19 and October 3, according to documents obtained by CNN through a public records request. The documents are memos sent to the Florida Department of Transportation’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
Judge gauges if Indiana abortion ban defies religious rights
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A top Indiana lawyer has questioned the validity of a lawsuit brought by a group of residents who argue that the state’s abortion ban violates their religious freedoms. A judge heard arguments Friday in an Indianapolis courtroom, spurred by claims from five anonymous residents and the group Hoosier Jews for Choice. They argue the ban would violate their religious rights regarding when they believe abortion is acceptable. The lawsuit cites a state law that then-Gov. Mike Pence signed in 2015 over the objections of critics who said it allows discrimination against gay people.
KEYT
Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is putting forth seven new Justice Department and judicial nominations covering three U.S. attorney’s offices in Texas and other senior posts. One is a prosecutor who vowed to seek the death penalty for a man who killed nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Walmart. With the new slate, Biden has now announced 63 nominees to serve as U.S. attorneys in districts across the U.S. and 20 nominees to serve as U.S. marshals. U.S. attorneys are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions in their districts and are central to efforts to combat violent crime.
KEYT
Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized as a ‘precaution’ after ‘not feeling well’
Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized Thursday evening “as a precaution” after “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. Leahy, 82, had been at his residence in McLean, Virginia, before going to a Washington area hospital where, “At the recommendation of his doctors, he is expected to remain overnight for observation,” the statement said.
KEYT
Pakistan summons US ambassador after Biden calls country ‘dangerous’ for having nuclear weapons
Pakistani officials said Saturday they had summoned the US ambassador to the country following recent comments made by President Joe Biden that doubted the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. Speaking at a Democratic Party fundraiser in Los Angeles on Thursday, Biden said Pakistan was “one of the most dangerous...
Comments / 0