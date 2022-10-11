ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KEYT

At debate, Walker denies past support for US abortion ban

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday denied his previous support for an outright national ban on abortion, though he has insisted at various points throughout the campaign that it was a proposal he endorsed. Walker, a staunch anti-abortion politician recently accused by...
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate

When Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker met to debate in the already contentious Georgia Senate race, all the focus was on how personal allegations against Walker would roil the first — and likely only — debate in the campaign. Walker continued to deny allegations that...
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Indiana US Senate candidates set for only televised debate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young will face his two reelection opponents on Sunday in what is their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate comes as Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, has struggled to gain traction against Young, who has huge fundraising and organization advantages in seeking his second term. Libertarian James Sceniak is also taking part in the debate, which will be broadcast on several TV stations around the state. Despite Democrats and Republicans fiercely fighting for control of the current 50-50 Senate, Indiana’s Senate race hasn’t seen the tens of millions in outside spending as in 2016 and 2018 campaigns.
INDIANA STATE
KEYT

Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an early vote event on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, the state’s largest city and home to the largest group of African American voters. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is taking on Johnson and would be the first Black senator from Wisconsin should he win. Gov. Tony Evers is challenged by Tim Michels. Marquette polls for months have shown that race to be about even.
WISCONSIN STATE
KEYT

DeSantis migrant relocation program planned to transport ‘100 or more’ to Delaware, Illinois, documents obtained by CNN show

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant relocation program planned to transport “approximately 100 or more” migrants to Delaware and Illinois between September 19 and October 3, according to documents obtained by CNN through a public records request. The documents are memos sent to the Florida Department of Transportation’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
KEYT

Judge gauges if Indiana abortion ban defies religious rights

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A top Indiana lawyer has questioned the validity of a lawsuit brought by a group of residents who argue that the state’s abortion ban violates their religious freedoms. A judge heard arguments Friday in an Indianapolis courtroom, spurred by claims from five anonymous residents and the group Hoosier Jews for Choice. They argue the ban would violate their religious rights regarding when they believe abortion is acceptable. The lawsuit cites a state law that then-Gov. Mike Pence signed in 2015 over the objections of critics who said it allows discrimination against gay people.
INDIANA STATE
KEYT

Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is putting forth seven new Justice Department and judicial nominations covering three U.S. attorney’s offices in Texas and other senior posts. One is a prosecutor who vowed to seek the death penalty for a man who killed nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Walmart. With the new slate, Biden has now announced 63 nominees to serve as U.S. attorneys in districts across the U.S. and 20 nominees to serve as U.S. marshals. U.S. attorneys are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions in their districts and are central to efforts to combat violent crime.
TEXAS STATE
KEYT

Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized as a ‘precaution’ after ‘not feeling well’

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized Thursday evening “as a precaution” after “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. Leahy, 82, had been at his residence in McLean, Virginia, before going to a Washington area hospital where, “At the recommendation of his doctors, he is expected to remain overnight for observation,” the statement said.
MCLEAN, VA

