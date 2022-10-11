Read full article on original website
DeKalb Police searching for car involved Oct. 11 homicide on I-285 & I-675 exit ramp
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for help in identifying the driver or owner of a car they believed was involved in the Oct. 11 homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County police said a man was found...
Young father shot dead outside South Fulton home
A young father was shot and killed outside a South Fulton home last week, police said....
MISSING: Clayton County police searching for man last heard from Oct. 8
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police have announced an ongoing search for a missing 20-year-old man. Darnell Henderson was last seen in Ellenwood on the 5700 block of Gum Court on Oct. 7, according to his family. They told police the last time they spoke to him was on Oct. 8.
Police identify man found dead in driveway of Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have identified the man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials identified the man as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was the only reporter to...
Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute
A Clayton County man is accused of killing his partner during a dispute in their home, police said Friday....
Police chase ends with out of state murder suspect arrested near Lenox Square, officers say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Pennsylvania murder suspect is now in custody in DeKalb County after a police chase near Lenox Square. Brookhaven police say they assisted another agency with a traffic stop on a car being driven by Elijah Jennings who they say had active murder warrants out for his arrest in Pennsylvania.
Teen found shot to death in road in DeKalb, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is dead after a dispute led to a shooting Friday night. Police said on Friday at 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they...
Man dead after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police investigating
ATLANTA — Atlanta police department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to 330 Ardmore Cir. around 8 p.m. on Saturday and located one man with a gunshot wound. Channel 2 Action News was...
Man stabbed, arrested after argument, fight with with 49-year-old lady; police say
ATLANTA — A man and woman were arrested after an argument turned into a fight and ended in a stabbing. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta Police said the incident happened Saturday morning at 4 a.m. Officers arrived at 697 Windsor St. and found a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed in the arm.
Officer stabbed while trying to arrest alleged shoplifter at Newnan mall
A Newnan police officer was stabbed while trying to apprehend a man at a Coweta County mall Sunday, police said....
Man robs bank using a taser, police still searching for suspect
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department is looking for the suspect shown in the photo. Police said the man is wanted for robbing a bank with a taser. On October 6, around 3 p.m., the suspect went into Citizens Trust Bank at 2727 Panola Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Homicide investigation underway at Clayton apartment complex, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are currently investigating a homicide at an apartment complex. Officers were called to the Lexington Square Apartments on Conley Road on Thursday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators have not released any details on the victim.
APD: 35-year-old man dead after being shot multiple times, suspect in custody
ATLANTA — A 35-year-old man is dead after police told Channel 2 Action News he was shot multiple times on Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the shooting happened around 11:13 a.m. near 125 Victor Cir. When they arrive to the...
South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
MISSING: 16-year-old Ellenwood girl with 'multiple mental health disorders'
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police said they are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl said to have multiple mental health disorders. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Taniya Caffee left her house on the 2700 block of Bench Circle...
Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
On Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart.
Man convicted of murder again for running over Douglas County grandmother
For a second time, a Douglas County jury has convicted a man of murder for running over a grandmother in 2014....
Off-duty DeKalb police officer hit by heavy cable equipment while directing traffic
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County police officer was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a power line Friday morning while directing traffic in Doraville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened at the intersection of I-285 and Peachtree...
New indictment against three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A new indictment against the three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman in Gwinnett County reveals more about the alleged gang ties for the suspects. A grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins, and Josiah Hughley on Wednesday. The 15-count indictment includes murder,...
