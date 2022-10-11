ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laclede County, MO

kjluradio.com

Eldon teen facing possible slew of charges related to accident involving serious injuries

Two people are seriously injured, including a 16-year-old girl, in a suspected drunk driving accident in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gavin Cadwallader, 18, of Eldon, was driving on Highway Z just east of Rocky Mount early Saturday morning, when he drove off the side of the road. The patrol says Cadwallader’s car collided with a fence and a utility pole before it overturned several times in a field.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Stover man seriously injured in rollover crash south of his hometown

A Morgan County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his minivan just south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports John Waugh, 44, of Stover, was driving on Highway 135 early Saturday morning when he ran off the edge of the road. The patrol says Waugh’s van struck a ditch and overturned several times, ejecting Waugh.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens and sent two others to the hospital. Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A 16-year-old female was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while another 16-year-old male was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County

For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Two injured in accident north of Licking

Two persons received injuries — one of them serious — in an accident Saturday afternoon north of Licking on Highway CC two miles east of Highway C. Troopers said Yolanda L. Skaggs, 33, of Salem, was driving a westbound 2007 Mini Cooper that ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. She was flown by medical helicopter with serious injuries to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
LICKING, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Lake-area woman seriously injured in Pulaski County crash

A Lake-area woman is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Tina Helmuth, 37, of Richland, was driving on Highway 17 one mile west of Waynseville around noon Thursday when she was struck by an SUV that had failed to yield. Helmuth...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Morgan County woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ A Stover, Missouri, woman suffered serious injuries after her 2003 Ford F-150 was totaled on Tuesday afternoon. Shawnna Hutchens, 49, allegedly traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then hit some trees after traveling off the left side of the road and overturning. She was flown to University The post Morgan County woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 17 near Waynesville around noon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by Scott A. Franks, 64 of Waynesville, hit another SUV after he failed to yield The post Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Man Wanted In Miller County Now Wanted In Moniteau County As Well

A man on parole who has outstanding warrants in Miller County for stealing, burglary and resisting arrest is now also being sought by the Moniteau County Sheriffs Department for a theft earlier this week. Sheriff Tony Wheatley says the suspect Timmy Ray Whittle faces new charges of tampering with a...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton man accused of 30-year-old murder heads to trial next July

A Callaway County murder suspect is scheduled for a jury trial more than 30 years after the murder occurred. It was Friday when a Callaway County judge scheduled William “Chris” Niemet of Fulton for a jury trial to begin July 17, 2023. Niemet is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 14-year-old Greg Jones of Russellville.
FULTON, MO

