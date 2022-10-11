ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall

I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
KOEL 950 AM

Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?

It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Q985

Here’s How Much Snow Northern Illinois Will Get This Winter

That's the thing about winter in Northern Illinois--you know that we're going to get snowed on, you know that the first snow is potentially right around the corner, but you have no idea how much time you'll end up shoveling your driveway and sidewalk because you don't know how much snow you'll get.
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
recordpatriot.com

Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
fourstateshomepage.com

7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
KANSAS CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
krcgtv.com

What will winter bring Missouri and the rest of the country?

Since 1970, we have seen a slight warming trend for the snow months to the tune of about 3.5 F overall or about 0.01 as per data taken in 2017. When looking back, we can find years similar in conditions leading up to winter to this year and use that data as a rough outlook on how Winter may want to play out.
