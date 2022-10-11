ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titus County, TX

Bobby
5d ago

she should be convicted for everything except the marijuana violations. those charges are pathetic and archaic.

ktoy1047.com

Police arrest man with hatchet at Walmart

Police responded to a call about the man roaming Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet stuck in the front of his pants. Police say that he never threatened anyone with the hatchet, but was charging up to people and yelling nonsense. Police had received a similar call from Cinemark Theater not long before, but the man left before police arrived.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Titus County officials seeking information on stolen ATV

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen four-wheeler. The four-wheeler is said to be a late model, green Honda 420cc. When it was stolen, the ATV was without any modifications. According to the sheriff’s office, the four-wheeler was stolen from the area of […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

East Texas man charged with capital murder in 2 deaths

LINDEN, Texas -- An East Texas man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of two people in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry is facing the capital murder charge -- in addition to multiple felony assault charges -- and jail escape charge from August. The charges stem from the deaths of John Thomas Jr. and Jennifer Archer, who were found dead on March 11.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

HCSO Warns Of Jury Duty Phone Scam

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents of a jury duty phone scam. “We have been made aware that someone is calling people posing as a county employee and demanding 500 dollars because the victim failed to show for jury duty. No one from the Sheriff’s Office is going to call and ask for money over the phone. If you ever have a question if something is a scam or not, call and speak to a deputy,” a notice released by HCSO stated.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Members of the Hopkins County Sheriff's

Members of the Hopkins County Sheriff's Posse recently attended a Chili Cookout in honor of 35-year member Billy Wayne Orr. Orr was present when the Posse was organized in October 1987 during a squirrel stew cookout, prepared by Cletis Millsap. See photo below for a look back at the first meeting of the group.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
NEW BOSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 14)

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200-block of Clarksville at 10:40 pm Thursday. A white passenger vehicle traveling northbound on Church St. collided with another as it crossed the intersection at Clarksville. The driver, Jana Lynn Combs, 29, of Sumner, tested to be intoxicated and had a small child in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Combs was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Officers transferred Combs to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 transported by ambulance after crash on Loop 323

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on Loop 323. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was taken in an ambulance after a crash involving one vehicle and a motorcycle on Loop 323 on Friday. The wreck happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive. All westbound lanes of traffic are being blocked off on and rerouted […]
TYLER, TX
texarkanafyi.com

TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
TEXARKANA, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Oct. 14, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Atkinson,Jewelia Star Marie – EVADING ARREST DETENTION. Gipson,Dennis W – SPEEDING; SPEEDING; RUNNING STOP SIGN; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE/2ND OFF; EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Paris couple charged after evading arrest

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris couple was arrested after they led police on a chase Friday afternoon. Police said 34-year-old Jerimie Tyrell McDonald and 42-year-old Lometa Ryshette McDonald led them on a chase after a disturbance call at a home on W Sperry Ave. Officers said when they arrived...
PARIS, TX
KSLA

Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, who later died at a McCurtain County hospital. The jury will now decide whether to sentence Parker to life in prison without parole or death. Prosecutors are seeking the death sentence.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

