Browns part ways with veteran quarterback

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen from the practice squad.

He spent the preseason with Cleveland. He was released in the final roster cuts but re-signed to the practice squad.

The Browns have also waived tight end, Miller Forristall. He appeared in two games this season but was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah was likewise waived from injured reserve.

The Browns will host the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m.

