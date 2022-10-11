Read full article on original website
Eldon teen facing possible slew of charges related to accident involving serious injuries
Two people are seriously injured, including a 16-year-old girl, in a suspected drunk driving accident in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gavin Cadwallader, 18, of Eldon, was driving on Highway Z just east of Rocky Mount early Saturday morning, when he drove off the side of the road. The patrol says Cadwallader’s car collided with a fence and a utility pole before it overturned several times in a field.
Over-the-road trucker falls asleep at the wheel in Franklin County, suffers serious injuries
A Texas over-the-road trucker suffers serious injuries when he falls asleep at the wheel while driving through Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Erick Rodriguez, 53, of Humble, Texas, was driving on I-44 early Friday near Sullivan when he traveled off the side of the road, striking the median cable.
Moniteau County man gets additional six years for stealing truck loaded with firearms
A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to the remainder of his charges. Daniel Purnell of Clarksburg on Friday pleaded down in Moniteau County court to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When Purnell was originally arrested in April, deputies reported finding methamphetamine in his possession. Purnell was sentenced to a total of six years on all five counts.
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
Fulton man accused of 30-year-old murder heads to trial next July
A Callaway County murder suspect is scheduled for a jury trial more than 30 years after the murder occurred. It was Friday when a Callaway County judge scheduled William “Chris” Niemet of Fulton for a jury trial to begin July 17, 2023. Niemet is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 14-year-old Greg Jones of Russellville.
Columbia man held without bond after ongoing police standoff Friday
A Columbia man who barricaded himself in an apartment for hours is now facing gun charges. It was early Friday morning when officers were called to the area of W. Sexton and Madison to investigate a domestic disturbance. While investigating that call, officers were led to the 100 block of North Stadium Boulevard.
Columbia Police search for person involved in two-vehicle collision involving gunfire
Columbia Police continue to search for the person involved in a shooting with injuries on the city’s southwest side. Officers were called Friday night around 9 p.m. to the area of Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard for a report of shots fired. Officers who were in the area on unrelated reasons say they heard about four shots.
UPDATED: Columbia police on scene of incident with barricaded suspect
UPDATE: Columbia Police the situation was resolved without incident around 9 a.m. this morning. Columbia Police officers announce they are working an incident involving a barricaded suspect early this morning. The Columbia Police Department announced around 4:30 this morning that the incident happened around the 100 block of North Stadium. The public is being asked to avoid the area.
Court hearings to possibly close Agape Boarding School over abuse allegations canceled
Court hearings are canceled in the case of a southwest Missouri boarding school at the center of an abuse scandal. Last month, the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt called on Agape Boarding School to be shut down following an investigation into alleged abuse at the school. Hearings in the case...
Columbia father scheduled for jury trial for abusing his infant daughter
A Columbia man accused of abusing his infant daughter is scheduled for a jury trial next month. Arhied Braden-Jackson, 25, is charged with child abuse resulting in serious injuries, as well as two additional counts of child abuse. On Friday, he was scheduled for a jury trial to begin November 29, 2022.
Lincoln University teams up with JC School District on Project REACH cybersecurity program
Lincoln University is teaming up with the Jefferson City School District to get more students interested in careers in cybersecurity. Jefferson City High School and Capital City High School will be the first schools to partner with LU on Project REACH. The project connects K-12 students with Historically Black Colleges and University’s cybersecurity and computer science programs with the goal of closing the diversity gap in the cybersecurity workforce.
UPDATE: Jefferson City man sought for Sunday stabbing
UPDATE: Mitchell Brown is in police custody. Jefferson City Police continue their search for a man accused of a weekend stabbing. Mitchell Brown, 24, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault resulting in serious injury and armed criminal action. The stabbing occurred late Sunday morning on Ashley Street....
Jefferson City woman charged after young child found outside, alone, west of town
A Jefferson City woman faces drug and child endangerment charges after a young child is found outside, near the road, by neighbors. Jasmine Landis, 21, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She pleaded not guilty yesterday. She is being held without bond and has a bond review hearing scheduled for Friday.
Photo ID voting law opponents vow to take fight to Missouri Supreme Court
Groups opposed to Missouri’s voter photo ID law promise to take their fight all the way to the state Supreme Court. After a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the law Wednesday, the ACLU of Missouri and Missouri Voter Protection Coalition issued a statement saying the ruling only addressed procedural matters and not the legal issue. The groups said while they believe the ruling is wrong, they say it’s just a procedural pit stop on the way to having the Missouri Supreme Court decide the issue.
