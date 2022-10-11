Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Camden County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate people on Most Wanted List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A routine patrol ended with a woman in custody on Camden County’s Most Wanted list. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking you for tips on other most wanted people. “We’ve had lots of thefts from vehicles that had catalytic converters go missing. That’s...
KRMS Radio
Violators Sought By Camden Sheriff’s Office
The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public to help find four people wanted separately for outstanding probation and-or parole violations. In a post to the department’s Facebook page photos of the four on the list appear. The four are identified as 39 year old Dawn...
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County man gets additional six years for stealing truck loaded with firearms
A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to the remainder of his charges. Daniel Purnell of Clarksburg on Friday pleaded down in Moniteau County court to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When Purnell was originally arrested in April, deputies reported finding methamphetamine in his possession. Purnell was sentenced to a total of six years on all five counts.
kjluradio.com
Eldon teen facing possible slew of charges related to accident involving serious injuries
Two people are seriously injured, including a 16-year-old girl, in a suspected drunk driving accident in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gavin Cadwallader, 18, of Eldon, was driving on Highway Z just east of Rocky Mount early Saturday morning, when he drove off the side of the road. The patrol says Cadwallader’s car collided with a fence and a utility pole before it overturned several times in a field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police search for person involved in two-vehicle collision involving gunfire
Columbia Police continue to search for the person involved in a shooting with injuries on the city’s southwest side. Officers were called Friday night around 9 p.m. to the area of Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard for a report of shots fired. Officers who were in the area on unrelated reasons say they heard about four shots.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man held without bond after ongoing police standoff Friday
A Columbia man who barricaded himself in an apartment for hours is now facing gun charges. It was early Friday morning when officers were called to the area of W. Sexton and Madison to investigate a domestic disturbance. While investigating that call, officers were led to the 100 block of North Stadium Boulevard.
KRMS Radio
Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County
For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
31-year-old David Michael Jones-Steffey of Richland has been arraigned for loitering within 50 feet of a public park or swimming pool after pleading guilty to Statutory Rape in the Second Degree in Camden County
31-year-old David Michael Jones-Steffey of Richland has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville for loitering within 50 feet of a public park or swimming pool after pleading guilty to Statutory Rape in the Second Degree in Camden County Circuit Court in 2017. Court documents alleged that Jones-Steffey on October 7th knowingly was present in the Little Hero’s Playground in Waynesville. The accused entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered Jones-Steffey to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 17th and a preliminary hearing on October 31st.
KRMS Radio
Macks Creek Man Facing Charges Following Disturbance At Camdenton Business
A man from Macks Creek is in jail with no bond after being arrested for causing a disturbance at a local business in Camdenton. It reportedly happened on Friday at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54. Deputies say that 27-year-old Garrett Moores was causing a disturbance at...
krcgtv.com
Two charged for stealing from Moniteau County property
Two people were charged, accused of stealing from a property in Moniteau County. On September 20, the property owner contacted the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office to report that things had been stolen from their property on Green Grove Road, according to a Facebook post on the Moniteau County Sheriff's page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
One of Camden County's most wanted criminals arrested in Osage Beach
One of Camden County’s most wanted criminals is arrested after deputies serve a search warrant in Osage Beach. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies patrolling the parking lot of a motel on Osage Beach Parkway Monday morning found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle. Deputies say several people were involved with the vehicle and they developed probable cause to search for narcotics.
KRMS Radio
Two Of Camden County’s Most Wanted Captured This Week
Two of the suspects who have been on the Camden County Sheriff’s “Most Wanted” List have been apprehended in two separate cases…. One on the Most Wanted List was arrested during a Monday morning drug-bust at a motel in Osage Beach. Camden County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Hines says Ashley M. Elkins was wanted for numerous outstanding warrants and may now face further charges….“So this case right now, she’s still here in the Camden County jail and she’ll appear before a judge later this month unless if she doesn’t post bond.”
kjluradio.com
Lake-area woman seriously injured in Pulaski County crash
A Lake-area woman is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Tina Helmuth, 37, of Richland, was driving on Highway 17 one mile west of Waynseville around noon Thursday when she was struck by an SUV that had failed to yield. Helmuth...
kjluradio.com
Fulton man accused of 30-year-old murder heads to trial next July
A Callaway County murder suspect is scheduled for a jury trial more than 30 years after the murder occurred. It was Friday when a Callaway County judge scheduled William “Chris” Niemet of Fulton for a jury trial to begin July 17, 2023. Niemet is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 14-year-old Greg Jones of Russellville.
Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Former Miller R-3 Teacher Pleads Guilty In Student Affair
A former Miller R-III Tuscumbia school teacher pleads guilty after having, allegedly, been discovered having an affair with a student. Last March, someone contacted the Miller County Sheriffs Office about a tip that Michael Allen was having sexual relations with a student. Deputies investigated and, allegedly, discovered that Allen was...
Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 17 near Waynesville around noon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by Scott A. Franks, 64 of Waynesville, hit another SUV after he failed to yield The post Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
16-year-old Morgan County boy dies in head-on crash near his hometown
A Morgan County teen dies when he drives his car into the path of a pickup truck. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 16-year-old boy from Florence was driving Friday night just south of his hometown on Highway 135 when he crossed the centerline. The boy’s car collied with...
Comments / 0