BYD Launches First Passenger Car In India: Report

By Shivani Kumaresan
 5 days ago
  • Chinese electric carmaker BYD Company ADR BYDDY has launched its first passenger car in India, an electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV).
  • The Atto 3 electric SUV comes with BYD's Blade battery technology.
  • BYD has two manufacturing plants in India, Reuters reported, spread over 140,000 square meters with more than 3,000 employees.
  • The Warren Buffett-backed company entered India in 2007 to produce batteries and components for mobile phone makers.
  • In 2021, the company launched e6 EV for sale to corporate fleet operators and owners.
  • "We intend to sell 15,000 units of BYD-Atto 3 in India over the next year and plan to set up a local manufacturing facility in due course," BYD India executive director Ketsu Zhang said.
  • Price Action: BYDDY shares closed lower by 3.23% at $47.90 on Monday.
