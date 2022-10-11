ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Why Europe Can't Use Its Largest Gas Field To Dodge Putin's Supply Cuts

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCZAp_0iUHcxup00

Europe has a big landmass with enough untapped capacity to replenish the natural gas it is currently running out of due to the crisis brought on by Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine but is unable to do so because its hands are tied.

What Happened: The sprawling Groningen field, beneath the windmill-dotted marshlands of the Netherlands, is Europe’s largest natural gas reserve. It holds enough fuel to replace what Germany once imported from Russia, reported Bloomberg.

However, instead of supporting Europe, perhaps in its most brutal winter, the field is in the process of shutting down because of tremors. The report noted that drilling has caused many earthquakes in the area, and if the Dutch officials decide to continue with it, they are prone to backlash from residents for breaking promises.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Groningen field has been the mainstay of Europe's gas supplies since the 1960s. And even half-century later, there's still about 450 billion cubic meters of extractable gas in reserve — worth around $1 trillion, said the report.

According to Shell Plc RYDAF, one of the two major partners involved in operating the field, there's more capacity to extract around 50 billion cubic meters per year than is currently flowing.

Dutch mining minister Hans Vijlbrief noted that it would be dangerous to keep producing, but the suffering elsewhere in Europe can't be ignored either. A lack of gas "could force us to make that decision," he said, adding that if hospitals, schools, and homes can't be adequately heated, it could lead to a safety issue.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

After Putin's Latest Offensive In Kyiv, Alcoa Urges White House To Ban Aluminum Imports From Russia

U.S.-based aluminum producer Alcoa Corp AA is asking the Joe Biden administration to block metal imports from Russia after President Vladimir Putin’s latest military escalation in Kyiv. What Happened: Pennsylvania-based Alcoa believes that “the U.S. government and other countries should sanction Russian aluminum,” the company’s spokesperson told Reuters....
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan to end the Ukraine war Elon Musk has of late been talking about the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Benzinga

These 2 Small Energy Stocks Sport 10% Yields — And Maybe More — As OPEC+ Slashes Oil Quotas

With the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE up roughly 45% year-to-date, shopping for energy stocks may prove to be more difficult when searching for more upside. The OPEC + coalition announced the reduction of more than 2 million barrels of oil per day and with the Russia-Ukraine War adding to the strain on global gas supplies, commodity prices are expected to remain elevated throughout the rest of the year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Groningen#Dutch#Shell Plc Rydaf
Benzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Benzinga

Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $229.18 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Russia Will Run Out Of Arms Before Ukraine Does, Says UK Defence Secretary

The UK's Defense Minister Ben Wallace has said that Russia is cut off from the global supply chain and will soon run out of weapons before Ukraine does. During an interview with Sky News, Wallace said, “Russia's ability to make and repair weapons and ammunition is tied up in a global supply chain that it has little current access to,” he added.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100

With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy