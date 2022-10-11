ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leighton Twp. Board buys Moline School and property

Members of the Leighton Township Board Thursday evening voted 4-0, with Treasurer Jaci Bultsma absent, to use $650,000 in federal ARPA funds to purchase the site of the old Moline Elementary School and surrounding property. The Township Board six years ago adopted and ordinance amendment to allow owner Steve Austin...
MOLINE, MI
MLive

Five Kalamazoo County trails to get immersed in fall foliage

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Kalamazoo County offers a variety of trails to experience the oranges, yellows and reds of the changing seasons. From the 33-mile-long trail that connects Kalamazoo to South Haven to shorter loops at parks and natural areas in the Kalamazoo and Portage area, the opportunities abound to seek out fresh air and autumn sights.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Plans back in motion for 54-room boutique hotel in Rockford

ROCKFORD, MI — Wheeler Development Group is pushing forward with plans for a 54-room boutique hotel in Rockford that it previously scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the Grand Rapids-based development group approved an agreement with the city of Rockford that would clear the way for it to purchase a roughly half-acre property at 12 S. Main St., where the hotel would be built. The property is now owned by the city.
ROCKFORD, MI
MLive

$500K trailhead marks northern end of 92-mile rail trail

CADILLAC, MI – A $500,000 trailhead is the new marker for the northern end of the White Pine Trail, which runs from Comstock Park to Cadillac. The 92-mile rail-trail follows the route of the former Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad. The new trailhead in Cadillac is the first formal marker of the trail’s northern terminus.
CADILLAC, MI
WWMTCw

Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

U.S. 131 lane closures expected this weekend in Grand Rapids

RAND RAPIDS, MI — Drivers on northbound and southbound U.S. 131 should expect lane closures this weekend in Grand Rapids. The double lane closures for road work are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17. In addition, several ramps will be closed during the road construction project.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Crews respond to Portage sewage overflow

PORTAGE, Mich. — Crews responded to a sewer overflow in Portage Thursday afternoon. The city says wastewater exuded from a manhole outside Davis Creek Apartments at around 3 p.m. We’re told a blockage inside a sewer pipe caused the discharge. The city says the blockage was cleared away before...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

MLive

