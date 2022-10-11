Read full article on original website
Busy street in Grand Haven closing for several weeks for apartment construction
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A busy Grand Haven street will close for the next three weeks for ongoing work on an apartment development. Jackson Street/Harbor Drive between Third Street and Columbus Avenue is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 17, according to a notice from the city of Grand Haven. It’s expected to reopen after 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
townbroadcast.com
Leighton Twp. Board buys Moline School and property
Members of the Leighton Township Board Thursday evening voted 4-0, with Treasurer Jaci Bultsma absent, to use $650,000 in federal ARPA funds to purchase the site of the old Moline Elementary School and surrounding property. The Township Board six years ago adopted and ordinance amendment to allow owner Steve Austin...
Kent Co. looks to turn former golf course into 125-acre park
Kent County says the large development taking over the former Silver Lake Country Club golf course will have extensive trails and, potentially, a dog park.
Five Kalamazoo County trails to get immersed in fall foliage
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Kalamazoo County offers a variety of trails to experience the oranges, yellows and reds of the changing seasons. From the 33-mile-long trail that connects Kalamazoo to South Haven to shorter loops at parks and natural areas in the Kalamazoo and Portage area, the opportunities abound to seek out fresh air and autumn sights.
Plans back in motion for 54-room boutique hotel in Rockford
ROCKFORD, MI — Wheeler Development Group is pushing forward with plans for a 54-room boutique hotel in Rockford that it previously scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the Grand Rapids-based development group approved an agreement with the city of Rockford that would clear the way for it to purchase a roughly half-acre property at 12 S. Main St., where the hotel would be built. The property is now owned by the city.
Village residents ‘confused’ about why they did not get stimulus money from Kalamazoo County
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI -- People in the village of Schoolcraft do not want to come off as “sore losers,” the village manager said, but they are confused about why the county did not grant the village federal stimulus funds as part of recent distributions. The village has scheduled a...
$500K trailhead marks northern end of 92-mile rail trail
CADILLAC, MI – A $500,000 trailhead is the new marker for the northern end of the White Pine Trail, which runs from Comstock Park to Cadillac. The 92-mile rail-trail follows the route of the former Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad. The new trailhead in Cadillac is the first formal marker of the trail’s northern terminus.
No one hurt in 3-vehicle rollover crash on WB I-196
No one was hurt in a three-vehicle rollover crash on I-196 near the U.S. 131 interchange Saturday afternoon.
Power restored to hundreds near Allegan
Consumers Energy crews have restored power to over a thousand customers Saturday morning.
Major Freeway Closed in Grand Rapids Starting This Weekend
This is normally the time of year that road construction projects are wrapping up and they are putting the orange construction barrels into storage until next spring. That is not the case in the Grand Rapids area this weekend... Total Closure of Westbound I-96 Begins Early Saturday Morning. About a...
Grand Haven to continue social gathering area, won't make changes to parking
A hot topic for a West Michigan lakeside city that could change the way as people know it for social gatherings was up for discussion on Thursday.
Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
2 first-ever events take over streets throughout Grand Rapids
Saturday was the perfect fall day for two first-ever events in Grand Rapids: Fall on Fulton and October on Ottawa.
3 candidates want to serve Muskegon Heights and parts of Norton Shores, Muskegon on county board
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Three candidates, two of them with deep ties to the city of Muskegon Heights, are running in the Nov. 8 election for a seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. Muskegon Heights City Council Member Andre L. Williams is running as an independent for...
Heartside Neighborhood, South Division corridor, seeing retail business boost
Heartside Neighborhood, a downtown business district in Grand Rapids, is growing by the month, and business owners are excited to see the resurgence.
Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
U.S. 131 lane closures expected this weekend in Grand Rapids
RAND RAPIDS, MI — Drivers on northbound and southbound U.S. 131 should expect lane closures this weekend in Grand Rapids. The double lane closures for road work are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17. In addition, several ramps will be closed during the road construction project.
Crews respond to Portage sewage overflow
PORTAGE, Mich. — Crews responded to a sewer overflow in Portage Thursday afternoon. The city says wastewater exuded from a manhole outside Davis Creek Apartments at around 3 p.m. We’re told a blockage inside a sewer pipe caused the discharge. The city says the blockage was cleared away before...
Catch an ‘autumn vibe’ on a fall color tour around Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Grab your flannel and hop in the car for a fall color tour, with scenery courtesy of the changing leaves on trees overhead. The Road Commission of Kalamazoo County released a map that shows a route selected to show off the fall colors. “Get your camera ready,...
