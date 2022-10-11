Read full article on original website
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Mayor NYC Eric Adams Releases 2021 Tax FormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Samy Mahfar, investors buy 421a site on Houston Street for $37M
Manhattan landlord Samy Mahfar is bolstering his downtown residential portfolio with a forthcoming East Village project. Investors including Mahfar’s SMA Equities and financial backer David Moussazadeh picked up a majority stake in the development site at 280 East Houston Street from members of the Hirsch family for $36.8 million, The Real Deal has learned.
Developers circle abandoned banks for resi, flex-office conversions
At the base of Brooklyn Tower, the borough’s first supertall condo, sits the century-old former Dime Savings Bank, a landmarked structure that Michael Stern’s JDS Development is incorporating into the project’s 100,000-square-foot retail component. Though few projects rival that one in terms of scale, the 93-story skyscraper...
Veris sells Jersey City offices for $766M, nearly completing pivot to resi
Veris Residential has taken one of the last big steps toward shedding its once-mighty New Jersey office portfolio. The REIT formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty said this week that it struck deals to sell $766 million worth of office properties in Jersey City, including the 40-story, 1.3 million-square-foot tower at 101 Hudson Street for $346 million.
Barry’s to debut in Brooklyn at Aurora Capital, Midtown Equities tower
Brooklynites in search of the high-intensity workout known by a first name won’t have to hoof it to Manhattan for much longer. Barry’s, a fitness chain known for its interval workouts favorited by celebrities like Harry Styles and Victoria Beckham, leased 7,000 square feet to open a gym in Brooklyn Heights, the New York Post reported. It will be the fitness brand’s first foray into an outer borough.
Chartres acquires Theater District hotel for $50M
Chartres Lodging is giving new life to its New York City hotel portfolio. The San Francisco-based investment group paid $49.5 million to acquire the Muse Hotel at 130 West 46th Street, according to property records reported by the Commercial Observer. The seller was investment firm Barings, who acquired the 200-room hotel it in 2006.
The Wing Co-Founder Skipped Out on $1.7 Million in Rent, Landlord Says
The Wing co-founder Audrey Gelman is being sued for $1.7 million in back rent after allegedly reneging on a financial guarantee in the company’s lease she personally signed, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court. The female-centric co-working spaces debuted in 2017, providing libraries with books by women, panels with female celebrities and influencers, and childcare. But controversy dogged the enterprise and its “Instagram-ready feminism,” and The Wing, which charged up to $250 a month for membership, shut down for good in September. Gelman stopped communicating with the owner of the building in which The Wing SoHo leased two floors, skipping out on an unpaid balance of $1,637,408.57, the suit claims. With interest and attorneys’ fees, the landlord, 477 Realty LLC, is demanding at least $1,780,995.59 from Gelman, who did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Wednesday morning.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat included
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 145 affordable apartments in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The newly constructed Halletts Point 7 Apartments are located at 3-24 27th Avenue, Astoria, Queens, New York.
Proposed Third Avenue lane redesign angers some drivers
NEW YORK -- The city is planning to redesign a major part of Third Avenue. The idea is to make it safer.But as CBS2's Dick Brennan reported Friday, some drivers say it will only cause more congestion.Tell some New Yorkers that the city is going to take away lanes from Third Avenue and you get instant reviews."I think this is insane. New York City has always been a driver's town," Kenneth Abbott said."This is disgraceful," a woman named Maureen added. "It's just awful. It's awful owning a car."But the city says the streets need an overhaul, and Department of Transportation Commissioner...
Major Stop and Shop update as retailer unveils $140million changes to stores to tailor them to individual needs
STOP & Shop has made major changes that will give customers a more individualized experience. Three of its New York stores have received high-end makeovers as part of a $140million upgrade program to improve the shopping experience. Two of the Stop & Shop locations in New York City, which now...
Low-price grocer Aldi to open its first store on Staten Island in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you travel across the bridge to shop at Aldi -- the grocery chain known for its bargain prices and exclusive store brands -- you’re in luck: The supermarket retailer has announced plans to open its first Staten Island location in 2023. “We are excited...
Manhattan's Third Avenue to be redesigned with bike lanes
NEW YORK - New York City's Transportation Department is set to unveil on Wednesday a plan to modify Third Avenue on the Upper East Side. NYDOT is looking at widening the sidewalks, adding bike lanes and limiting traffic. Transportation Alternatives Manhattan organizer Anna Melendez says they took complaints from Upper...
Apply for 37 mixed-income apartments at a new Williamsburg rental, from $1,576/month
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. On the site of a former bank and large parking lot, a new 123-unit rental is rising in Williamsburg. Located at 416 Metropolitan Avenue, the eight-story building opened an affordable housing lottery this week for 37 mixed-income apartments. Qualifying New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income can apply for the apartments, ranging from $1,576/month for studios to $3,733/month for two-bedroom units.
Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
Jews from all over celebrate in sukkahs the holiday of Sukkot
NEW YORK -- You may have noticed outdoor huts popping up all over the city this week. The temporary structures are part of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot.In a time of rising antisemitism, CBS2's Lisa Rozner has more on how they are bringing people together.If you walk inside any New York City sukkah, you'll likely find people praying, eating, or simply dwelling."It is a high after Yom Kippur. It's a celebration. It's all about joy," Upper East Side resident Sara Armet said."Many of the laws in the Torah relate to agriculture, to growth. This holiday is about going green,...
About those fireworks last night on the East River
We received a lot of queries last night about the fireworks display that went off last night after 9 on the East River below the Williamsburg Bridge. There wasn't any notification about them (as everyone pointed out, this account has one job) ... Which prompted plenty of tweets... and concern!
This Queens Neighborhood Was Just Voted One of the World's Coolest Places to Live
Queens is on the map in a major way this week thanks one one neighborhood making an illustrious list. Ridgewood was just crowned the fourth trendiest place to live in the entire world by this year's Time Out Index survey. Colonia Americana (Guadalajara, Mexico) won the first spot, followed by Cais do Sodré (Lisbon, Portugal) and Wat Bo Village (Siem Reap, Cambodia). Sadly, no other NYC neighborhoods made it onto the list.
Woman plunges to death from NYC rooftop bar
NEW YORK - A 26-year-old woman fell to her death from the rooftop bar at a Times Square hotel. The NYPD says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hyatt Centric Hotel on 45th St. The woman, whose name has not been released, was at the 54th-floor establishment...
Skanska to reconstruct US bridge
Skanska has announced that it has signed a contract with the New York City Department of Transportation to reconstruct and rehabilitate the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. Measuring over 2km long, the bridge has undergone several refurbishments since it was completed in 1903. Work will begin this month and...
