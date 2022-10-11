The best Amazon Prime Early Access earbud deals
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Prime Day was so nice Amazon decided to have it twice, dubbing the Autumnal version the “Prime Early Access Sale”. While you can save a ton on items from any category (keep it locked to PopSci GOODS on Twitter for real-time updates on the latest deals) we found its discounts on earbuds to be particularly delicious. This style of headphone is ultra portable, and advancements in battery life and active noise cancellation help them compete with over-ear and on-ear pairs. Remember, you need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the best deals, so sign up for a free 30-day trial if you haven’t already.
Here are some of the stand-out earbud deals you can get during the “Prime Early Access Sale.” Keep in mind some of these might be Lightning Deals, which means you’ll only have a couple of hours to snag the earbuds at their lowest price — or until stock runs out.
Industry-leading active noise cancellation are what set Sony’s WF-1000XM4s apart, and makes them so good for frequent travelers or commuters. A custom-designed processor and outward-facing microphones make this feature possible, and you’ll be shocked the first time you turn it on. You’ll be equally impressed by the earbuds’ eight-hour battery life, wireless charging case, and overall look and feel.
We’ve screened the best earbud deals the Prime Day Early Access Sale and here are more of them:
Beats Fit Pro
- Beats Fit Pro Deals , $159.95 (Was $199.95)
- Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian , $179.95 (Was $199.95)
The Best Bose Earbud Deals
- Bose SoundSport , $89 (Was $129)
The Best Google Earbud Deals
- Google Pixel Buds , $64.49 (Was $99)
Th e Best Jabra Earbud Deals
- Jabra Elite 3 , $47.49 (Was $79.99)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active , $119.99 (Was $179.99)
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro , $129.99 (Was $199.99)
The Best Samsung Earbud Deals
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro , $119.99 (Was $199.99)
The Best Sennheiser Earbud Deals
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 , $149.95 (Was $229.95)
- Sennheiser CX Plus , $109.95 (Was $179.95)
- Sennheiser CX , $69.95 (Was $129.95)
T he Best Skullcandy Earbud Deals
- Skullcandy Jib , $24.48 (Was $31.99)
- Skullcandy Dime , $26.89 (Was $29.99)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo , $29.99 (was $49.99)
- Skullcandy Grind , $57.77 (Was $99.99)
- Skullcandy Indy , $78.49 (Was $129.99)
The Best Sony Earbud Deals
- Sony WF-C500 , $58 (Was $99.99)
- Sony LinkBuds S , $128 (Was $199.99)
- Sony LinkBuds , $128 (Was $179.99)
The Best Trelab Earbud Deals
- TREBLAB WX8 , $29.97 (Was $49.97)
- Trelab XR700 , $29.97 (Was $59.97)
- TREBLAB X1 , $25.97 (Was $49.97)
The Best Soundcore Earbuds Deals
- Anker Life P2 , $24.49 (Was $34.99)
- Anker Life P3 , $59.95 (Was $79.99)
- Anker Life A1 , $32.49 (Was $49.99)
- Anker Space A40, $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Anker Liberty 3 Pro , $118.99 (Was $169.99)
- Soundcore Life Dot 2 , $39.10 (Was $49.88)
- Soundcore A2 NC , $48.99 (Was $69.99)
More Amazon Prime Early Access deals:
- Save $120 on DJI’s Mini 2 drone during Amazon’s Early Access sale
- Amazon Prime Early Access smart TV deals: OLEDs and more
- Save on generators during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale
- Save on smartwatches during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
- Get deep discounts on robot vacuums during Amazon Prime Early Access
- Soak in these Amazon Prime Early Access deals on inflatable hot tubs
- Save $210 on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT during Prime Early Access
- The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on 3D printers
- Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: modems and routers
- The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on wireless chargers
- Focus on these Amazon Prime Day Early Access binocular deals
- These Amazon Prime Day Early Access telescope deals are stellar
- Amazon Early Access headphones deals: Noise-canceling and more
- Logitech Amazon Prime Early Access deals: Mics, mice, and more
- Apple deals for Amazon Prime Early Access: iPads, AirPods, and more
- Save $100 on 23andMe during the Prime Early Access Sale
- The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on Kindles
- Save up to $1,000 on Sony OLED TVs during Amazon Prime Early Access
Comments / 0