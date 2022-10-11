ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best Amazon Prime Early Access earbud deals

By Brandt Ranj
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMueH_0iUHcmS400 Brandt Ranj / Popular Science.

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Prime Day was so nice Amazon decided to have it twice, dubbing the Autumnal version the “Prime Early Access Sale”. While you can save a ton on items from any category (keep it locked to PopSci GOODS on Twitter for real-time updates on the latest deals) we found its discounts on earbuds to be particularly delicious. This style of headphone is ultra portable, and advancements in battery life and active noise cancellation help them compete with over-ear and on-ear pairs. Remember, you need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the best deals, so sign up for a free 30-day trial if you haven’t already.

Here are some of the stand-out earbud deals you can get during the “Prime Early Access Sale.” Keep in mind some of these might be Lightning Deals, which means you’ll only have a couple of hours to snag the earbuds at their lowest price — or until stock runs out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVeQ9_0iUHcmS400

Check Price

Industry-leading active noise cancellation are what set Sony’s WF-1000XM4s apart, and makes them so good for frequent travelers or commuters. A custom-designed processor and outward-facing microphones make this feature possible, and you’ll be shocked the first time you turn it on. You’ll be equally impressed by the earbuds’ eight-hour battery life, wireless charging case, and overall look and feel.

We’ve screened the best earbud deals the Prime Day Early Access Sale and here are more of them:

Beats Fit Pro

The Best Bose Earbud Deals

The Best Google Earbud Deals

Th e Best Jabra Earbud Deals

The Best Samsung Earbud Deals

The Best Sennheiser Earbud Deals

T he Best Skullcandy Earbud Deals

The Best Sony Earbud Deals

The Best Trelab Earbud Deals

The Best Soundcore Earbuds Deals

More Amazon Prime Early Access deals:

Comments / 0

Related
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra

Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Earbuds#Electronics Deals#Amazon Prime Early Access#Popsci Goods On Twitter#Sony
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung to Shop Before Black Friday 2022

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is officially here and for 48 hours until Wednesday, October 12 you can score huge TV deals across your favorite brands. If you are looking for a new TV before the cozy season settles in, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. Similar to the summertime Prime Day, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worth of your attention, too.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Makeup Brands For Women Over 50

While aging is both an inevitable and beautiful thing, one great way to highlight your features over 50 is revamping your beauty routine, and the tools you use. We checked in with a professional makeup artist and expert for her favorite affordable and quality brands, tools and products— including contour sticks, lipsticks, eyeshadows and more— to use on mature skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder, and find which brands and products can best highlight your skin (after all hitting the big 5-0 is an accomplishment to celebrate!)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WWD

Amazon’s Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Dupes Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen

Each year a new “it” bag is declared, and while much of the time it comes as no surprise with heritage handbag designers like Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton leading the way, this season, it was no other than Lululemon with its Everywhere Belt Bag. Thanks to TikTok, this versatile pouch quickly became a cult favorite as quickly as it sold out.  The good news? There are a few Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag dupes on Amazon, and they’re up to 40% off, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen

The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Popular Science

54K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy