Logitech Amazon Prime Early Access deals: Mics, mice, and more
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Logitech has one of the largest and diverse product portfolios in all of tech, so it’s no surprise that it’s responsible some of the best Amazon Prime Early Access deals. We’ve broken down its offerings into categories, but you’ll certainly find something you like if you’re looking for an upgrade to your gaming or home office setup. And be sure not to write off Logitech’s audio gear, which has always been surprisingly good for its price.
Remember, you’ll need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the deals happening during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, so sign up for a free, 30-day trial if you haven’t already.
Logitech Blue Ember XLR Condensor Microphone , $84.99 (Was $99.99)
Logitech’s Blue Ember is an XLR microphone that’s appropriate for musicians recording vocals or acoustic instruments, and podcasters thanks to its neutral audio profile. Your voice will sound natural, and the microphone’s slim design means it won’t pick up a lot of room noise or echo. The slim microphone is also easy to store and take with you if you’re headed to a recording session outside of your home studio.
Logitech C615 , $57.52 (was $69.99)
Webcams have become an indispensable part of an at-home computer setup whether you’re going to work or school. The webcam in your laptop isn’t great because there isn’t enough room in the lid for a large lens; Logitech’s C615 changes all that. The 720P camera will take clearer video than your laptop’s camera, which will make you look more professional to your colleagues, and its built-in microphone will help you sound clearer. If you only have $50 to spend during the Prime Early Access Sale, spend it on this webcam.
The Best Logitech Microphone Deals
- LogitechBlue Blackout Spark SL , $159.99 (Was $199.99)
- Logitech Blue Yeti X USB Microphone . $129.99 (Was $169.99)
- Logitech Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone , $39.99 (Was $49.99)
- Logitech Blue Bluebird XLR Microphone , $249.99 (Was $299.99)
- Logitech Yeti Nano Premium USB Mic , $69.99 (Was $99.99)
The Best Logitech Gaming Accessory Deal
- Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel , $199.99 (was $399.99)
- Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset , $39.99 (Was $69.99)
The Best Logitech Tech Accessory Deals
- Logitech POP Mouse , $34.99 (Was $39.99)
- Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse , $19.99 (Was $27.99)
- Logitech M720 Wireless Mouse , $34.99 (Was $39.99)
- Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard , $59.99 (Was $64.99)
- Logitech StreamCam , $149.99 (Was $229.98)
The Best Logitech Audio Deals
- Logitech Z130 Speakers , $19.99 (Was $34.99)
- Logitech Z323 Speakers , $49.99 (Was $79.99)
- Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones , $29.99 (Was $49.99)
