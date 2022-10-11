ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Logitech Amazon Prime Early Access deals: Mics, mice, and more

By Brandt Ranj
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4410Bw_0iUHclZL00 Brandt Ranj / Popular Science.

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Logitech has one of the largest and diverse product portfolios in all of tech, so it’s no surprise that it’s responsible some of the best Amazon Prime Early Access deals. We’ve broken down its offerings into categories, but you’ll certainly find something you like if you’re looking for an upgrade to your gaming or home office setup. And be sure not to write off Logitech’s audio gear, which has always been surprisingly good for its price.

Remember, you’ll need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the deals happening during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, so sign up for a free, 30-day trial if you haven’t already.

Logitech Blue Ember XLR Condensor Microphone , $84.99 (Was $99.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCbCe_0iUHclZL00

Check Price

Logitech’s Blue Ember is an XLR microphone that’s appropriate for musicians recording vocals or acoustic instruments, and podcasters thanks to its neutral audio profile. Your voice will sound natural, and the microphone’s slim design means it won’t pick up a lot of room noise or echo. The slim microphone is also easy to store and take with you if you’re headed to a recording session outside of your home studio.

Logitech C615 , $57.52 (was $69.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0tN0_0iUHclZL00

Check Price

Webcams have become an indispensable part of an at-home computer setup whether you’re going to work or school. The webcam in your laptop isn’t great because there isn’t enough room in the lid for a large lens; Logitech’s C615 changes all that. The 720P camera will take clearer video than your laptop’s camera, which will make you look more professional to your colleagues, and its built-in microphone will help you sound clearer. If you only have $50 to spend during the Prime Early Access Sale, spend it on this webcam.

The Best Logitech Microphone Deals

The Best Logitech Gaming Accessory Deal

The Best Logitech Tech Accessory Deals

The Best Logitech Audio Deals

More Amazon Prime Early Access deals:

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra

Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung to Shop Before Black Friday 2022

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is officially here and for 48 hours until Wednesday, October 12 you can score huge TV deals across your favorite brands. If you are looking for a new TV before the cozy season settles in, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. Similar to the summertime Prime Day, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worth of your attention, too.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

The top 5 headphone deals of the Prime Early Access Sale

We've picked out the best of the best deals from the likes of Apple, Sony, and Samsung. The first Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event is going on right now. Tons of items have deep discounts, including big price cuts on headphones and earbuds. Let’s take a look at what you can get during the event. Keep in mind that this sale is just for Amazon Prime members only, but if you have never signed up for the service, you can do so right now and check out the sale. There’s even a 30-day free trial.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Tech#Electronics Deals#Amazon Prime Early Access#Logitech Blue Ember Xlr#Blue Ember#Price Webcams
Phone Arena

These are Amazon's killer Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra Prime Early Access deals

The moment you've all been waiting for has finally arrived, ladies and gentlemen... with Amazon Prime memberships to your names. The e-commerce giant has kicked off the first (of possibly many) holiday sales of the festive season with two and a half months still left until Christmas. While Amazon (and...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNET

Roku Streaming Devices Are Discounted Up To 46% in Amazon Prime Day Sale

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. If you're in the market for a streaming stick to plug and play on your TV, the Amazon Prime Day sale is the excuse you needed to buy that new device. Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 is discounted by 46%. It's currently selling for under $27, which is a massive discount considering the $50 retail price. You can plug it in and start start streaming Disney Plus, Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix and more. The Roku remote also lets you control the TV, so you won't be juggling two remotes.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Don’t miss 50% off Fire TV sticks before the Prime Early Access Sale ends

Your TV has started to feel sluggish, probably because its hardware and software cannot keep up with all newer apps and services. But instead of throwing your old TV away, you can add a Fire TV Stick to give it a new lease of life. And you’re in luck right now because Amazon is running some excellent deals on all its Fire TV sticks for the Prime Early Access Sale, offering up to 50% off across its 4K and HD dongles.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $179, Get an Apple TV 4K 32GB (2021 Model) with AirPods Compatibility for $109.99 Shipped – This Weekend Only

The Apple TV 4K 32GB (2021 Model) has AirPods compatibility unlike its predecessors, and you can get one for $109.99 shipped, this weekend only, originally $179. Thanks to the A12 Bionic, Apple TV 4K now supports high frame rate HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision video for smooth 60 frames per second (fps) action, including high frame rate support in AirPlay. Product page.
ELECTRONICS
Field & Stream

Best Knife Deals at Amazon’s October Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Here at Field & Stream, we believe there’s no such thing as too many knives. So much so, that our ranking of the best pocket knives is probably the longest, most extensive roundup on our site. There’s a knife for every occasion, for every hand. So whenever there’s a good sale on knives, we’re obliged to cover it.
SHOPPING
Popular Science

Popular Science

54K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy