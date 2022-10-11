Read full article on original website
BBC
Turkey coal mine explosion kills 41, injures 11
Forty-one people have died following an explosion in a coal mine in northern Turkey, the country's president says. The discovery of the final missing body brings the rescue operation to an end, more than 20 hours after Friday's deadly blast. Earlier the interior minister said 58 people working in the...
BBC
Opioid crisis: US teens fastest growing group to die
Teen overdose deaths have never been higher in the US as young Americans are increasingly poisoned by the synthetic opiate fentanyl, even as fewer teens use drugs. More than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year - the vast majority were adults - but the fastest growing group to die of overdoses were teenagers.
BBC
Princess Amalia: Security fears force Dutch princess from student home
The King and Queen of the Netherlands have revealed their 18-year-old daughter can no longer move around freely outside due to the possibility of an attack or kidnapping. Princess Amalia has moved out of her student accommodation in Amsterdam and has returned home to The Hague. Her parents gave details...
BBC
Robert Pether: 'My Australian husband faces death in an Iraq jail'
When Desree Pether saw a photo of her husband's face for the first time in 17 months, she ran to the bathroom and threw up. "He looks like he's already dead," she tells the BBC. "It haunts me every time I shut my eyes." Australian man Robert Pether looks nothing...
BBC
Man jailed for starting fire in historic Partick church
A man has been jailed for more than five years for starting a fire at a historic church in Glasgow. Ryan Haggerty admitted setting St Simon's in Partick alight in July 2021, leaving it almost completely destroyed. The 26-year-old was seen coming from the direction of the church with soot...
BBC
Haiti: People will die as country nears breaking point - UN
The United Nations is warning that hunger in one of Haiti's biggest slums is at catastrophic levels, as gang violence and economic crises push the country to "breaking point". Nearly 20,000 people in the capital's impoverished Cité Soleil area have dangerously little access to food and could face starvation, the UN says,
