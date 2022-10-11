TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Whiskey Myers, Read Southall Band, the Weathered Souls: 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $65, $55, $35 and $25, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

FRIDAY

Frayed Knots Concert: 7-10 p.m., $15, Shindig Family Entertainment Center, 5800 McFarland Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa. www.shindig-entertainment.com.

Levi Hummon, Alli Leighann: 8 p.m., $10 and up, Druid City Music Hall, 1307 University Blvd., on the Strip. www.druidcitymusichall.com .

Velcro Pygmies: 11 p.m., Rhythm 'n' Brews, 2308 Fourth St., Tuscaloosa.

SATURDAY

CG and the CGB: 9 p.m., Hunt Club Honky Tonk Bar & Grill, 2209 Fourth St., Tuscaloosa.

WEDNESDAY

Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, War Hippies: 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office for $125, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan: 7:30 p.m., BJCC Arena, Birmingham. Tickets $23 and up through www.ticketmaster.com . www.bjcc.org .

LOCAL EVENTS

ONGOING WEEKENDS THROUGH OCT. 31

The Horror Tuscaloosa: Second year for the haunted house with two themed experiences, 5477 Skyland Blvd. E., Cottondale. Tickets $25 and up, and admissions each night will be limited. Hours will be 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29, and 7-10 p.m. Oct. 20, 27, 30 and 31. www.thehorrortuscaloosa.com . Jobs available for crew and customer service positions; see www.thehorrortuscaloosa.com/jobs .

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Moundville Native American Festival: Moundville Archaeological Park, 13 miles south of Tuscaloosa off Alabama Highway 69. The event features artists, craftsmen and educators from around the nation, sharing their knowledge of Southeastern Native American cultures. Hours will be 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission $10. www.festival.museums.ua.edu .

THURSDAY-OCT. 23

"The Imaginary Invalid": Moliere comedy, performed by the University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Oct. 20-21; with a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 23, Marian Gallaway Theatre, Rowand-Johnson Hall on the UA campus. Tickets $22 general; $20 seniors, and UA faculty and staff; $15 for students. Argan is a hypochondriac whose medical bills are his largest expense. To save money, he decides to marry his oldest daughter, Angelique, to an up-and-coming doctor, Thomas. Angelique refuses the marriage because she loves another. This forces Argan to give her an ultimatum: Marry Thomas or join a convent. www.theatre.ua.edu .

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

51st Annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Kentuck Park, Northport. Tickets $10 per day, or $15 for both days. Hundreds of artists will be on display, with works for sale, in folk, outsider and contemporary arts and crafts, in media including fiber, clay, metal, glass, jewelry, mixed and more. KIds' hands-on activities, including a writing workshop Saturday morning at the Kathryn Tucker Windham Stage. Foods and drinks concessions will be for sale on-site. The music lineup, for the Brother Ben Stage:

SATURDAY

9:30-10:30 a.m.: Hiroya Tsukamoto

11-noon: Doc Dailey

12:30-1:45 p.m.: Rollin' in the Hay

2:15-3:30: Wanda Band

3:45-5: Billy Allen and the Pollies

SUNDAY

10-11 a.m. : Sarah Lee Langford & Her Band

11:30-12:30 p.m.: Alicja-Pop

1-2:15: John Paul White

2:30-4: Speckled Bird

Here's the lineup for the Kathryn Tucker Windham Spoken Word Stage, featuring writers reading from their original works, a children's writing workshop, and readings of Windham's stories:

SATURDAY

​9:30 a.m.: Writing our Stories, a kids’ workshop sponsored in part by Alabama Writers' Forum

11:30 a.m.: Marlin Barton

12:30 p.m.: University of Alabama undergraduate creative-writing students

1 p.m.: Pure Products readers, including Sara Pirkle, Eric Parker, Kaushika Suresh, Travis Turner, Jessica Smith, Brett Shaw and Sarah Cheshire

2 p.m.: Nana Nkweti

3 p.m.: Michael Martone

SUNDAY

10 a.m.: The Rude Mechanicals reading works by Kathryn Tucker Windham

11: a.m. UA undergraduate writers

1:30 p.m.: Ashley M. Jones, Alabama poet laureate

2:30 p.m.: Mark Childress

For more, including a list of artists and demonstrators, and biographies of musicians and writers, see www.kentuck.org/the-festival.

FRIDAY

2023 Mr. and Miss Druid Pageant: Doors at 7 p.m., pageant at 9, $10, Icon Tuscaloosa, 516 Greensboro Ave. Mystic Krewe of the Druids will be honoring Mr. and Miss Druid 2022 Ean Starr and Imberli as they complete their reign.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The Paww Patch: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday and Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, weekends through October, with pumpkin and mum decoration, kids' activities, at The Paww Pet Resort, 1302 The Townes of North River. www.thepawwpetresort.com .

SATURDAY

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Tennessee: 2:30 p.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. Televised by CBS; livestream on FuboTV.

SUNDAY

T-Town Witches Ride: 3 p.m., registration $25, Government Plaza. Kids' zone, prizes and awards. Benefit for The Arc of Tuscaloosa.

MONDAY

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

TUESDAY

Gregory Ariail book signing and talk: 5:30-7 p.m., Ernest and Hadley Booksellers, 1928 Seventh St., downtown Tuscaloosa. Ariail will be talking about his first novel, "Gospel of Rot." For more, see www.bit.ly/3dAsMHj .

UPCOMING

OCT. 21: Chicago, 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office, for $99.50, $85, $65 and $35, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

OCT. 25: Sixth Annual Tech or Treat, 6-8 pm., Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center, 2614 University Blvd. E, Alberta. Free community event for children and families, similar to trunk or treat, with participants collecting candy at each table, where STEM opportunities and introductions will be available. Booth spaces are still open for organizations; to register, see www.tuscaloosa.com/techortreat . Free and open to all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult. www.tuscaloosagateway.com .

OCT. 28: Harvest Jam, 5:30-8:30 p.m., $5, on the Midtown Village Green, 1800 McFarland Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa. Craft beer tasting presented by Adams Beverages, live music, pumpkin patch, pop-up vendors, and other activities. Donations from the pumpkin patch and craft-beer tasting will benefit Child Abuse Prevention Services. Tickets through www.eventbrite.com .

OCT. 28: Trek Tuscaloosa Ride, 6-8 p.m., 1800 McFarland Blvd. E., #418, Tuscaloosa. Casual no-drop ride hosted by Trek Bicycle Tuscaloosa, followed with tricks and treats at the after party. Helmets are required, and lights are encouraged.

OCT. 29: Pink Box Burlesque's 15th Annual "Rocky Horror Picture Show," 8 p.m., Bama Theatre. Tickets sold out. Doors at 7, costume contest at 8, show with shadow cast on stage at 8:30. www.pinkboxburlesque.com .

OCT. 30: Skate-O-Ween, 2 p.m., games and prizes, Super Skate, 5900 McFarland Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa.

OCT. 31: Halloween Carnival, 6-8 p.m., games and treats for children, Snow Hinton Park, 1000 Hargrove Road E. Hosted by the Tuscaloosa Police Department

NOV. 4: Turnpike Troubadours, Muscadine Bloodline, Them Dirty Roses, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office on Jack Warner Parkway, $89.50 for the general admission pit, with reserved seats at $89.50, $75, $65 and $45. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com

.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening