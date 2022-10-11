ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS

The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins

As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: Mariners keep same roster for ALDS against Astros

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Maton suffered an “off-the-field” injury, general manager James Click said Tuesday, adding that Maton would be available later in the day to provide details. Click wouldn't say whether the injury was the reason he was not on the roster.
Tomase: On J.D. Martinez and the muddied future of the DH in Boston

J.D. Martinez arrived at a pivotal moment in Red Sox history. David Ortiz's retirement and two quick playoff exits had left the Red Sox searching for a big bat to anchor the lineup. They found one when Martinez agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract at the start of spring training in 2018.
Astros announce ALDS roster

The Astros put up a 106-56 record this year, cruising to a second straight AL West title, a bye through the Wild Card round and a sixth consecutive postseason appearance. Lance McCullers Jr. (Game 3 starter) Justin Verlander (Game 1 starter) Left-Handed Pitchers. Framber Valdez (Game 2 starter) Catchers. Infielders.
Orioles claim Cave off waivers from Minnesota, DFA Reed

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment. The Orioles announced the moves Wednesday. The 29-year-old Cave spent his first five major league seasons with the Twins. He played in 54 games last season,...
Astros' Espada set to interview for 2 managerial openings (source)

HOUSTON -- Astros bench coach Joe Espada was set to interview Wednesday for the vacant managerial openings with both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins, a source told MLB.com. Espada joined the Astros as bench coach after the 2017 season to replace Alex Cora, who was hired to...
