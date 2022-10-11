Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
2 under 2: Former Astros Carlos Correa, wife, Daniella Correa Rodriguez, say they’re expecting a second child
HOUTON – Looks like former Houston Astros Carlos Correa, now with the Minnesota with the Twins, will have his hands full as he and his wife Daniella Correa Rodriguez just announced they are having another baby. The couple announced the news of their first child in 2021. Correa Rodriguez,...
AJ Hinch explains why Miguel Cabrera will play for the Tigers in 2023
What did AJ Hinch say about Miguel Cabrera returning in 2023?How will Miguel Cabrera be used in 2023?. As the 2022 Major League All-Star Game quickly approached, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera was batting right around .300 on the season. Unfortunately, Cabrera was not able to...
Phil Maton, Will Smith left off Astros ALDS roster
Veteran relievers Phil Maton and Will Smith were left off the Astros 26-man ALDS roster, while rookie Hunter Brown made it, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins
As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: Mariners keep same roster for ALDS against Astros
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Maton suffered an “off-the-field” injury, general manager James Click said Tuesday, adding that Maton would be available later in the day to provide details. Click wouldn't say whether the injury was the reason he was not on the roster.
NBC Sports
Tomase: On J.D. Martinez and the muddied future of the DH in Boston
J.D. Martinez arrived at a pivotal moment in Red Sox history. David Ortiz's retirement and two quick playoff exits had left the Red Sox searching for a big bat to anchor the lineup. They found one when Martinez agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract at the start of spring training in 2018.
Astros announce ALDS roster
The Astros put up a 106-56 record this year, cruising to a second straight AL West title, a bye through the Wild Card round and a sixth consecutive postseason appearance. Lance McCullers Jr. (Game 3 starter) Justin Verlander (Game 1 starter) Left-Handed Pitchers. Framber Valdez (Game 2 starter) Catchers. Infielders.
Examining the Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts decision and longterm future at shortstop
Xander Bogaerts has made it clear he prefers to remain with the Red Sox. But he and super agent Scott Boras will want fair market value in free agency this offseason after signing a team-friendly contract in 2019. The star shortstop is expected to opt out of his contract’s remaining...
FOX Sports
Orioles claim Cave off waivers from Minnesota, DFA Reed
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment. The Orioles announced the moves Wednesday. The 29-year-old Cave spent his first five major league seasons with the Twins. He played in 54 games last season,...
MLB
Astros' Espada set to interview for 2 managerial openings (source)
HOUSTON -- Astros bench coach Joe Espada was set to interview Wednesday for the vacant managerial openings with both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins, a source told MLB.com. Espada joined the Astros as bench coach after the 2017 season to replace Alex Cora, who was hired to...
Bijani: Yordan Alvarez wills Astros to victory after rough Justin Verlander start
Alvarez’s walk-off homer came on a 93 mph sinker. He hit .268 against that pitch this season with an expected batting average of .308 against the pitch, including just an 8% whiff rate.
