Dare County, NC

WITN

Elizabeth City police arrest man who was wanted for murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police have arrested a man that was wanted for murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 28-year-old Timothy Laster Jr., of Elizabeth City, was wanted for the murder of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on Sept. 23rd. Police say on that day, at about 7:20...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Early morning party results in assault, stabbings

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
COLUMBIA, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Large swarm of Jellyfish washes ashore on North Carolina beach

OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish have washed up on a North Carolina beach. The mass of sea life were pushed on land at the North end of Ocracoke Island Wednesday. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float...
OCRACOKE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Annual Dare to Scare 5K and Fun Run on October 22

The annual Dare to Scare 5K & Sweet Treat Fun Run event will be held at the Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. and the Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. The starting line for the...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Barbara Gray Sellew, October 12

Barbara Ann Gray Sellew was born April 15, 1931 and transitioned from this life naturally October 12, 2022 in Kitty Hawk. Barbara was immensely proud of her Hatteras family heritage and her grandfather’s service to the United States Life-Saving Service at Little Kinnakeet L.S Station. Barbara was raised in Norfolk and attended Larchmont, Blair and Maury High Schools and relocated to the Outer Banks in 1998 to get closer to her family roots.
KITTY HAWK, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Library to Launch Free Seed Library on October 17

Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, the Kill Devil Hills Library, Manteo Library and Hatteras Library will launch a new addition to their offerings that benefit the Dare County community: a Seed Library. Created as a means to share seeds in communities with food security issues, the Seed Library will provide...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Crews battle Kill Devil Hills blaze

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on October 11, 2022 at 11:57 p.m., KDHFD fire crews responded to a call of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk fire departments also responded to...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Latin Ballet of Virginia performing Alma Latina comes to the First Flight High School Stage on Oct. 16

October 16, 2022 at 4 p.m. Students and their parents are invited to this special evening of dance and music at no cost. No ticket is required for students and their parents. Celebrating the rhythms that influenced the music, dance and history of Latin America, Alma Latina honors the native essence of Hispanic culture, how this spirit has found expression through times of oppression and how it has triumphed in our modern global society.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Bayly Duane from Heidenberger Alexander Dick/017180000—Lot 30 Sec B Cape Hatt Seashore/$130,000/Vacant Residential. Warnkin Steven L from Gervickas Jeffrey G/019262000—Lot 88 Sec E Col Harbour/$425,000/Improved Residential. Jimy Rivera Construction LLC from Quinn Shaun Christopher/019418000—Lot 161 Sec G Col Harbour/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Davis Kyle W from Lanz Robert/020152000—Lot 83...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck Family YMCA celebrates grand re-opening

The Currituck Family YMCA officially celebrated its recent grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting event and tour. DJ Kophazy, executive director of the Currituck Family YMCA, invited the community and Chamber members to tour and learn how the YMCA is supporting community leadership throughout the region through programs such as before and after school care, training classes, teen leadership, development and a collaborative educational network. Those attending toured the facility and enjoyed refreshments.
CURRITUCK, NC

