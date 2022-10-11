Read full article on original website
WITN
Elizabeth City police arrest man who was wanted for murder
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police have arrested a man that was wanted for murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 28-year-old Timothy Laster Jr., of Elizabeth City, was wanted for the murder of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on Sept. 23rd. Police say on that day, at about 7:20...
Elizabeth City man arrested after September deadly shooting
Saturday, Elizabeth City Police officers announced a man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in September.
Police arrest suspect in Elizabeth City homicide
James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested on First Degree Murder and Assault with A Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury charges on October 5, 2022.
13newsnow.com
Student with NERF guns charged with making school threats
An Elizabeth City man is charged with making threats at a school. 18-year-old Joseph Patterson is in the Albemarle District Jail.
Police: Student threatens to shoot weapon in Elizabeth City classroom
Police in Elizabeth City said a student is arrested and charged after threatening to shoot a weapon at an education center. Officers were called to the River City Youth Build on Ehringhaus Street.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
outerbanksvoice.com
Miss Katie’s public debut is a historic milestone, with a resonating namesake
The Miss Katie made her public debut at a full-day event on October 13 that included tours of the 156-foot-long vessel, capped off by a Christening Ceremony with Senator Richard Burr’s wife, Brooke Burr, breaking the traditional bottle of champagne. But it was the story behind the Miss Katie’s...
Middle school student dies after medical emergency in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina middle school student has died after suffering some kind of medical emergency at school. Administrators with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the student attended Elizabeth City Middle School. Staff there called paramedics, who took the child to the hospital, but the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large swarm of Jellyfish washes ashore on North Carolina beach
OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish have washed up on a North Carolina beach. The mass of sea life were pushed on land at the North end of Ocracoke Island Wednesday. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head considers tapping brakes on C-2 development, including workforce housing project
Nags Head commissioners are considering putting the brakes on development in the C-2, or General Commercial, district following community input on the location of the essential and workforce housing at the October 5 meeting. Commissioner Kevin Brinkley made a motion to put a moratorium up to 150-days for development in...
outerbanksvoice.com
Annual Dare to Scare 5K and Fun Run on October 22
The annual Dare to Scare 5K & Sweet Treat Fun Run event will be held at the Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. and the Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. The starting line for the...
outerbanksvoice.com
Barbara Gray Sellew, October 12
Barbara Ann Gray Sellew was born April 15, 1931 and transitioned from this life naturally October 12, 2022 in Kitty Hawk. Barbara was immensely proud of her Hatteras family heritage and her grandfather’s service to the United States Life-Saving Service at Little Kinnakeet L.S Station. Barbara was raised in Norfolk and attended Larchmont, Blair and Maury High Schools and relocated to the Outer Banks in 1998 to get closer to her family roots.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Library to Launch Free Seed Library on October 17
Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, the Kill Devil Hills Library, Manteo Library and Hatteras Library will launch a new addition to their offerings that benefit the Dare County community: a Seed Library. Created as a means to share seeds in communities with food security issues, the Seed Library will provide...
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
According to a Facebook post from Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire around 11:57 p.m. in the 500 block of Burns Drive.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Crews battle Kill Devil Hills blaze
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on October 11, 2022 at 11:57 p.m., KDHFD fire crews responded to a call of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk fire departments also responded to...
Man arrested in connection to fatal White St. shooting in Elizabeth City
38-year-old James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
outerbanksvoice.com
Latin Ballet of Virginia performing Alma Latina comes to the First Flight High School Stage on Oct. 16
October 16, 2022 at 4 p.m. Students and their parents are invited to this special evening of dance and music at no cost. No ticket is required for students and their parents. Celebrating the rhythms that influenced the music, dance and history of Latin America, Alma Latina honors the native essence of Hispanic culture, how this spirit has found expression through times of oppression and how it has triumphed in our modern global society.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Bayly Duane from Heidenberger Alexander Dick/017180000—Lot 30 Sec B Cape Hatt Seashore/$130,000/Vacant Residential. Warnkin Steven L from Gervickas Jeffrey G/019262000—Lot 88 Sec E Col Harbour/$425,000/Improved Residential. Jimy Rivera Construction LLC from Quinn Shaun Christopher/019418000—Lot 161 Sec G Col Harbour/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Davis Kyle W from Lanz Robert/020152000—Lot 83...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck Family YMCA celebrates grand re-opening
The Currituck Family YMCA officially celebrated its recent grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting event and tour. DJ Kophazy, executive director of the Currituck Family YMCA, invited the community and Chamber members to tour and learn how the YMCA is supporting community leadership throughout the region through programs such as before and after school care, training classes, teen leadership, development and a collaborative educational network. Those attending toured the facility and enjoyed refreshments.
