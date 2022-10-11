ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Jesse Lopez
4d ago

What about the Falls Hotel in Falls County, Marlin Texas. It's an eight-story, buff brick hotel was the eighth hotel in the Hilton chain. The once glamorous hotel, the tallest building in Marlin, has a rather plain exterior with only minimal distinction, most notably some inset classical terra-cotta motifs on the principal facade. The Falls also provided residential apartments, including one occupied by U.S. senator Tom Connally in his later years, as well as catering to the patrons of the mineral waters across the street. An underground tunnel allowed residents access to the public bathhouse (demolished). The building is currently vacant.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
MIX 92-5

Food Costs Per Household for a Family of Four Is Up in Texas

A few nights ago on payday, my wife came home from shopping at the supermarket buying groceries for the month for our family. As she walked into the kitchen and started setting bags down I saw the frown on her face, (could tell she was not happy). I asked what seems to be the problem and she unloaded on me.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

Beware: 10 Texas Superstitions To Keep You Safe This Halloween

As we're coming up on Halloween, I can't be more excited. So, I thought now would be a great time to break out some old superstitions that you'll find right here in Texas. The word superstition is defined as a belief or way of behaving that is based on the fear of the unknown and faith in magic or luck. It seems like there are hundreds of old wives' tales and superstitions. Such as the ever-popular, don't walk under a ladder or cross the path of a black cat. A shattered mirror brings years of bad luck. The list goes on and on.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Abandoned Locations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Halloween
fox7austin.com

Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
AUSTIN, TX
Shorthorn

Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker

Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix925abilene.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy