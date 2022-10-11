What about the Falls Hotel in Falls County, Marlin Texas. It's an eight-story, buff brick hotel was the eighth hotel in the Hilton chain. The once glamorous hotel, the tallest building in Marlin, has a rather plain exterior with only minimal distinction, most notably some inset classical terra-cotta motifs on the principal facade. The Falls also provided residential apartments, including one occupied by U.S. senator Tom Connally in his later years, as well as catering to the patrons of the mineral waters across the street. An underground tunnel allowed residents access to the public bathhouse (demolished). The building is currently vacant.
