Disney Underscores Kids & Family Market Rule at MipJunior
When it comes to kids and family, Disney still rules. Anybody doubting that just had to catch Disney Branded Television’s presentation of company’s buying needs, given by Rick Clodfelter at Saturday’s MipJunior. 100 or so execs sat listening to him. Far more delegates packed out the little...
KIDS・
Fresco Films Boards ‘Breaking Bread,’ Sold by Mediawan Rights (EXCLUSIVE)
Palestine’s Fresco Films has boarded Tamara Erde and Mathias Énard’s TV one-off “Breaking Bread,” with France’s Haut et Court Doc already locked as the main producer. Tony Copti will produce alongside Emma Lepers. Attempting to explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through food, “Breaking Bread” will...
‘Shtisel’ Producer Abot Hameiri Unveils Fremantle-Sold ‘East Side,’ With Yehuda Levi (EXCLUSIVE)
Taking 100% ownership of Abot Hameiri last year, Fremantle, which also co-financed the series, will bring “East Side” onto the market at this next week’s Mipcom trade fair and conference in Cannes. More from Variety. To debut on Israel’s Kan 11 channel, “East Side” turns on Momi,...
Leading Podcast Creators Share Tips for Growing an Audience and How Hollywood Can Spotlight Underrepresented Voices
At the inaugural The Gotham + Variety Audio Honors, presented by Wondery, leading podcast creators discussed their top tips for building an audience, and how the entertainment industry can do better to spotlight underrepresented voices. The event took place on Friday, Oct. 14, at Second Floor NYC in Midtown Manhattan....
‘Halloween Ends’ wins box office but renews streaming debate
(AP) – No matter how you look at the numbers, “Halloween Ends” had a good opening weekend. Touted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the slasher pic earned $41.3 million in ticket sales from 3,901 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the first film to open higher […]
An unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 in its original box could auction for more than $30,000 — 50 times its original price
An original 8GB iPhone cost $599 when it debuted in 2007. It came with a 3.5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera, and a web browser.
Thierry Fremaux Breaks Down Charles Vanel’s ‘In the Night,’ Ignored When Released, Now Considered a Masterpiece
At a time when heritage cinema is booming – thanks to outstanding progress in conservation standards and a growth in demand – Lyon’s Lumière heritage film festival Lumière is playing a leading role in uncovering long-forgotten cinematic gems. “Dans la Nuit” (“In the Night”), widely...
