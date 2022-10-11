ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Disney Underscores Kids & Family Market Rule at MipJunior

When it comes to kids and family, Disney still rules. Anybody doubting that just had to catch Disney Branded Television’s presentation of company’s buying needs, given by Rick Clodfelter at Saturday’s MipJunior. 100 or so execs sat listening to him. Far more delegates packed out the little...
KIDS
Register Citizen

Fresco Films Boards ‘Breaking Bread,’ Sold by Mediawan Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Palestine’s Fresco Films has boarded Tamara Erde and Mathias Énard’s TV one-off “Breaking Bread,” with France’s Haut et Court Doc already locked as the main producer. Tony Copti will produce alongside Emma Lepers. Attempting to explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through food, “Breaking Bread” will...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Martial Arts#Rebranding#Tv Drama#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dutch#Skoop Media#European#Pim Van Collem
WANE 15

‘Halloween Ends’ wins box office but renews streaming debate

(AP) – No matter how you look at the numbers, “Halloween Ends” had a good opening weekend. Touted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the slasher pic earned $41.3 million in ticket sales from 3,901 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the first film to open higher […]
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy