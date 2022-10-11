ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio teen brings loaded gun to school

By Daniel Griffin
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAKp1_0iUHaRnH00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday.

Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing a handgun to the school.

According to police, school security detained the students after performing a security check with a metal detector wand.

Police: Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school

Police said security staff found the gun in the waistband of the student’s pants. The gun was loaded with an extended magazine of 29 rounds of ammunition, according to police.

The teenager was taken into custody and allegedly admitted to possessing the gun before and while entering the school.

The boy has been charged with possession and conveying a firearm into a school zone.

WTRF- 7News

Ohio suffers record number of domestic violence deaths among children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of Ohio children killed in domestic violence incidents has reached an all-time high. The Ohio Domestic Violence Network reported Wednesday that 112 domestic violence deaths occurred in the state from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, a figure that included 22 children. It is the highest number of […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe pharmacy burglarized by masked bandit

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local pharmacy was broken into during the early morning hours of Friday. According to reports, a masked individual broke into Henderson’s Pharmacy on West Main Street in Chillicothe. Police officials said the suspect busted through a glass door on the southeast side of the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene. According to a Whitehall […]
WHITEHALL, OH
