Child shot after argument in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A child was hurt during a shooting early Tuesday in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies responded to West Jefferson Street near Mercy Drive just after midnight.

Investigators said a group of kids was walking in that area when another group confronted them.

There was an argument, and someone fired a gun, OCSO said.

One child was shot and taken to a hospital, but is expected to survive.

Deputies didn’t say how old the victim is or who the shooter might be.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group