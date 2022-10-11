ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Child shot after argument in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIQRz_0iUHZxNQ00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A child was hurt during a shooting early Tuesday in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies responded to West Jefferson Street near Mercy Drive just after midnight.

Investigators said a group of kids was walking in that area when another group confronted them.

There was an argument, and someone fired a gun, OCSO said.

One child was shot and taken to a hospital, but is expected to survive.

Deputies didn’t say how old the victim is or who the shooter might be.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Chico 46
5d ago

How many children have to be shot before we start using the belt to teach respect for human life

Reply(1)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ocso#Wftv Com#Cox Media Group
click orlando

5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
FORT MYERS, FL
click orlando

Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner. [TRENDING:...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police identify man shot while pointing gun at officer, security guard at Cocoa apartment complex

COCOA, Fla. — A 51-year-old man was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a Cocoa apartment complex, the Cocoa Police Department said. Investigators said a security guard requested a police officer to respond to the Village Green apartments on Dixon Boulevard near Clearlake Road shortly after 3 p.m. to assist a tow-truck driver preparing to tow a vehicle.
COCOA, FL
WESH

FHP: 80-year-old woman dies after Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An 80-year-old Orlando woman riding a bike was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday. "She was a very kind-hearted person,” Lisa Walker said. A memorial marks the corner where a life was lost. Eighty-year-old Michelle Allen was often seen on her tricycle, going...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid

DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
DEBARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 arrested in deadly shooting in Orlando shopping plaza

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people have been arrested following a shooting at an Orlando shopping plaza that left a man dead and another person hurt last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Alfredo Torres-Eusebiom 40, and Francisco Arismendi Giraldi Baez, 19, each face first-degree murder and...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time after rifling through trash at Family Discount Mart

A Leesburg woman was sentenced to jail time after rifling through trash at the Family Discount Mart. Amanda Doris Coulliette, 22, was arrested after she was spotted in the wee hours Monday removing trash from a can and dispersing it on the ground in the parking lot at the store at 2201 Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. When an officer arrived on the scene, he determined that Coulliette had been previously banned from the store.
LEESBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
115K+
Followers
130K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy