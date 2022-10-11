Read full article on original website
Regular season over for VB Rams, Rockets
Greene County played at the Winterset tournament on Saturday to finish the volleyball regular season and Paton-Churdan also was in its regular season finale on Saturday. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams went 1-2 in matches and 4-5 in sets at Winterset. The format was best two of three and all three went three sets with the Rams losing to the host Huskies 16-21, 21-16, 9-15. Against Webster City, Greene County fell 21-16, 12-21, 9-15, followed by a victory over Red Oak 18-21, 21-16, 15-10. The Rams are 16-10 in matches.
West Central Valley Athletics Prepares for Postseason Push
This week, the playoff season will start in full for the West Central Valley Wildcats. The Volleyball team will get things started on Wednesday by heading to Des Moines North High School and facing off against the Grand View Christian Thunder in the Class 2A Region 4 Quarterfinal. On Thursday...
Rams to host Union on Friday in 2A Playoffs
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released first round football playoff pairings for the four smallest classes in the state on Saturday. Greene County is the 2A District 8 champion and Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams will host Union (La Porte City) on Friday at Linduska Field in Jefferson. Union is the fourth place team from District 4, which is in northeast Iowa.
Regular season done; Rams look to 2A Playoffs
Greene County hosted Clarke (Osceola) at Linduska Field last night in the last regular season football game of 2022, and now it’s onto the playoffs. Coach Caden Duncan’s team rolled to a 54-8 Senior night victory to finish 5-0 in Class 2A District 8 for the second year in a row. The Rams have won 13 straight district games dating back to 2020 and are 7-1 overall, ranked seventh in 2A, and owners of a five game winning streak heading into the postseason. Clarke finished in fourth place in the district at 2-3 and is 5-3 overall.
AC/GC Football Plays For District Championship Tonight
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center finds themselves in the same position as last year with a matchup against Van Meter for the District 7 football championship game. AC/GC is tied with Van Meter at the top of the district with a (6-1) record and a (4-0) district record. The Chargers lost in this same scenario last year (34-13) while giving up 14 unanswered points in that second half of that game. AC/GC is coming off a dominating victory over Panorama (48-26) where they rushed for 510 yards and 5 touchdowns along with passing the ball for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns. They will need to stop a Van Meter offense that rushes for an average of 223 yards per game and passes for an average of 117 yards per game. Their defense has only allowed 10 points in district play. Players to look out for are AC/GC’s senior Quaterback Brock Littler who has rushed for 745 yards and 11 touchdowns this year and for Van Meter the player to look for is senior quarterback Ben Gilliland.
With District title clinched, Rams host Clarke
Greene County hosts Clarke (Osceola) tonight in Class 2A District 8 football at Linduska Field in Jefferson. The Rams are 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the district with the district title clinched. Clarke has the fourth playoff spot from the district sewed up and the Indians are 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in district play.
Chargers Face Tough Loss Against Van Meter
Friday night the AC/GC Chargers played host to the reigning 2021 State Champion Van Meter Bulldogs. The Chargers played well, but unfortunately the Bulldogs played a better game. Van Meter kicked to start the game, but their defense made quick work of the AC/GC offense, and continued to do so for most of the game.
Jayettes Drop Regular Season Finale Thursday Night at Nevada
Nevada swept Perry in the regular season finale Thursday night in volleyball action, 25-13, 25-8 and 25-10. Perry closes out the season with a record of 9-27 and will travel to Huxley next week to take on Ballard in the Regional opener. Final Heart of Iowa standings posted below. TeamCONFSTOVERPCT.
Curtis Frischmeyer, 36, of Carroll
Funeral services for Curtis Frischmeyer, 36, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Eldon Cole, 77, of Winterset
Visitation for Eldon Cole, 77, of Winterset, will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the New Bridge Church in Winterset. Funeral Services will take place at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the New Bridge Church. Burial will take place in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Dennis R. Auen, 76, of Carroll
Funeral services for Dennis R Auen, age 76, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
George Moore, 80, of Panora
Funeral services for George Moore, 80, of Panora, will be Friday, October 21st at 10:30 am at the Panora United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Morrisburg Cemetery near Stuart. Visitation will be Thursday, October 20th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Panora. Survivors include: Wife, Nancy. Daughters, Laura Moore of Colfax and Ruth Pearson of Monroe. 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Siblings, Ellen Foster of California, Mary Beaver of Arizona, Christine Miller of Colorado, Tom Moore of Cedar Rapids, Mike Moore of Menlo and Jim Moore of Corning.
Troy Winters, 60, Waukee,IA formerly of Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Troy Winters, 60, Waukee formerly of Perry will be held in November with date and times announced at a later date. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Tommi Winters of Waukee; son, Nathan (Megan) Winters and...
Information For The Harvest Hall Ball Dinner To Go
An annual dinner looks to serve citizens of Guthrie Center and surrounding communities. Main Street Guthrie Center is hosting a “Ham Ball Harvest Dinner To Go,” that the money raised will go towards downtown Guthrie Center projects. The Harvest dinner will be served at the Guthrie Center Activity...
Gary Antisdel, 85, of Bridgewater
Funeral services for Gary Antisdel, 85, of Bridgewater are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Updated Drought Conditions In Raccoon Valley Radio Area
The Raccoon Valley Radio area continues to see drought conditions. According to the US Drought Monitor,the northwest portion of Dallas County is abnormally dry while the southeast corner of the county is in a moderate drought. The entire county of Guthrie is abnormally dry. All of Greene County is in a moderate drought except for a tiny piece of the southern part of the county that is abnormally dry. The majority of Adair County is in a moderate drought.
Perry PACES Invites Public to Lights on Afterschool Two-Evening Event
Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) invites the community for a two night celebration event later this week. Program Director Mary Hillman says this is the 23rd Annual National Lights On Afterschool event with the National Afterschool Alliance. Wednesday will be the fundraiser walk with Pledges for Paces, which Hillman says is always an enjoyable, family-friendly activity.
Hats, Hats and More Hats Program Tomorrow in Perry
Yet another October program is taking place tomorrow with the Perry Public Library. Library Director Mary Murphy says vintage hats will be highlighted in a program with Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum. “This is another recall of my past when we went through my aunt’s house after she...
Town Hall With Candidate Gary Overla In Guthrie Center Tuesday
There will be a candidate doing a town hall event in Guthrie Center next week. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Guthrie Center Activities Center at 6pm.
Stuart Fish Fry Raising Money For American Legion
The Stuart American Legion will be putting on a meal for the community coming up next week. The legion will have a fish fry on October 19th from 5 to 7pm at the Stuart Recreational Center and they will be serving fish, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and a dessert option. The cost of the meal will be $10 for an adult and ages 12 and under the cost will be $6. There will also be a Veteran’s Day raffle with prizes from an Alan Lazzard Greenbay Packers Jersey to Mossberg Bushmaster rifle.
