Body Uncovered Upon Take Off from Medical Center Helipad

Seattle, WA: On Oct. 9, around 11 p.m., Seattle Police Department responded to a call of a body that was uncovered by the down draft from a helicopter taking off from the main helipad at Harborview Medical Center.

Steve Hickey / KNN

Upon arrival, officers determined the body was west of the pad in an area known for homeless encampments and asked for backup before entering the wooded area.

Once backup arrived, they made way into the wooded area and found a body. Homicide was asked to contact officers on the scene.

Later, the medical examiner came to claim the body. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Steve Hickey, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network