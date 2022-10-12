The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals On Shoes

FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale . We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back frequently to see our latest updates as the deals change.

If there’s one thing I’m going to do, it’s buy shoes even when I don’t necessarily need them. As a shopping writer, footwear is one of my favorite topics to write about, as evidenced by my previous coverage of waterproof shoes , expert-recommended sneakers and the best walking shoes I’ve ever worn. And if you’re like me and enjoy a good footwear deal, you’re going to want to run over to Amazon right now and take part in the Prime Early Access event which is happening Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is your chance to get ready for the cold by grabbing a new pair of boots or to stock up on hiking shoes for you next camping trip. Or if your summer sneakers have seen better days, there’s plenty of fresh kicks available at a discounted price to replace them with. Below, I rounded up the must-have shoes I’m excited to see on sale during the Prime Early Access event . Keep an eye on this list as more are deals are added.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.