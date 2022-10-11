Golden: Can Texas now handle going from hunter to hunted in the Big 12?

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron smiled Monday when asked if the flight home from Dallas last Saturday was his most enjoyable as a Longhorn.

“I was loud,” Barron said. “Coach (Terry) Joseph looked back and said, ’Hey, quiet down.’ I was like, ‘My bad.’ It was a good flight with everybody laughing and having a good time.’”

The fun level is due to hit that red line when you crush your fiercest rival 49-0 and enter the Top 25 all in the same weekend.

The numbers say the Longhorns are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference for the second straight season, but the reality speaks to a marked improvement in several areas — defense, offensive line, etc. — born out of the hard lessons from the dark days of the not so distant past.

The records are the same, but the feeling is different. If this keeps up, the Horns will quickly go from being the hunter to being the hunted, a welcome change enjoyed by many Texas teams in the first 10 seasons of the 2000s.

There wasn’t a lot of bravado or chests being stuck out in Monday’s media availability, but one could sense a quiet confidence that’s been missing around here for quite a while. Texas hadn’t experienced the euphoria of a Red River win since 2018, so it will be interesting to see how the team handles this recent stretch of success one season after enduring the worst losing streak in the modern era of the program.

They’re obviously better, but will they take this momentum and run with it?

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is harping on paying attention to the little things while not taking too seriously the musings of scribes and talking heads who might be guilty of giving the hype machine a not so subtle nudge. He calls it outside noise.

“That noise can come in a variety of ways,” Sarkisian said Monday. "It can come to tell you how great and how good you are and now, ‘Oh, I’ve made it. I’ve arrived, and I can relax,' and now you fall back.”

Or?

"It can tell you how you're a bum, how ... you guys stink,” he said.

Losing is contagious, but so is winning, and the Horns could really use an outbreak of the latter. For that to happen, they will have to handle teams they’re supposed to handle, like offensively challenged Iowa State on Saturday.

Sarkisian believes re-creating the process that led to these last two wins is necessary to make winning a habit instead of just an expectation.

“I think that our players are starting to understand that it's taken us a minute to get to this point,” he said. “But like I said, coming out of this morning's meetings and practice, I feel really good about the space that we're in as a team and for the majority of the players on our team individually, so we’ve got to continue to work at that. Tuesday and Wednesday are very critical in our program for our success.”

The Longhorns are a two-touchdown favorite over Iowa State, which will make for an interesting matchup after last season’s 30-7 humbling in Ames.

The coach and players insist the process won’t change.

We’ll see if we can say the same about the results, because this just feels different.

Dicker is back kicking: Only one Texas ex in the NFL is a shoo-in first-ballot Hall of Famer. Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is more automatic than the bank draft on your mortgage. The most reliable kicker in league history added to his legend with a 43-yard field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

The fun part was watching him close out the Sunday slate hours after fellow Longhorn Cameron Dicker’s late field goal propelled Philadelphia to a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, whose own kicker, Matt Ammendola, missed a potential game-tying attempt in the final seconds.

“Our kicker made ours; theirs didn’t,” Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “‘Dicker the Kicker’ from UT, how about that?”

Longhorns social media erupted after the kick, many pointing to him sticking it to former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray for the second time.

The Los Angeles Rams signed the Lake Travis product as an undrafted free agent, but as a punter. They released him late in training camp. He then signed with Baltimore but was waived again. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad as a kicker last week after regular kicker Jake Elliott was injured in the previous Sunday's game, then added him to their 53-man roster Saturday.

Dicker was always a media favorite at Texas because of his mild-mannered, laid-back demeanor. Nothing seemed to rattle him then, and the thought of missing a 23-yard chip shot was the last thing on his mind.

“I know that I’m loved no matter what by God, by my family, girlfriend, the people in my life, my close circle,” Dicker told Inquirer.com. “No matter what happens out there, I’m loved. Miss a kick, make every kick, it doesn’t matter. Nothing changes.”

Dicker may get cut again once Elliott returns, but he has already made a game-winning kick his rookie year. No one can take that from him.

With that said, the phone will ring again.

Kickers get fired more than any other position during a season.

Dicker the Kicker will be ready.

No ‘Rush’ for Dak to come back : On Sunday, Bev and I were at Mom’s in Tyler, enjoying meat loaf, mashed potatoes, fried corn and her famous peach cobbler with our family. Once we got the Cowboys-Rams game on the flat through an app — DirecTV is feuding with Fox, and the game wasn’t being shown on the channel — we watched as quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a 22-10 road win over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, his fourth straight win since taking over for injured Dak Prescott and his fifth as a starter. I had to take an informal poll.

I was interested in what they thought since Rush is one of only three active starters to win his first five starts. San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes are the others.

“So should Dak start when he’s ready to come back?” I asked to no one in particular.

“No,” my sister Renee said. “He plays too scared.”

“No,” said her husband, Billy. “We need to wait until we lose one before we bring him back.”

“We need to keep Rush in there,” said my niece Kiki.

“Dak can wait,” said my niece Mimi. “You don’t want to mess up the momentum.”

These are diehard Cowboys fans who have no interest in the starter regaining his job if he’s ready for Sunday’s showdown against 5-0 Philadelphia.

Owner Jerry Jones reiterated to reporters after the game that Dak remains the top dog.

"Dak is the No. 1 quarterback,” Jones said. “Dak is our guy. But isn’t it great that somebody came in and played well enough so that we can ask that question? That’s my point.”

This isn’t Tom Brady pulling a Wally Pip and replacing Drew Bledsoe, but the Cowboys haven’t been this balanced in all areas in quite a while. Rush has earned the right to start against Philly, and if Dak isn’t 100%, the offense is in good hands.

