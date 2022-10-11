ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Date set for twice-postponed Quinton Tellis murder trial: Here's why

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
 5 days ago
The date for Quinton Tellis to stand trial in the 2015 stabbing death of a ULM student has been rescheduled for the third time.

The trial was originally rescheduled to start Aug. 29, but will now begin Oct. 26. The trial had been scheduled for March 14, but was rescheduled for Aug. 1 when Tellis' attorneys attempted to discredit a key piece of evidence in the case.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew said the latest rescheduling was due to an availability of an expert witness.

"I think there was a problem with an expert not being able to come on that last date," Tew said.

Tellis was indicted by a grand jury May 2019 on second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Ming-Chen Hsiao. She was a recent graduate of the University of Louisiana Monroe and was found dead in her apartment near campus.

Tellis was identified as the primary suspect in Hsiao's case in February 2016, and a warrant for his arrest was issued in July 2016.

Earlier this year:Quentin Tellis trial postponed, attorney contesting DA's investigation

From 2020:Quinton Tellis hearing set for November in 2015 murder case

The trial was delayed in February when Tellis' attorneys hired an expert to determine where his phone was at the time of Hsiao's murder.

Two times on the night of her death, Hsiao's phone dialed the Chase Bank number on the back of her debit card and hung up before the call was answered. At 8:16 and 8:18 p.m., Tellis' phone dialed the same number, and the debit card and PIN were entered.

According to court documents, Tellis waived his right to a standard jury trial and instead his attorney Donald Randall will try the case in front of a judge.

