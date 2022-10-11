Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How to use Alexa Together
Far more than a handy voice assistant that can stream music, give you recipe tips, and answer whatever random questions may pop into your head, Alexa is also a phenomenal resource for keeping in touch with family and friends. For those of us with loved ones that may require assistance and monitoring on a near-frequent basis, the minds behind Alexa have developed an interactive and customizable suite of features for just that purpose housed under one roof.
Digital Trends
How to program your smart hub to scare the pants off of you
Halloween is just around the corner. Smart devices are getting more compatible than ever now that the Matter standard is rolling out, and there are new releases for everything from the latest Nest video doorbell to the new Echo Dot 5th-gen smart speaker. That makes it a great time to celebrate the season with a few spooky additions to your home.
Digital Trends
Amazon Music Free Trial: How to stream music for free
While some of us may miss the days of MP3s and our trusty iPods, the fact is that we’re in the streaming age today. Nothing makes this reality more apparent than the plethora of music streaming services available now; Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and even YouTube are popular platforms people use to stream tunes, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t also mention one of the biggest ones: Amazon Music. You’re likely already familiar with Amazon Prime Video, but this online retail giant is also host to one of the most popular music streaming apps. Just like Prime Video, Amazon Music isn’t free, but if you want to sign up and give it a listen without paying, read on. You’ll find everything you need to know about the Amazon Music free trial below.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 get giant discounts today
If you don’t own a smartwatch yet, or if you want to upgrade from an outdated one, you should check out Amazon’s smartwatch deals. Whether you want a Samsung Galaxy Watch to pair with your Android-powered smartphone or an Apple Watch to connect to your iPhone, the retailer is offering discounts on a variety of models — there’s surely an offer that will meet your needs and budget.
Digital Trends
Wear OS 3 is finally coming to these older smartwatches this month
Wear OS 3 has been supported by Samsung smartwatches for over a year at this point, but now it’s finally coming to Fossil devices in just a few days. While the launch of the Google Pixel Watch today has put Wear OS 3 back in the spotlight, Fossil smartwatches are the first to be upgraded from the previous Wear OS 2 version.
Digital Trends
The best Google Pixel 7 screen protectors
Now that the Google Pixel 7 is finally here, fans who rushed out to pick it up are looking for accessories for it. While it's plenty of fun to find a case that matches your personal style, it's incredibly important to pick up a screen protector for it to keep the display safe from potential cracks and chips. Smartphones have gotten increasingly more durable over the years, but their screens are still some of their most vulnerable areas, so grabbing a screen protector can be the difference between needing a replacement device and simply changing out the protector.
Digital Trends
Grab a cheap HP laptop for only $300 with this sweet deal
It’s hard to believe a deal this good could be real, but right now HP is offering a chance to bring home its HP 17 Laptop for only $300. Originally priced at $500, this laptop is on sale for $200 off, making it one of the most enticing laptop deals happening at the moment. Whether you’re a student in need a of a new machine as the school year gets into full swing or you need a new laptop for your work-from-home setup, this is one of those HP laptop deals worth jumping on before it disappears.
Digital Trends
Laptops with the best speakers in 2022
Laptops with great speakers often seem few and far between, but there are a number of great-sounding laptops out there if you know where to look. Our reviews tend to focus on performance, displays, build quality, and other factors that go into making the best laptops, but we like to take a closer look at laptop audio, too. Where most laptops don't sound too good, there are some that are much more impressive.
Digital Trends
No, the Quest Pro can’t really replace your laptop — at least, not yet
The new Quest Pro is the most premium VR headset that Meta makes, and it promises to increase your productivity while providing greater comfort. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said multiple times that headsets need to begin replacing the functionality of PCs and laptops — and this device certainly seems to be as close as we’ve ever been.
Digital Trends
Is New World worth playing in 2022?
New World celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, 2022 — and while its servers aren’t nearly as bustling as they were at launch, the game still has a thriving community and remains one of the most popular MMORPGs. Much has changed in a year, but some aspects of New World are exactly as they were in 2021.
Digital Trends
Does the Google Pixel Watch have ECG? The health feature, explained
Google has thrown its hat into the smartwatch ring with the Pixel Watch, a flashy new Wear OS device on a playing field already occupied by veteran Android smartphone makers like Samsung, Moto, and Oppo. Contents. Is there an ECG app on the Pixel Watch?. Where is the Google Pixel...
Digital Trends
Did Microsoft accidentally leak the next version of Windows?
A brief glimpse of a desktop. Just a moment to take in what you were looking at. But then it hits you. Did Microsoft accidentally leak its next version of Windows during the company’s Ignite event? Many watching the event are asking the same question. Zac Bowden at Windows...
Digital Trends
The new Dell G16 gaming laptop is still on sale post-Prime Day
If you’re familiar with Dell’s G15 Gaming Laptop, then you likely already have familiarity with the new G16 and that it’s a nice upgrade. Of course, it’s still relatively new, so we’re happy to see Dell laptop deals on it, meaning you can pick up the G16 from Dell for $1,140, a $200 discount on the list price of $1,340.
Digital Trends
Semrush Free Trial: Try the advanced online marketing tool
Setting up an online business requires a lot more than just registering a domain, making a website, and calling it a day. Potential customers have to actually be aware that your business exists, and for that to happen in the digital age, you need to make use of modern online marketing tools. That’s a broad field, though, encompassing keyword research, search engine optimization, data analytics, and other stuff that can be pretty technical (not to mention intimidating) to the uninitiated. Enter Semrush, one of the best online marketing suites that makes all that stuff easy — but it’s not free. If you want to give it a try and are looking for a Semrush free trial, though, then you’re in luck. Read on.
Digital Trends
How long does the Quest Pro battery really last? Here’s Meta’s answer
There has been some confusion and controversy about the Quest Pro’s battery life, which isn’t shown on Meta’s product page. If you search for this information online, you’ll find conflicting answers that swing wildly between one hour and five hours. Some variation is normal with any battery-operated device, because it depends on how it’s used.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, October 15: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#483)
Trying to solve Wordle #483 for October 15, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. The weekend is finally here! But we all know Wordle doesn’t end just because we’re not at work. While you’re kicking back and relaxing this weekend, pull up today’s Wordle and keep that winning streak going through the weekend. We believe in you!
Digital Trends
Hurry — this 55-inch OLED TV is only $1,000 after a $600 discount!
LG is one of the biggest panel manufacturers on the planet and often sells its OLED panels to companies like Vizio, Hisense, and even Samsung as recently as last year. As such, it’s no surprise that LG TVs are always among the best OLED TVs, although that also means that they cost an absolute ton, which is why we’re always happy to see Best Buy TV deals like this on the LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV. You can pick up for just $1,000 — a huge $600 discount on its normal $1,600 price.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 review: nice, but not enough
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 review: nice, but not enough. “For a laptop of this price, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 still lacks the standout features it needs.”. When you have an incredibly wide lineup of laptops, like Lenovo, you need to segment them somehow. The ThinkBook, for example, is aimed narrowly at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), looking to offer the kind of aesthetics and prices that consumers look for with some of the enhanced security and services that businesses demand. Presumably, that’s differentiated from the ThinkPad line that’s all-business in its looks and features.
Digital Trends
How, where, and when to watch Zootopia+
Disney’s 2016 animated film Zootopia was a smash hit, beloved by viewers all over the world. For that reason, it’s no surprise that Disney is releasing a limited series based on the movie. Zootopia+ is slated to debut November 9 on Disney+, and we’re pretty excited to watch it. If you’re looking forward to this new series too, we’ve got the scoop for how and where you can stream it.
Digital Trends
Why I fell in love with action cameras in 2022, and what I think comes next
DJI surprised me (in a great way) However, times have changed and new challengers have stepped up. Over the past few years, competition has heated up, with both Insta360 and DJI going head-to-head with GoPro. It’s resulted in 2022 quietly becoming the year of action cameras, and it’s been a total blast.
