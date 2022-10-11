Read full article on original website
Cummins’ Second Largest Solar Farm Goes Live at Rocky Mount Engine Plant
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- With a mission to power a more prosperous world, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) continues to make significant investments in solar energy with the installation of Cummins’ second largest solar array at Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina (U.S.). The RMEP solar installation will directly support the company’s environmental sustainability strategy, PLANET 2050, by using low-carbon renewable power to reduce greenhouse gases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005624/en/ Rocky Mount Engine Plant solar installation (Photo: Business Wire)
Amazon to Invest Over $900 Million in European Electric Vans, Truck Fleets
As the e-commerce giant Amazon moves to accelerate its efforts to achieve net-zero carbon, the company announced that it would invest €1 billion ($974.8 million) in electric vans, truck fleets, and low-emission package hubs across Europe, as per Electrek. The announcement was made on Monday. According to Amazon, they...
The iTech Post List of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Deals
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is happening right now! If you have been checking out the iTech Post website and socials, you can find our coverage of the available deals you can check out. There are numerous deals and we understand that it can be difficult and overwhelming...
Cummins Drives Gigawatt Electrolyzer Manufacturing Plant Forward in Spain, Expanding Its Global Clean Energy Footprint
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will soon begin building its new gigawatt electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expanding the green hydrogen economy in Europe and globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005344/en/ Cummins Spain electrolyzer manufacturing facility (Photo: Business Wire)
Electric Vehicle Company Niutron Will Launch Its First Product Tonight
Niutron (Chinese:自游家汽车) was founded as a new project in 2018 by Li Yinan, the founder of the electric scooter company Niu Technologies and also a former Huawei executive. Niutron is based in Beijing, with a research center in Shanghai. Niutron developed the "Gemini" platform within three years, and its R&D team grew to a group of 1,000 people with an average of more than 10 years of working experience.
The U.S.’ next-gen AbramsX tanks will feature a hybrid power plant
A next-generation tank of General Dynamics' stable will boast a new hybrid power plant that can deliver the same tactical range while using 50 percent less fuel, a company press release said. Dubbed AbramsX, the next-generation battle tank is a step forward in the U.S. Army's plans to reduce its carbon emissions.
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to 46.6 billion yen ($322 million) to support its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory, the Japanese trade minister said Friday. The announcement to subsidize Micron Technology comes on the heels of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in Japan as the two countries step up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials. “I hope the deal will contribute to further expansion of cooperation between Japan and the United States in the area of semiconductors,” Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said. He said the government approved the deal Friday under a law related to economic security.
Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process
At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
We rented solar panels from Softbank-backed startup Enpal. It was expensive, but worth it amid an energy crisis.
This is an edited, translated version of an article that originally appeared on October 5, 2022. With the ongoing energy crisis, the demand for solar panels has been soaring. Solar panels are difficult to test before you take the plunge due to their substantial cost and infrastructure. That's why, when my parents were considering switching to solar, I asked them to document their experience.
PayPal Will Not Issue Fines to Those Using the Service for Misinformation
Paypal has been getting a lot of heat for their now retracted company policy. After PayPal's recent update, their user agreement now states that a user will be fined $2500 if they use the app to spread misinformation, according to CNET. The company has already apologized for the policy change...
Inside ‘sci-fi’ solar-powered electric car with vegan leather made from pineapples that cleans carbon from air
UNIVERSITY students have turned their concept car into a reality by making a solar-powered electric vehicle that absorbs more carbon than it releases. The students from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands recently debuted their coupe, which they hope will show a path forward for carbon-neutral vehicles. "We...
The Best Solar Chargers of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. So you’re ready to invest in a solar charger. The first thing to know is that a solar charger is really two products: a solar panel and a power bank. The former turns the power of the sun into electricity, while the latter stores that electricity for you to use at a later time (such as the evening or nighttime). To help you choose the best solar charger setup for your needs, I tested a sample of models from some of the top names in solar power.
Meet the CO2 battery cozying up with a wind energy giant
There’s a new CO2 battery in the energy game, and it just might be the assist turbines need to harness the full power of the wind. The technology uses carbon dioxide to store energy in the form of pressure and heat. It’s a relatively straightforward solution that gives the CO2 battery some more flexibility than more traditional alternatives, like lithium-ion batteries.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Cuisinart Toaster Ovens, Other Small Appliances That are on Sale
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is currently ongoing and we here at iTech Post are ready to keep you up-to-date with all the deals and discounts you should know of!. We have covered deals on multiple Amazon products, Keurig coffee makers, and even Samsung Galaxy Buds. We will get to those in a while, but first, let us talk about a fresh set of deals Amazon has for those looking to add a small appliance or two (or more!) to their kitchens.
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
Jackery’s popular portable power stations and solar panels on sale from $126 in New Green Deals
Fall weather and portable power stations practically go hand in hand, whether its for tagging along on camping trips to power your tent or bringing some added juice to the tailgate. Now Jackery, one of the most popular brands on the market, has its lineup of power stations and solar panels on sale starting at $126 as part of Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings event. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
German Company IO eMobility Introduces Blade One Electric Bike
Just when I thought e-bikes have already reached the pinnacle of tech and design, more and more manufacturers step in and push the envelope even further. Now, e-bikes are way more than just bikes with motors strapped onto them, and look pretty much nothing like their non-electric counterparts. Take, for example, the Blade One from German mobility company IO eMobility. Just one look at this e-bike makes it easy to see why it’s named “Blade One.”
