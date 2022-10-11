ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

WTVM

Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
COLUMBUS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Community mourns loss of local firefighter

A local family and firefighters from all over the region are grieving the loss of a loved one; Newnan firefighter Damien Sorrells died on Tuesday. Sorrells, 44, had worked at the Newnan Fire Department as a firefighter and emergency medical technician for seven years. But he had also worked at Coweta County, Fayetteville, Fayette County and Chattahoochee Hills fire departments, said Newnan fire Chief Stephen Brown.
NEWNAN, GA
WRBL News 3

Chilly mornings ahead next week

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Lots of sunshine for the start of our weekend thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures will remain pleasant with afternoon highs remaining cooler and only reaching into the lower 80s. With the passage of another cold front on Monday, we will see a chance of rain and showers ahead of the front. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
City
Lagrange, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Lagrange, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
wrbl.com

WRBL Puppy Picks presented by Kia Autosport: Ralo

WRBL is teaming up with the Harris County Humane Society to bring you the “WRBL Puppy Picks”. Every Thursday on News 3, a new dog looking for a forever home will help pick the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. In this week’s edition of Puppy Picks...
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan liquor store license holders granted extensions

Six months have passed since the Newnan City Council approved three licenses for package liquor stores within city limits, and none of the three stores have opened. With that in mind, the council discussed those three licenses at their meeting on Tuesday and two were provided nine-month extensions, while the third was granted a 45-day extension to close on a loan and to accept bids from contractors.
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
atlantatribune.com

Lost But Not Forgotten: 90 Years Later: ‘The Atlanta Daily World’ Kept The Strickland Case Alive

On October 17, 1932, 52-year-old Denna Strickland, and her daughter, 25-year-old Estella Strickland, were killed by bailiff Sam Thompson in their home in Coweta County near Newnan, GA. Denna Strickland and her husband, Ector Strickland, had nine children including Estella Strickland. According to their death certificates, Denna Strickland worked as a housewife and Estella Strickland worked in housekeeping.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Double Churches Elementary Teacher wins One Class At A Time

Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-Inside the media center at Double Churches Elementary school is where we find our One Class At A Time winner.  Lisa Ells is known for her heart of gold and sweet spirit, she treats each child with respect and as if there are her own. A veteran teacher, Ells started her teaching career […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

First Lady Jill Biden in Columbus, talking to military families

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The First Lady of the United States has touched down in Georgia for a two day visit. Mrs. Biden arrived at Fort Benning’s Lawson Air Field on Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening, the First Lady will be at the National Infantry Museum to meet will military families. Upon her arrival, Mrs. Biden […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus church, car dealership host candy event for Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church and car dealership are teaming up for a big family event with a lot of candy leading up to Halloween. Solid Rock and Headquarter Nissan are putting on ‘Candyfest’ at the church, which will have a Ferris wheel, axe throwing, inflatables, hay rides and trunk or treat.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

‘Pumpkins at Callaway’ returns for 2nd year

Pine Mountain, Ga (WRBL) – The “Pumpkins at Callaway” event returns to Callaway Gardens this year. According to the staff at Callaway Gardens the response to this event has been incredible. “It has been so exciting. I’ve honestly been waiting for pumpkins at Callaway since we ended...
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX54 News

Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Six people wounded in Lanett shooting, investigation underway

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Flashing blue lights alert drivers to a criminal investigation underway in Lanett. Investigators say six people were shot Thursday night near a home off 49th Avenue SW and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Lanett Police Chief, Richard Casner tells WRBL around 10 PM police responded to a shooting near Greenwood Baptist Church in […]
LANETT, AL
AL.com

6 people wounded in shooting in Lanett

Six people were shot Thursday night when gunfire erupted in a Chambers County neighborhood. Lanett police officers responded at 9:41 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting at 1912 50th Ave. S.W. in Lanett. When they arrived on the scene, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was shocked. I had actually had plans to drop by there,” said Erin Foruhmon. Erin Foruhmon is talking about how she felt when she found out 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Lee-Scott clinches share of region title

PHENIX CITY — The Red Devils won it. And just like that, the road to the state title runs through Phenix City. Central-Phenix City won the big showdown with Auburn High 38-14 on Friday night at Garrett-Harrison Stadium, and now Central controls its own destiny in its search for the Region 2-7A title and home-field advantage over Auburn High in the playoffs.
PHENIX CITY, AL

