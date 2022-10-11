Read full article on original website
Related
wrbl.com
LaGrange native intends to focus on children and seniors if elected as District 2 councilmember
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange native, Ashley Cousin, is one of the five candidates competing for the District 2 city council seat. District 2 will become available when current councilmember, Dr. Willie Edmondson, steps into the role as Mayor following Mayor Thornton’s resignation. If elected, Cousin said her...
WTVM
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
Newnan Times-Herald
Community mourns loss of local firefighter
A local family and firefighters from all over the region are grieving the loss of a loved one; Newnan firefighter Damien Sorrells died on Tuesday. Sorrells, 44, had worked at the Newnan Fire Department as a firefighter and emergency medical technician for seven years. But he had also worked at Coweta County, Fayetteville, Fayette County and Chattahoochee Hills fire departments, said Newnan fire Chief Stephen Brown.
Chilly mornings ahead next week
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Lots of sunshine for the start of our weekend thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures will remain pleasant with afternoon highs remaining cooler and only reaching into the lower 80s. With the passage of another cold front on Monday, we will see a chance of rain and showers ahead of the front. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrbl.com
WRBL Puppy Picks presented by Kia Autosport: Ralo
WRBL is teaming up with the Harris County Humane Society to bring you the “WRBL Puppy Picks”. Every Thursday on News 3, a new dog looking for a forever home will help pick the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. In this week’s edition of Puppy Picks...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan liquor store license holders granted extensions
Six months have passed since the Newnan City Council approved three licenses for package liquor stores within city limits, and none of the three stores have opened. With that in mind, the council discussed those three licenses at their meeting on Tuesday and two were provided nine-month extensions, while the third was granted a 45-day extension to close on a loan and to accept bids from contractors.
National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
atlantatribune.com
Lost But Not Forgotten: 90 Years Later: ‘The Atlanta Daily World’ Kept The Strickland Case Alive
On October 17, 1932, 52-year-old Denna Strickland, and her daughter, 25-year-old Estella Strickland, were killed by bailiff Sam Thompson in their home in Coweta County near Newnan, GA. Denna Strickland and her husband, Ector Strickland, had nine children including Estella Strickland. According to their death certificates, Denna Strickland worked as a housewife and Estella Strickland worked in housekeeping.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Double Churches Elementary Teacher wins One Class At A Time
Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-Inside the media center at Double Churches Elementary school is where we find our One Class At A Time winner. Lisa Ells is known for her heart of gold and sweet spirit, she treats each child with respect and as if there are her own. A veteran teacher, Ells started her teaching career […]
First Lady Jill Biden in Columbus, talking to military families
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The First Lady of the United States has touched down in Georgia for a two day visit. Mrs. Biden arrived at Fort Benning’s Lawson Air Field on Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening, the First Lady will be at the National Infantry Museum to meet will military families. Upon her arrival, Mrs. Biden […]
WTVM
Columbus church, car dealership host candy event for Halloween
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church and car dealership are teaming up for a big family event with a lot of candy leading up to Halloween. Solid Rock and Headquarter Nissan are putting on ‘Candyfest’ at the church, which will have a Ferris wheel, axe throwing, inflatables, hay rides and trunk or treat.
wrbl.com
‘Pumpkins at Callaway’ returns for 2nd year
Pine Mountain, Ga (WRBL) – The “Pumpkins at Callaway” event returns to Callaway Gardens this year. According to the staff at Callaway Gardens the response to this event has been incredible. “It has been so exciting. I’ve honestly been waiting for pumpkins at Callaway since we ended...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sherwood Elementary principal passionate about student learning, growth
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — While this is only Aretha McDonald’s second year being the principal of Sherwood Elementary School in Phenix City, she has worked for Phenix City Schools in other roles for much longer. Before moving to Sherwood Elementary, she was the principal of Meadowlane Elementary School for six years. “I taught 10 years […]
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
Chambers County: W.F. Burns Middle School to transition to virtual learning Oct. 13, 14 due illnesses
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County School District has announced that W.F. Burns Middle School will be transitioning to virtual learning on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, due to a cold and flu outbreak the school has experienced over the past two days. Official said nearly 34% of the students at W.F. Burns […]
Six people wounded in Lanett shooting, investigation underway
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Flashing blue lights alert drivers to a criminal investigation underway in Lanett. Investigators say six people were shot Thursday night near a home off 49th Avenue SW and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Lanett Police Chief, Richard Casner tells WRBL around 10 PM police responded to a shooting near Greenwood Baptist Church in […]
6 people wounded in shooting in Lanett
Six people were shot Thursday night when gunfire erupted in a Chambers County neighborhood. Lanett police officers responded at 9:41 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting at 1912 50th Ave. S.W. in Lanett. When they arrived on the scene, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
WTVM
Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was shocked. I had actually had plans to drop by there,” said Erin Foruhmon. Erin Foruhmon is talking about how she felt when she found out 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.
Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Georgia State Patrol and died after a suspect shot him. NewsChopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
Opelika-Auburn News
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Lee-Scott clinches share of region title
PHENIX CITY — The Red Devils won it. And just like that, the road to the state title runs through Phenix City. Central-Phenix City won the big showdown with Auburn High 38-14 on Friday night at Garrett-Harrison Stadium, and now Central controls its own destiny in its search for the Region 2-7A title and home-field advantage over Auburn High in the playoffs.
Comments / 0