Seven ranked teams in the Associated Press Top 25 lost in Week 7, Alabama included. An incredible day of games and field stormings led to a shakeup with voters. In the coaches poll, Alabama lost its top spot following a 52-49 thriller to Tennessee. The Crimson Tide is now ranked sixth, while the Vols jumped to No. 4. For the first time this season, Alabama received no first-place votes, while Georgia was the top spot on 43 ballots.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO