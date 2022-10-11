ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Peyton Manning, Josh Heupel break out cigars after Alabama win

Cigars were out in full force Saturday night after No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a game-winning field goal from Chase McGrath. Two guys that took in the sweet stench of a long-awaited cigar were Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt and Volunteers legend Peyton Manning, who picked his Vols to win earlier in the day during ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Manning even led the band in “Rocky Top” before the game.
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Where ghosts of a rivalry float upward like smoke

The face of Henry To’oTo’o burned with emotions few others in this stadium of smoking madness could understand. How could they? His struggle on this night represented a rare experience. Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, and the win for the Volunteers...
AL.com

New top team in coaches poll after wild college football Week 7

Seven ranked teams in the Associated Press Top 25 lost in Week 7, Alabama included. An incredible day of games and field stormings led to a shakeup with voters. In the coaches poll, Alabama lost its top spot following a 52-49 thriller to Tennessee. The Crimson Tide is now ranked sixth, while the Vols jumped to No. 4. For the first time this season, Alabama received no first-place votes, while Georgia was the top spot on 43 ballots.
AL.com

‘Cigars in the locker room, lighters in my pants’: Greg McElroy spills secret about the 2008 Alabama-UT game

There’s nothing wrong with lighting up a victory cigar after another Alabama win over Tennessee, but you might wait until the clock hits zero, especially if you’re under center for the final snaps. Greg McElroy kept a secret for 14 years, confessing he had lighters in his pants as the final seconds ticked during the Tide’s 2008 win over the Volunteers in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Alabama Homecoming 2022: Full schedule

While Alabama will kick off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the 2022 homecoming game, fans and students can enjoy all the festivities and traditions leading up in another jam-packed week, including the parade with former Olympian and UA alumna Lillie Leatherwood serving as grand marshal. You can see the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
