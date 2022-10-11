Read full article on original website
Related
Officials in Alabama-Tennessee game didn’t know it was fourth down, had to go to replay
Instant replay is used for a number of things, but officials in the Alabama-Tennessee used it to figure out what down it was when the Crimson Tide defense stopped the Volunteers in the third quarter short of a first down. “The ruling of fourth down is under video review,” the...
Nick Saban loses it on player, is all Alabama fans after Tide special teams blunder
Nick Saban lost it on Saturday after a special teams blunder put No. 3 Alabama even further in a hole against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. With 12:42 left in the first half and the Vols leading 21-10, the Tide forced a rare punting situation. On fourth and 3 from...
Paul Finebaum doubles down on Alabama program slipping: ‘It’s the lack of discipline’
Paul Finebaum doubled down Sunday on the state of Alabama football after the No. 3 Crimson Tide defeated No. 6 Tennessee 52-49. Citing the number of Alabama penalties committed against Tennessee, the SEC Network analyst once again suggested the Nick Saban’s program is slipping. “It’s the lack of discipline,...
Lane Kiffin trolls after Tennessee’s game-winning FG against Alabama, references 2009 game
Leave it to Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin to stir the masses. As Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal lifted No. 6 Tennessee 52-49 over No. 3 Alabama to snap a 15-game losing streak to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, the Ole Miss coach took to Twitter become a part of the story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scarbinsky: Sifting through ashes as Alabama’s Tennessee streak goes up in smoke
It was fun while it lasted, and it lasted longer than anyone imagined when it started 15 years ago with an inspired onside kick. Something profound changed in not one but two traditional college football powers on the Third Saturday in October of 2007. Nick Saban and Alabama didn’t win...
The ‘soft’ 15 seconds from the Tide that decided Alabama-Tennessee
Tennessee moved fast and at will. An offensive scheme designed around separation and tempo overmatched Alabama all four quarters on Saturday. Aside from one four-and-a-half-minute drive, each of the Vols’ scores came within two in-game minutes. Still, there was a window for the Tide to salvage overtime. A chance...
Instant analysis: Vols stun Alabama with last-second kick, ends streak at 15 years
The 15-game run of Alabama wins over Tennessee died in one of the all-time classics of the rivalry. Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal as time expired came just 13 seconds after Alabama’s Will Reichard missed a 50-yarder for the game. A day of offensive outbursts ended with special teams’ mayhem and a field storming.
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside an epic field storming after Tennessee proves it is back in Alabama win
The goalposts were gone, carried out of Neyland Stadium, marched through the streets and launched into the Tennessee River on what could be one of the wildest nights Knoxville has ever seen. Left behind were an extensive collection of empty liquor bottles, destroyed sunglasses and the remnants of cigars everywhere....
What Saban said about wild ending at Tennessee, the plan in closing moments
Nick Saban met with reporters for just over seven-and-a-half minutes Saturday evening after the 52-49 Alabama loss to Tennessee in Knoxville. Here’s a transcript of what he said in the wake of the wild one in Neyland Stadium. Opening statement. “I’ll tell you what I told the team. It’s...
What they’re saying nationally after Tennessee beats Alabama
History was made Saturday in Neyland Stadium as Tennessee ended 15 years of heartache with a 52-49 beating of Alabama. Everyone had their say in the aftermath. Here’s a taste of the reaction to the Vols’ first win over Alabama since 2006. -- Smoked ‘Em: Tennessee Has Celebration...
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Peyton Manning, Josh Heupel break out cigars after Alabama win
Cigars were out in full force Saturday night after No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a game-winning field goal from Chase McGrath. Two guys that took in the sweet stench of a long-awaited cigar were Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt and Volunteers legend Peyton Manning, who picked his Vols to win earlier in the day during ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Manning even led the band in “Rocky Top” before the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joseph Goodman: Where ghosts of a rivalry float upward like smoke
The face of Henry To’oTo’o burned with emotions few others in this stadium of smoking madness could understand. How could they? His struggle on this night represented a rare experience. Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, and the win for the Volunteers...
‘College GameDay’ panel - with Peyton Manning - picks Tennessee over Alabama, but one rolls with Tide
Peyton Manning said he believes his Tennessee Vols has something they have desperately needed for 15 years: Something Alabama proof. Manning, the former Tennessee quarterback, said Hendon Hooker is the remedy for the Vols’ 15-year losing streak to Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. He wasn’t alone on Saturday when...
Watch Tennessee co-eds fall out of student section onto field to celebrate Alabama win
It wasn’t always graceful, but Tennessee students didn’t seem to care. It was a short fall from the student section down to the field of Neyland Stadium in celebration of No. 6 Tennessee’s 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night. After 15 years of being...
New top team in coaches poll after wild college football Week 7
Seven ranked teams in the Associated Press Top 25 lost in Week 7, Alabama included. An incredible day of games and field stormings led to a shakeup with voters. In the coaches poll, Alabama lost its top spot following a 52-49 thriller to Tennessee. The Crimson Tide is now ranked sixth, while the Vols jumped to No. 4. For the first time this season, Alabama received no first-place votes, while Georgia was the top spot on 43 ballots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama: ‘Tennessee on top, not your cousin’
Signs at ESPN’s “College GameDay” locations is as much college football as bands and tailgating. On Saturday, the Tennessee faithful had their sights set on No. 3 Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide’s visit to Neyland Stadium for a meeting with No. 6 Tennessee. The game...
‘Cigars in the locker room, lighters in my pants’: Greg McElroy spills secret about the 2008 Alabama-UT game
There’s nothing wrong with lighting up a victory cigar after another Alabama win over Tennessee, but you might wait until the clock hits zero, especially if you’re under center for the final snaps. Greg McElroy kept a secret for 14 years, confessing he had lighters in his pants as the final seconds ticked during the Tide’s 2008 win over the Volunteers in Knoxville.
What TV channel is Alabama-Tennessee tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online
No. 3 Alabama travels to No. 6 Tennessee to do battle on Saturday, Oct. 15 in an SEC showdown. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial), fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recognizes the enormous opportunity awaiting his sixth-ranked Volunteers only...
Alabama Homecoming 2022: Full schedule
While Alabama will kick off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the 2022 homecoming game, fans and students can enjoy all the festivities and traditions leading up in another jam-packed week, including the parade with former Olympian and UA alumna Lillie Leatherwood serving as grand marshal. You can see the...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0