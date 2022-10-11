Read full article on original website
Related
Faith leaders hold prayer service for victims of Whitmer shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Members of Toledo's faith community came together Thursday to hold a prayer service for those affected and wounded by the shooting at a Whitmer High School football game last week. Pastor Cedric Brock has been a leader in the faith community for years. He's led countless...
Helping anyone in need: that's the mission of Tent City
TOLEDO, Ohio — The annual three-day long event, Tent City, is almost here. The mission each year at Tent City? Shawn Clark with 1Matters said, "it's to serve anyone and everyone." "This is anybody who is in need of the services. Low income? Your income doesn't matter and your...
UPDATE: 'Large fight' leads to arrest of 4 juveniles, 1 adult at Rogers High School
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Toledo police have arrested four juveniles and one adult after a "large fight" Thursday afternoon at Rogers High School. Authorities also have issued warrants for three more juveniles allegedly involved in the incident. The fight erupted around 3 p.m., a Toledo Public Schools spokesperson confirmed...
Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
WTOL-TV
Seneca County Sheriff says arrest of Honduran man may be part of international scam
REPUBLIC, Ohio — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say could be an international scam operation after arresting a Honduran man on Thursday. On that day, the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received a call of alleged fraudulent activity at 510 S. Broadway St. in Republic, Ohio.
School Bus Safety Week: a reminder to motorists and students about the dangers that can exist when riding a school bus
MAUMEE, Ohio — This week, school officials are highlighting the importance of safety when it comes to students riding the school bus. If you think about fire drills and tornado drills we all did in school, we also had to learn how to safely evacuate off the bus. This teaches students what to do if something were to happen. However, there are other safety features that aren't necessarily taught, but will keep your children safe.
Trial of man charged with reckless homicide last year declared mistrial
TOLEDO, Ohio — A mistrial was declared Wednesday in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas when jurors could not agree on a verdict for Mychal Smith, 31, who was charged with reckless homicide in the November 2021 shooting death of 29-year-old Dameon Bates in north Toledo. Bates was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
'It kind of makes you not want to live here anymore': West Toledoans react to rise in violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — In 2022, west Toledo has seen a jump in violent crime and homicides with 13 of the city's 46 homicides. WTOL 11 spoke with residents watching a town change before their eyes. Most agree the rise in violence is sad and frustrating but expressed a variety of ideas to help fix it.
WTOL-TV
Toledo man shot by Oregon police found not guilty of assaulting officers
Victor Dale Jr. was shot in 2020 after driving his car at an officer. Dale was indicted on felonious assault and assault charges. He pleaded not guilty in June 2021.
Mental health therapist speaks on desensitization, facing trauma following Whitmer HS shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Brad Hathaway has been coaching high school sports since 1978 and said he has witnessed shootings at other football games before. "Unfortunately, I’ve been through this kind of thing before," Hathaway said. He was one of many people at a Whitmer High School football game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
911 calls, body-cam footage from Whitmer football game shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities have released recordings of 911 calls and police officer body-camera footage from the scene of last Friday's shooting outside Whitmer High School's football stadium. "There's a shooter! There's a shooter! Whitmer High School! Whitmer High School!" one woman told a 911 dispatcher just after shots...
Toledo Mayor on Whitmer shooting: 'It wasn't just someone driving by shooting randomly'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to the Whitmer High School shooting that aired on Oct. 10, 2022. During a press conference for the city of Toledo's Rooftops Repair Program on Tuesday, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz offered comments regarding Friday night's shooting at Whitmer High School.
Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Marshal Service arrested a Toledo man in Houston Thursday who was wanted for a July murder. Steven Weaver, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Marshal Service in Cleveland. Weaver was one of two men charged with the July 31 shooting death of Catherine Craig, 28.
Springfield Middle School students assemble 3D-printed prosthetic hands
HOLLAND, Ohio — Scores on the ACT college admissions test by this year's high school graduates hit their lowest point in more than 30 years, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the decline. Subjects used in STEM studies, like math and science, have seen students not reaching...
Lucas County Sheriff's Office separates fact from fiction on 'rainbow fentanyl'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Red, orange, green and blue are the colors of some of the chalky fentanyl bricks that were brought to the Hamilton County Crime Laboratory in Cincinnati last month, the first sign of "rainbow fentanyl" in Ohio. The exact purpose of the coloration is unclear. According to...
Man sentenced to prison in April drunk driving crash that killed two
CYGNET, Ohio — A Henry County man charged with killing two people in an April 3 multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Cygnet pleaded guilty in August to aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault and was sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison Thursday. Nicholas Luderman, 25, pleaded...
Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
City Council members call for public safety committee meeting on violence in Toledo, Whitmer shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple Toledo City Council members made calls to action and offered condolences at Tuesday's council meeting for the victims of the shooting Friday at a Whitmer High School football game. At-large council members Nick Komives and Katie Moline called on Council President Matt Cherry, who is...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0