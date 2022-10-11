ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

WTOL 11

Helping anyone in need: that's the mission of Tent City

TOLEDO, Ohio — The annual three-day long event, Tent City, is almost here. The mission each year at Tent City? Shawn Clark with 1Matters said, "it's to serve anyone and everyone." "This is anybody who is in need of the services. Low income? Your income doesn't matter and your...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
SYLVANIA, OH
Lucas County, OH
Ohio State
Lucas County, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

School Bus Safety Week: a reminder to motorists and students about the dangers that can exist when riding a school bus

MAUMEE, Ohio — This week, school officials are highlighting the importance of safety when it comes to students riding the school bus. If you think about fire drills and tornado drills we all did in school, we also had to learn how to safely evacuate off the bus. This teaches students what to do if something were to happen. However, there are other safety features that aren't necessarily taught, but will keep your children safe.
MAUMEE, OH
#Gun Violence#Guns#Northwest Ohio#Police#Violent Crime#The Whitmer High School
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL 11

911 calls, body-cam footage from Whitmer football game shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities have released recordings of 911 calls and police officer body-camera footage from the scene of last Friday's shooting outside Whitmer High School's football stadium. "There's a shooter! There's a shooter! Whitmer High School! Whitmer High School!" one woman told a 911 dispatcher just after shots...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Marshal Service arrested a Toledo man in Houston Thursday who was wanted for a July murder. Steven Weaver, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Marshal Service in Cleveland. Weaver was one of two men charged with the July 31 shooting death of Catherine Craig, 28.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio local news

