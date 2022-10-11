MAUMEE, Ohio — This week, school officials are highlighting the importance of safety when it comes to students riding the school bus. If you think about fire drills and tornado drills we all did in school, we also had to learn how to safely evacuate off the bus. This teaches students what to do if something were to happen. However, there are other safety features that aren't necessarily taught, but will keep your children safe.

MAUMEE, OH ・ 50 MINUTES AGO