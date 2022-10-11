TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Around 6:30 p.m. today officers were on another call when a stabbing victim approached them, says Taylorsville police. Sgt. Amanda Marriott with Taylorsville PD says the victim is going to be fine and is extremely lucky as they were stabbed in the neck. Marriott says this occurred at 5600 S 1500 W.

