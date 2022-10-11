ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Utah officials decry the dangers of new “rainbow” fentanyl

SALT LAKE CITY — The synthetic opioid, fentanyl, is dangerous enough, Utah safety officials said at a press conference today. But, with the increasing trend of fake fentanyl pills and the addition of color to create the new “rainbow fentanyl,” officials are concerned that the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States could become worse.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Mayor announces Trader Joe’s will be coming to Draper in 2023

DRAPER, Utah — Draper Mayor Troy Walker announced Friday that his city has been selected for a new location for Trader Joe’s. It is expected the store will open in 2023. According to Walker’s announcement on Facebook, the location of the store will be 11479 S. State Street.
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Why isn’t the state monitoring Great Salt Lake’s dust?

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education, and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake. Is Utah Behind the Curve when in comes to dust mitigation from the drying Great Salt Lake?
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

West Jordan officials investigating house fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan fire crews are still investigating after a house fire broke out this morning. The fire was reported to have started around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters at the scene said that nobody was injured, but the house sustained around $75,000 in damages. Crews are still...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fire crews investigating after woman’s death in Centerville apartment fire

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Officials continue to investigate after one woman died in a Centerville apartment fire. The fire broke out at 88 W 50th Street on Wednesday night. South Davis Metro Fire Battalion Chief Mike Hansen told KSL NewsRadio that officials don’t believe any suspicious activity was involved in how the deadly fire started.
CENTERVILLE, UT
Stabbing in Taylorsville

Stabbing in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Around 6:30 p.m. today officers were on another call when a stabbing victim approached them, says Taylorsville police. Sgt. Amanda Marriott with Taylorsville PD says the victim is going to be fine and is extremely lucky as they were stabbed in the neck. Marriott says this occurred at 5600 S 1500 W.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Stabbing in Taylorsville sends one person to the hospital

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A conflict between two family members in an apartment led to a stabbing at 1159 W 4020 S in Taylorsville. Police say the incident occurred on October 14, in the evening. Furthermore, police say the victim suffered multiple stab wounds but is in stable condition at...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

House Speaker Brad Wilson hosts second annual Great Salt Lake Summit

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson hosted the second annual Great Salt Lake Summit Thursday morning. Those in attendance reviewed the progress made since the last summit. The meeting also included experts explaining the state’s water source, trends, cycles and potential future action. “I am...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah debates: How Utah’s 2nd District candidates compare on issues

SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday night, Utah 2nd Congressional District candidates Cassie Easley (Constitution Party), Nicholas Mitchell (Democratic Party) and Republican Rep. Chris Stewart will debate. Moderated by Boyd Matheson, the debate will be held at Southern Utah University at 6 p.m. Utah’s 2nd Congressional District serves Salt...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two men hospitalized in Uintah County following shooting

MAESER, Utah — The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said that two men were hospitalized following a shooting in Maeser Thursday morning. Police said there is no danger to the public following the incident. The UCSO said it responded to a reported shooting around 8:00 in the Sun Ridge...
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Social security will get a bump due to inflation

SALT LAKE CITY — People living on social security are getting a significant cost-of-living bump next year meant to help them keep up with inflation. People on a fixed income will get 8.7% more after the increase. DMBA Certified Financial Analyst Shane Stewart said that while it’s technically enough...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Complaint alleges discrimination against Latino students in Alpine School District

OREM, Utah – The U.S. Department of Education has agreed to evaluate a complaint against the Alpine School District over race discrimination. The complaint was made in a letter from a group — called Standing for Orem — which claims three schools in the Alpine School District are “knowingly and intentionally” at risk, lacking important updates for earthquake safety.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Taylorsville Police arrest a wanted fugitive Thursday night

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A wanted fugitive who had a warrant out for fraud was taken into custody Thursday night by Taylorsville Police. Sgt. Dustin Fowler, of the Taylorsville Police Department, says the suspect was located at a gas station. Fowler says the suspect is someone he is familiar with....
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Social media scam targets children for explicit pictures, money

HEBER, Utah — A social media scam is making its rounds, targeting children through direct messages. The Heber City Police Department used Facebook this week to warn parents, saying online scammers want to extort money and explicit photos from victims. The HCPD warned that these scams often come to...
HEBER CITY, UT

