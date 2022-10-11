Read full article on original website
Related
FodorsTravel
What Are Paris’ Arrondissements? A Complete Guide to All 20 Districts
Everything you need to know about where to eat, shop, drink, and sightsee across Paris' 20 arrondissements. Chances are, if you ask a Parisian where to find this hotel or that museum, they’ll give you the arrondissement. Notre-Dame is in the quatrième arrondissement (fourth, or Paris 4), the Eiffel Tower the septième (seventh, or Paris 7), Montmartre the dix-huitième (eighteenth, or Paris 18), and so on.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
shescatchingflights.com
The Best Places to Live in Italy for Expats
From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast, Italy is a country that has it all. And it’s no wonder that so many people dream of moving here. If you’re an expat looking for the perfect place to call home in Italy, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of your options.
mailplus.co.uk
An autumn cruise on the Seine will take you to Monet’s garden at Giverny
BOOK an eight-day cruise on the Seine and you’ll be able to enjoy the autumn colours in Monet’s garden at Giverny, join a walking tour of Rouen, go cider-tasting in Normandy, visit Second World War sites from Le Havre - and even take a guided walk in Montmartre. Or borrow a ship’s bike and explore on your own.
Comments / 0