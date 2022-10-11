Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Temperatures fall into next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Good news first: Temperatures won't be as freezing heading into Saturday night, compared to last night. Another dry cold front will travel through Iowa, turning our winds to the northwest. We'll start Sunday with lows in the upper 30s, then some scattered clouds through the morning, before sunnier skies return into the afternoon and help us reach the 50s for highs. The breeze will kick up again Sunday afternoon, gusting above 25 mph at times.
Drought Monitor Shows Dry and Drought Conditions Expanding Across Iowa
(Des Moines) The entire state of Iowa is now abnormally dry, with several areas of the state suffering from extreme, severe, or moderate drought. Ashley Bury with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says the dry weather conditions continue to expand, now affecting the entire state. The counties Adair,...
mprnews.org
It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota
That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
Hail, strong winds could roll through Twin Cities Tuesday night
Temps near 80 and a shot at strong or severe thunderstorms is weather typically reserved for August in Minnesota, but that's what Mother Nature has delivered on this mid-October day. The best chance for low-end severe weather is in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, where storms are expected to fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
5newsonline.com
First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
kscj.com
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS CONTINUE IN IOWA
PETE HILDRETH OF THE IOWA D-N-R GAVE THE NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION AN UPDATE ON RECENT MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS THIS WEEK. HILDRETH SAYS THE NUMBER OF MOUNTAIN LIONS IN IOWA IS STILL VERY SMALL. MTLION1 OC………IN IOWA” :11. HE SAYS THE ANIMALS ARE CAPABLE OF MOVING LONG...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa DNR Gives Update on Mountain Lion Sightings
(Radio Iowa) DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the N-R-C members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to...
Will This Be The Last November Iowa & Illinois Will Have To Change Our Clocks?
We're only a few weeks away from "fall back" and there are several tips that Iowans & Illinoisians can use to adapt to the time change. The good part about Daylight Saving Time ending in the fall is that we gain an hour of sleep. The stinky part is that we lose an hour of daylight so it's already dark as pitch on your drive home from work at 5:30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of Oct. 13
Surface water temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s. Water levels are about 12 inches below the crest of the spillway. Shore fishing action has picked up. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish are 8- to 11-inches. Panfish action has picked up with the cooler water temperatures. Try along Ice House Point and around the fish house and stone piers in Town Bay. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up more walleye from shore as water temperatures cool. Throw twisters or crankbaits or fish crawlers or leeches under a bobber. Yellow Perch – Fair.
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
Central Illinois Proud
Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
montanarightnow.com
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
KCCI.com
Not enough mountain lions in Iowa to produce breeding population, experts say
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Seeing a mountain lion in Iowa is rarer than being struck by lightning. Recently a mountain lion was spotted in Warren County, between St. Charles and New Virginia. The Department of Natural Resources said the animal may have come from Wyoming, Nebraska or South Dakota.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Comments / 1