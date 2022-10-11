ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCCI.com

Temperatures fall into next week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Good news first: Temperatures won't be as freezing heading into Saturday night, compared to last night. Another dry cold front will travel through Iowa, turning our winds to the northwest. We'll start Sunday with lows in the upper 30s, then some scattered clouds through the morning, before sunnier skies return into the afternoon and help us reach the 50s for highs. The breeze will kick up again Sunday afternoon, gusting above 25 mph at times.
IOWA STATE
mprnews.org

It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota

That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
MINNESOTA STATE
State
Iowa State
City
Des Moines, IA
newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
RAPID CITY, SD
5newsonline.com

First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
Awesome 92.3

Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall

I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
MISSOURI STATE
kscj.com

MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS CONTINUE IN IOWA

PETE HILDRETH OF THE IOWA D-N-R GAVE THE NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION AN UPDATE ON RECENT MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS THIS WEEK. HILDRETH SAYS THE NUMBER OF MOUNTAIN LIONS IN IOWA IS STILL VERY SMALL. MTLION1 OC………IN IOWA” :11. HE SAYS THE ANIMALS ARE CAPABLE OF MOVING LONG...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa DNR Gives Update on Mountain Lion Sightings

(Radio Iowa) DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the N-R-C members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of Oct. 13

Surface water temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s. Water levels are about 12 inches below the crest of the spillway. Shore fishing action has picked up. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish are 8- to 11-inches. Panfish action has picked up with the cooler water temperatures. Try along Ice House Point and around the fish house and stone piers in Town Bay. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up more walleye from shore as water temperatures cool. Throw twisters or crankbaits or fish crawlers or leeches under a bobber. Yellow Perch – Fair.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there

DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
IOWA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
PEORIA, IL
montanarightnow.com

Snow touches down in central Montana

MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
MONTANA STATE

