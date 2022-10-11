ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

ESPN

Mason Mount bags double as Chelsea ease past Aston Villa

Graham Potter's impressive start as Chelsea manager continued as Mason Mount's double gave his side a 2-0 victory at struggling Aston Villa on Sunday. Chelsea are unbeaten in six games since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and the win at Villa was their fifth in a row in all competitions.
MLS
ESPN

Lyon lose 3-2 at Rennes in first game under new coach Blanc

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais extended their winless run in Ligue 1 to six matches after they suffered a 3-2 defeat at Stade Rennais in their first match under new coach Laurent Blanc on Sunday. Martin Terrier scored twice for Rennes, who registered their third straight league win and...
SOCCER
ESPN

Leeds-Arsenal delayed by 40 mins due to VAR power outage

Sunday's Premier League match between Leeds United and table toppers Arsenal was temporarily suspended shortly after kickoff due to a power cut at Elland Road. Sources told ESPN that the hawkeye van had a power outage, meaning there was no communication between VAR and officials. With no solution to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

