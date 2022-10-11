Read full article on original website
Ronaldo, Messi critics slammed by Ander Herrera: 'There is no space for criticism'
Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has told ESPN there "is no room for criticism" of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with both coming under scrutiny for their performances this season. Herrera, who now plays for Athletic Bilbao, joined United in 2014 before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, where...
Argentina star Lionel Messi concerned by Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala injuries ahead of World Cup
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup. Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris Saint-Germain due to a calf problem,...
Barcelona's Pedri on Clasico showdown at Real Madrid: We must move on from Champions League drama
Barcelona midfielder Pedri has told ESPN there is a sense or urgency for his team to win Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid after their disappointing Champions League campaign so far. Barca head into the match at the Bernabeu stadium after Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan, a result that left...
Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated by disallowed goals in draw against Newcastle
Manchester United were held to a frustrating goalless draw against Newcastle at Old Trafford on Sunday. The hosts were left fuming after referee Craig Pawson ruled out two Cristiano Ronaldo strikes early in the second half. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Erik ten Hag's side also...
Mason Mount bags double as Chelsea ease past Aston Villa
Graham Potter's impressive start as Chelsea manager continued as Mason Mount's double gave his side a 2-0 victory at struggling Aston Villa on Sunday. Chelsea are unbeaten in six games since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and the win at Villa was their fifth in a row in all competitions.
Lyon lose 3-2 at Rennes in first game under new coach Blanc
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais extended their winless run in Ligue 1 to six matches after they suffered a 3-2 defeat at Stade Rennais in their first match under new coach Laurent Blanc on Sunday. Martin Terrier scored twice for Rennes, who registered their third straight league win and...
Leeds-Arsenal delayed by 40 mins due to VAR power outage
Sunday's Premier League match between Leeds United and table toppers Arsenal was temporarily suspended shortly after kickoff due to a power cut at Elland Road. Sources told ESPN that the hawkeye van had a power outage, meaning there was no communication between VAR and officials. With no solution to the...
