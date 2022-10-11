Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Daily Swim Coach Workout #802
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
swimswam.com
Webinar Replay: How to Become SSDC with SURGE Strength
Watch the webinar replay with Chris Ritter of SURGE Strength explaining How to Become SSDC with SURGE Strength and the upcoming Open Enrollment. Current photo via Max van Otterdyk. SURGE Strength hosted a free dryland webinar about how to Become Dryland Certified with SURGE Strength. Open Enrollment to Become SURGE...
swimswam.com
Weinstein, Kharun Lower Best Times at Sandpipers Pumpkin Invite
Claire Weinstein finished second behind Katie Grimes in the 1000 free with a 9:32.23, taking nearly five seconds off her previous best from last December. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 Sandpipers Pumpkin Invite. Several Sandpipers of Nevada standouts were back in action this weekend at the club’s annual...
swimswam.com
WATCH: Swimming Power Couple Abbey Weitzeil & Michael Jensen Race a 50 Free
Swimming power couple Abbey Weitzeil (2x Olympian) and Michael Jensen (14x NCAA All-American) raced a 50 free from a running dive. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Al the Cal Alumni Practice last Saturday, we saw numerous Cal alums line up and throw down in the pool against each other...
swimswam.com
Piper Enge, Best Breaststroker in Class of 2024, Commits to Texas Longhorns
For the 2nd time in 3 classes, the top high school breaststroker in the nation has committed to the Texas women's swimming & diving team. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 10/14/2022
The GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level...
swimswam.com
Diggory Dillingham, The Fastest 50 Freestyler In The Class of 2023, Commits to USC
Dillingham will be a major boost to the USC men, who have lost several of their top swimmers to the transfer portal this past year. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Hwang Sunwoo Rockets Home For 1:44.6 200 Free
Hwang unleashed the fastest closing 50 of his career as he neared his personal best in the 200 free with a blistering 1:44.67 at the Korean Sports Festival. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the...
swimswam.com
Diggory Dillingham Will Take a Gap Year to Train for 2024 Olympic Trials
Diggory Dillingham, one of the top young sprint prospects in the United States, will take a gap year before starting his USC career in 2024. Diggory Dillingham, the fastest 50 freestyler in the high school class of 2023, will take a gap year before beginning his collegiate career at USC.
swimswam.com
WATCH: Bell, Humphries & Warner Inducted Into ASCA Hall of Fame
Franke Bell, Harvey Humphries, and Chuck Warner were inducted to the American Swimming Coaches Hall of Fame (ASCA) last month. Current photo via ASCA. The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) held its Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the Class of 2022 last month, and also handed out its annual awards.
swimswam.com
USA Gymnastics Announces New Mental Health Coverage For National Team Members
USA Gymnastics announced a new program that covers mental health visits for National Team athletes and coaches in all disciplines. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On World Mental Health Day, USA Gymnastics announced its new Athlete Health and Wellness program that provides mental health coverage for National Team athletes...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 60% Think We’ll See At Least Three Men Sub-19 Before 2023
Last season we saw the most men break 19 seconds ever, with 16 swimmers going 18-point in the 50 free during the 2021-22 campaign. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast...
swimswam.com
Maggie Steffens Named Women’s Sports Foundation SportsWoman Of The Year
Steffens is just the second water polo woman to win SportsWoman of the Year honors. Current photo via USA Water Polo. New York, NY (October 12, 2022) — This evening, the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) celebrated the extraordinary achievements of athletes and leaders in sports and the girls that they inspire, at its Annual Salute to Women in Sports. Recognized as the biggest night in women’s sports, the event, like the Foundation’s programming throughout this year, highlighted the 50th anniversary of Title IX while also calling attention to the vital need for more progress. Honored this evening with WSF’s signature Salute awards were history-making athletes – Sunisa Lee, Maggie Steffens, and Elana Meyers Taylor – one of the fiercest coaches in the SEC, Dawn Staley, and the lead founding investor in Angel City FC, Alexis Ohanian. The Salute was held at Pier Sixty on Manhattan’s waterfront, and was presented by WSF National Partners Athleta, ESPN, Delta Air Lines, Gatorade, Michelob ULTRA, NBC Sports, and TIAA with an exclusive reception partner DraftKings.
swimswam.com
FINA To Allow Wearable Technology in Races Starting Jan 1st 2023
Last week FINA Technical Congress passed of a proposed change to rule SW 10.8. As of Jan. 01, 2023 wearable tech will he legal in races. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by...
