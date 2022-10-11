Read full article on original website
Joyce Sims Dies: Singer On ‘Come Into My Life’ Was 63
Joyce Sims, whose 1980s hit “Come Into My Life” reached the Top 10 in the US and UK, has died at 63, her family confirmed. No cause of death was given. Sims was touring in the UK as recently as this summer, and had an album released planned for later this year. Her first hit, “All and All,” made it to number six in the US dance chart and made the top 20 of the UK singles chart. Sims also had hits with “Lifetime Love,” “Walk Away,” and “Looking for a Love.” She has also been sampled by Snoop...
Gen Z No Longer Giving the 'Thumbs-Up' on These 10 Emojis—See the Controversial List
While emojis seem like a quick way to communicate your feelings, they can also be easily misunderstood–especially when in conversation with multiple generations. The youngest of the cellphone-carrying bunch, Gen Z, chimed in on the 10 emojis that they would like to see removed and never used again—starting with the thumbs-up emoji.
Lisa Rinna Got Interviewed By A Reporter She Blocked And It's Peak Awkward
"One of the many I've blocked."
Q&A: Lil Baby talks new album, Young Thug, rap lyrics
LOS ANGELES — While Lil Baby’s new album blares loudly in the living room, the Atlanta-born rapper stands in the kitchen of his $20 million Bel Air home singing to his son, who dances along on FaceTime. For Lil Baby, living in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods...
Ralph Lauren draws A-list Hollywood crowd for sumptuous show
SAN MARINO, CALIF. — Bronx-born Ralph Lauren, a quintessential New Yorker, had never staged a runway show on the West Coast before. So clearly, with his first show in sunny California, he was going to go big — or, well, stay home. Big he went, staging a sumptuous...
'The greatest experience we've ever had': Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe lights up ACL Fest
A clear highlight of this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival was fast-rising Houston hip-hop star Tobe Nwigwe, who performed on Saturday night of both weekends. Just past sundown on the Barton Springs stage, Nwigwe enthralled crowds with a 70-minute set that mixed hard-hitting rap with sweet, gospel-tinged soul music, and delivered with a tour-de-force ensemble that featured more than two dozen singers and dancers. ...
Dolly Parton donation strategy: 'I just give from my heart'
NEW YORK — Dolly Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist. Sure, social media sleuths did piece together this week that the country superstar had been quietly paying for the band uniforms of many Tennessee high schools for years. And yes, it did take decades for her to reveal that she used the songwriting royalties she earned from Whitney Houston’s version of “I Will Always Love You” to purchase a strip mall in Nashville to support the surrounding Black neighborhood in her honor. Oh, and it did eventually come out that Parton had donated $1 million for research that helped create the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.
Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce celebrate at CMT Artists show
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — The stars have aligned for singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson, whose unique and authentic style of country music has made her one of the most buzzed-about new artists in the genre. The Louisiana-born artist was honored as breakout artist of the year at the CMT Artists of the...
