Veigl family opens Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite

CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the Cullman City Council and Cullman Economic Development Agency and family friends were on-hand for a tour Monday as Edgar and Beth Veigl unveiled their latest venture: Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite, Airbnbs located along Second Avenue Northeast. With Edgar Veigl’s building and construction prowess and his wife Beth Veigl’s keen sense of style, Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite are destined to have reservations booked for months to come.

Both projects leaned heavily on upcycling, with the Veigls opting to use repurposed items purchased on Facebook Marketplace for the décor and furnishings. In an area of Cullman Haus where the original pine flooring sustained previous water damage, flooring from an original 1950s Veigl property was used. The pine for that flooring came from the Veigl Forest, which supplied lumber throughout Cullman for construction and firewood for decades upon decades thanks to Willie Veigl, Edgar’s father, a tenacious German descendant with an impeccable work ethic.

The Veigl family ladies, Beth and daughter Lily Beth, enjoying the vacation rentals’ patio area (Amy Leonard for The Cullman Tribune)

The Veigl family’s Cullman Haus features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with each room decorated to the nines with Beth’s eye for classic styles with a pop of bold pizazz. The completely renovated home has guests living in the lap of luxury with the full kitchen, elegant bathrooms and premium amenities.

The Sweet Suite is a charming one-bedroom with king-size bed and one bathroom in a cozy space offering a peaceful retreat from the busy world. Featuring a full kitchen and glamorous walk-in shower, the suite with wood ceilings is perfect for business travel or a personal escape.

Both properties are conveniently located to Cullman’s Historic Warehouse District, the interstate, local restaurants and nightlife and many churches.

More details for the Cullman Haus are available at https://tinyurl.com/CullmanHaus .

For more information on the Sweet Suite, visit https://tinyurl.com/CullmanSweetSuite .

