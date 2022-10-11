Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Various former Patriots attend Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett
The NFL has issued a fine related to the controversial roughing the passer penalty from last Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game, but it didn’t go to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Jarrett was flagged by referee Jerome Boger for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the play, but Brady was...
NBC Sports
Peters clears the air about his ‘f—in idiots’ comment
Earlier this week, Eagles great and current Cowboys guard Jason Peters caused a stir with a comments that could have been taken a couple different ways. Peters, 40, joined the Takeoff with John Clark podcast to clear the air. He meant it as a compliment. A huge compliment. “Two years...
NBC Sports
Report: Jameis Winston to be active as Saints backup QB Sunday
The Saints are starting Andy Dalton at quarterback again on Sunday, but it looks like Jameis Winston will also be in uniform at the Superdome. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Winston will be active as the team’s backup quarterback against the Bengals. He is only expected to play in an emergency as he continues to make his way back from a back injury,
NBC Sports
Jon Runyan Jr. received notice of an NFL fine in letter from his father
When the NFL suspended Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans before a game against Green Bay earlier this season, there were some who questioned whether NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan Sr. should have recused himself from deciding the punishment because his son plays guard for the Packers. Jon...
NBC Sports
Troy Vincent on controversial roughing penalties: “We support those calls”
The NFL basically admits that business interests supersede getting it right. Appearing on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL executive V.P. of officiating Troy Vincent was questioned about last week’s controversial roughing the passer penalties. Said Vincent, “We support those calls.”. Vincent explained that the league supports the...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater both full participants Friday, but Tagovailoa won’t play
Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater had full practices Friday, a first for both players since entering concussion protocol. Tagovailoa will not play this week but is closer to a return. Bridgewater, who also has a right pectoral injury, is questionable. Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday the Dolphins plan...
Report: Panthers staffers mocked Matt Rhule's 'brand'
It was apparent, from the very first day on the job, that Matt Rhule had his own vision of what he wanted for the Carolina Panthers. But what he had imagined and what ultimately happened were two completely different things. CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, in a new...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: We’ll know when Chase Young can return to practice after his next doctor’s visit
Commanders edge rusher Chase Young may be nearing a return to play. During his Friday press conference, Washington head coach Ron Rivera gave an update that made it seem like Young’s return from a torn ACL could be coming sooner than later. “I know he still has to see...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 6
Reuben Frank (4-1) The Cowboys have some serious star power. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Trevon Diggs. CeeDee Lamb. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. I sat here for a while trying to figure out how the Eagles could possibly contend with all those superstars. And it won’t be easy. But I’ll take the complete team over the group of stars any day of the week, and I do believe the Eagles have a better group of 22 starters and a better 53-man roster than the Cowboys. Both teams have top-10 defenses, but get this: The Eagles are averaging 27 points per game, and the Cowboys haven’t scored 27 points in any game and are averaging just 18.6 points. I don’t think either team is going to score a ton of points, but I just think the Eagles are so much more productive and explosive than the Cowboys that they’ll be able to get into the mid 20s and the Cowboys won’t. The Eagles have won only six of their last 17 prime-time matchups with the Cowboys. They’ve lost four of the last five Cowboys games at the Linc. They’re 14-20 vs. Dallas since 2005 and 2-7 in the last nine meetings. I don’t care.
NBC Sports
Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles
The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys. That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last...
NBC Sports
Why Sirianni doesn't care about bulletin board material
There is no bulletin board in the Eagles’ locker room. There's an LCD screen that shows the day's schedule, but if you're looking for a place to post proverbial "bulletin-board material," you won't find it. Because this team doesn't care about it. So when someone like DeMarcus Lawrence throws...
NBC Sports
Justin Fields: I’m hurting, but I’ve got time to heal up before our next game
Bears quarterback Justin Fields took some hard hits in Thursday night’s loss to the Commanders, both on his five sacks and on his 12 rushing attempts. But he said afterward that he’s confident he’ll play in the Bears’ next game, thanks in part to the Bears’ extra time off with a Monday night game in Week Seven.
Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Leading into Sunday morning, the Colts ruled out four players while one player was listed as questionable. The Jaguars had two players ruled out and another three players listed as questionable going into morning of the game.
NBC Sports
Report: Sam Ehlinger will jump Nick Foles as backup quarterback Sunday
Sam Ehlinger will supplant Nick Foles as the Colts’ backup quarterback to Matt Ryan on Sunday against Jacksonville, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 reports. The Colts will have Foles among their inactives. The move, according to Chappell, is not a threat to Ryan’s status as the starting quarterback despite...
NBC Sports
DeSean is ready to return to Philadelphia
Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson stopped by City Winery Philadelphia on Thursday and appeared on the "I AM ATHLETE" show hosted by former Cincinnati Bengal Adam "PacMan" Jones. Jones asked Jackson, who was mulling retirement, if he's officially called it a career after 14 seasons in the NFL.
NBC Sports
Report: “Philosophical and football-related differences” exist between Cam Akers and Sean McVay
Friday’s remarks from Rams coach Sean McVay regarding running back Cam Akers created a clear impression that: (1) Akers will no longer be with the team; and (2) the Rams are hoping to trade their way out of a difficult situation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media supplies confirmation for...
NBC Sports
Filing of assault charges apparently delays any discipline of Davante Adams
After Raiders receiver Davante Adams was charged with assault, following Monday night’s two-handed shove to the ground of an ESPN freelancer at Arrowhead Stadium, we posed a simple question to the league. Will the Adams case play out under the normal, weekly disciplinary process for situations arising during games, or will Adams now be subject to potential punishment under the Personal Conduct Policy?
NBC Sports
Listed as questionable, it’s “highly unlikely” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones plays today
Three weeks to the day after suffering a high-ankle sprain, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones remains unable to return to action. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it’s “highly unlikely” Jones will play against the Browns. Jones was officially listed as questionable, and he made the trip to Cleveland. He has not yet been downgraded by the team to doubtful or out.
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals timeline for Mitchell's return from injury
Jeff Wilson Jr. has held down the fort for the 49ers, as several players on the running back depth chart have battled injuries early this season, but he could receive help soon. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers' leading rusher last season who suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1 against the...
