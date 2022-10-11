ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

Various former Patriots attend Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett

The NFL has issued a fine related to the controversial roughing the passer penalty from last Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game, but it didn’t go to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Jarrett was flagged by referee Jerome Boger for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the play, but Brady was...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Peters clears the air about his ‘f—in idiots’ comment

Earlier this week, Eagles great and current Cowboys guard Jason Peters caused a stir with a comments that could have been taken a couple different ways. Peters, 40, joined the Takeoff with John Clark podcast to clear the air. He meant it as a compliment. A huge compliment. “Two years...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Jameis Winston to be active as Saints backup QB Sunday

The Saints are starting Andy Dalton at quarterback again on Sunday, but it looks like Jameis Winston will also be in uniform at the Superdome. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Winston will be active as the team’s backup quarterback against the Bengals. He is only expected to play in an emergency as he continues to make his way back from a back injury,
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Jon Runyan Jr. received notice of an NFL fine in letter from his father

When the NFL suspended Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans before a game against Green Bay earlier this season, there were some who questioned whether NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan Sr. should have recused himself from deciding the punishment because his son plays guard for the Packers. Jon...
NFL
NBC Sports

Troy Vincent on controversial roughing penalties: “We support those calls”

The NFL basically admits that business interests supersede getting it right. Appearing on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL executive V.P. of officiating Troy Vincent was questioned about last week’s controversial roughing the passer penalties. Said Vincent, “We support those calls.”. Vincent explained that the league supports the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 6

Reuben Frank (4-1) The Cowboys have some serious star power. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Trevon Diggs. CeeDee Lamb. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. I sat here for a while trying to figure out how the Eagles could possibly contend with all those superstars. And it won’t be easy. But I’ll take the complete team over the group of stars any day of the week, and I do believe the Eagles have a better group of 22 starters and a better 53-man roster than the Cowboys. Both teams have top-10 defenses, but get this: The Eagles are averaging 27 points per game, and the Cowboys haven’t scored 27 points in any game and are averaging just 18.6 points. I don’t think either team is going to score a ton of points, but I just think the Eagles are so much more productive and explosive than the Cowboys that they’ll be able to get into the mid 20s and the Cowboys won’t. The Eagles have won only six of their last 17 prime-time matchups with the Cowboys. They’ve lost four of the last five Cowboys games at the Linc. They’re 14-20 vs. Dallas since 2005 and 2-7 in the last nine meetings. I don’t care.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles

The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys. That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Sirianni doesn't care about bulletin board material

There is no bulletin board in the Eagles’ locker room. There's an LCD screen that shows the day's schedule, but if you're looking for a place to post proverbial "bulletin-board material," you won't find it. Because this team doesn't care about it. So when someone like DeMarcus Lawrence throws...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Leading into Sunday morning, the Colts ruled out four players while one player was listed as questionable. The Jaguars had two players ruled out and another three players listed as questionable going into morning of the game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

DeSean is ready to return to Philadelphia

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson stopped by City Winery Philadelphia on Thursday and appeared on the "I AM ATHLETE" show hosted by former Cincinnati Bengal Adam "PacMan" Jones. Jones asked Jackson, who was mulling retirement, if he's officially called it a career after 14 seasons in the NFL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Filing of assault charges apparently delays any discipline of Davante Adams

After Raiders receiver Davante Adams was charged with assault, following Monday night’s two-handed shove to the ground of an ESPN freelancer at Arrowhead Stadium, we posed a simple question to the league. Will the Adams case play out under the normal, weekly disciplinary process for situations arising during games, or will Adams now be subject to potential punishment under the Personal Conduct Policy?
NFL
NBC Sports

Listed as questionable, it’s “highly unlikely” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones plays today

Three weeks to the day after suffering a high-ankle sprain, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones remains unable to return to action. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it’s “highly unlikely” Jones will play against the Browns. Jones was officially listed as questionable, and he made the trip to Cleveland. He has not yet been downgraded by the team to doubtful or out.
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals timeline for Mitchell's return from injury

Jeff Wilson Jr. has held down the fort for the 49ers, as several players on the running back depth chart have battled injuries early this season, but he could receive help soon. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers' leading rusher last season who suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1 against the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

